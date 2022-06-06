Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex and Nifty50 likely to open lower today as indicated by SGX Nifty futures

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 are likely to open lower on Monday, despite mixed moves in other Asian markets and a rise in US futures. At 7:41 am, Singapore Exchange Nifty futures — an early indicator of the Nifty index — were down 73.5 points or 0.4 percent at 16,515.5. All eyes are on the outcome of a bi-monthly review by the RBI due later this week.
Jefferies cuts Infosys target price, retains 'buy'
Buy Rating, Target Cut To `1,830 From `2,050/Sh
Well Positioned To Deliver 11/15% CAGR In Revenue/EPS Over FY23-25
Low US Unemployment Rates May Spur Offshoring
Reappointment Of CEO For Another 5 Yrs Provides Confidence In Execution
Multiple Levers For Growth To Remain Strong
5-7% Downside Risk To Earnings In Bear Case
Brace for the big unwind as India enters stagflation: Bernstein
Bernstein, which began 2022 with a cautious view on Indian equities, sees more pain ahead in the second half of the year. "While the index is only down around six percent YTD (till May-end), the underperformance has been much worse if we look deeper... On an equal-weighted basis in dollar terms, markets are down 11 percent with 47 percent of stocks in MSCI India and 58 percent in BSE500 down more than 10 percent," according to a note by Bernstein dated June 5.
While robust earnings and strong domestic flows have helped markets, Bernstein expects the pace of earnings downgrades to increase as India enters a period of slowing growth and high inflation.
The brokerage sees five risks for Indian shares:
--Stagflation or slowing growth with high inflation
--Valuations still expensive with record high crowding risk
--Beginning of earnings downgrade cycle
--Record bullishness amid challenging market structure
--Foreign flow to remain weak, retail sentiment likely to wane
Wall Street indices dropped on Friday with strong jobs data keeping the pressure on for rate hikes
The three main US indices declined on Friday after a solid jobs report ate in to hopes for a pause in the Fed's aggressive policy-tightening which is needed to cool decades-high inflation.
--Dow Jones: down 1.1 percent
--S&P 500: down 1.6 percent
--Nasdaq Composite: down 2.5 percent
Asian shares muted ahead of key US inflation data
Equities in other Asian markets make a sluggish start on Monday as caution persist ahead of key US inflation data. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan is down 0.1 percent in early hours.
--China's Shanghai Composite: down 0.1 percent
--Hong Kong's Hang Seng: up 0.4 percent
--Japan's Nikkei: up 0.3 percent
--S&P 500 futures: up 0.4 percent
Sensex and Nifty50 finished a volatile session in the red on Friday
Indian equity benchmarks ended a volatile session marginally in the red on Friday, as gains in oil & gas and IT shares were offset by losses in financial stocks.
The Sensex fell 48.9 points or 0.1 percent to finish at 55,769.2 and the Nifty50 settled at 16,584.3, down 43.7 points or 0.3 percent from its previous close. (Read more on the June 3 session)
