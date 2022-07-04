Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex and Nifty50 likely to make a muted start today

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 are likely to make a soft start on Monday, amid a mixed trend among Asian shares ahead of a holiday on Wall Street following a one percent jump on Friday. At 7:28 am, Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures — an early indicator of the Nifty index — were down 23 points or 0.2 percent at 15,721.5.
Wall Street indices rebounded on Friday ahead of long weekend
Wall Street indices bounced back on Friday as investors embarked on the second half of the year ahead of the long holiday weekend. The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones rose 1.1 percent each, and the tech stocks-heavy Nasdaq Composite climbed up 0.9 percent.
Earlier that day, selling pressure in semiconductor stocks put pressure on European markets following a tepid outlook from US memory-chip firm Micron Tech. The Stoxx 600 finished marginally lower.
Sensex and Nifty extended losses to third straight session on Friday
Indian equity benchmarks closed lower for a third straight day on Friday, as gains in financial, IT and FMCG stocks were offset by losses in oil & gas shares.
Globally, aggressive hikes in pandemic-era interest rates and their impact on the economy continued to keep investors on the back foot. (Read more on the July 1 session)
