Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex and Nifty50 likely to make a gap-down start as indicated by SGX Nifty futures

Asian markets slump amid risks from US CPI, China COVID struggle

Equities in other Asian markets sink in early hours on Monday as red-hot US inflation reignites worries about even more aggressive rate hikes by the Fed. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan is down 0.7 percent.

A COVID warning from Beijing added to concerns about global growth.

--Japan's Nikkei 225: down 2.8 percent

--China's Shanghai Composite: down 0.5 percent

--Hong Kong's Hang Seng: down 2.3 percent

--S&P 500 futures: down 1.5 percent