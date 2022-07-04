Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex and Nifty50 likely to make a muted start today

Wall Street indices rebounded on Friday ahead of long weekend

Wall Street indices bounced back on Friday as investors embarked on the second half of the year ahead of the long holiday weekend. The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones rose 1.1 percent each, and the tech stocks-heavy Nasdaq Composite climbed up 0.9 percent.

Earlier that day, selling pressure in semiconductor stocks put pressure on European markets following a tepid outlook from US memory-chip firm Micron Tech. The Stoxx 600 finished marginally lower.