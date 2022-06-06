Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex and Nifty50 likely to open lower today as indicated by SGX Nifty futures

Brace for the big unwind as India enters stagflation: Bernstein

Bernstein, which began 2022 with a cautious view on Indian equities, sees more pain ahead in the second half of the year. "While the index is only down around six percent YTD (till May-end), the underperformance has been much worse if we look deeper... On an equal-weighted basis in dollar terms, markets are down 11 percent with 47 percent of stocks in MSCI India and 58 percent in BSE500 down more than 10 percent," according to a note by Bernstein dated June 5.

While robust earnings and strong domestic flows have helped markets, Bernstein expects the pace of earnings downgrades to increase as India enters a period of slowing growth and high inflation.

The brokerage sees five risks for Indian shares:

--Stagflation or slowing growth with high inflation

--Valuations still expensive with record high crowding risk

--Beginning of earnings downgrade cycle

--Record bullishness amid challenging market structure

--Foreign flow to remain weak, retail sentiment likely to wane