Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex and Nifty50 likely to make a gap-down start as indicated by SGX Nifty futures

Homemarket news

By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Updated)
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 are likely to make a gap-down start on Monday, tracking losses across global markets as red-hot US inflation reignited worries about even more aggressive Fed policy tightening. A COVID-19 warning from Beijing added to concerns about global growth. Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures — an early indicator of the Nifty index — fell as much as 348 points or 2.2 percent to 15,837 ahead of the opening on Dalal Street. Investors awaited official data on consumer inflation in India due later in the day.

  • Asian markets slump amid risks from US CPI, China COVID struggle

    Equities in other Asian markets sink in early hours on Monday as red-hot US inflation reignites worries about even more aggressive rate hikes by the Fed. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan is down 0.7 percent.

    A COVID warning from Beijing added to concerns about global growth.

    --Japan's Nikkei 225: down 2.8 percent

    --China's Shanghai Composite: down 0.5 percent

    --Hong Kong's Hang Seng: down 2.3 percent

    --S&P 500 futures: down 1.5 percent

  • Sensex and Nifty suffered their worst single-day fall on Friday

    Indian equity benchmarks fell on Friday amid weakness across sectors, suffering their worst single-day fall in three weeks, as investors globally feared aggressive hikes in COVID-era interest rates will hamper economic growth.

    The Sensex dropped 1,016.8 points or 1.8 percent to end at 54,303.4 and the Nifty50 settled at 16,201.8, down 276.3 points or 1.7 percent from its previous close. (Read more on the June 10 session)

  • Welcome to CNBC-TV18's Live Market Blog

    Good morning, readers! Welcome to CNBC-TV18's market blog, where we provide rolling live news coverage of the latest events in the stock market, business and the economy. We also get you instant reactions from our stellar lineup of TV guests, in-house editors, researchers and reporters.

    Have a great day ahead. Good luck!

Stock Market LIVE Updates
Catch minute-by-minute updates on the stock market, and more, here:
First Published:  IST
