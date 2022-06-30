Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex and Nifty50 likely to open lower today — SGX Nifty futures decline 50 pts

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 are likely to make a soft start on Thursday, amid a largely negative trend across global markets after data showed the world's largest economy contracted in the quarter ended March 2022. Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures — an early indicator of the Nifty index — fell as much as 50.5 points or 0.3 percent to 15,715.5 ahead of the opening on Dalal Street.
S&P 500 limps to slightly lower close as quarter-end looms
The S&P 500 ended a seesaw session slightly down on Wednesday as investors staggered toward the finish line of a downbeat month, a dismal quarter and the worst first-half for Wall Street's benchmark index since President Richard Nixon's first term.
--S&P 500: down 0.1 percent
--Dow Jones: up 0.3 percent
--Nasdaq Composite: flat
Asian shares largely lower after US GDP data
Equities in other Asian markets begin Thursday largely in the red after Wall Street indices finish a choppy session mixed following data showing the world's largest economy contracted in the quarter ended March.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan is down 0.7 percent.
--Japan's Nikkei 225: down one percent
--Hong Kong's Hang Seng: down 0.3 percent
--China's Shanghai Composite: up 0.4 percent
--S&P 500 futures: down 0.3 percent
Sensex and Nifty50 halted a four-day winning run on Wednesday
Indian equity benchmarks halted a four-day winning streak on Wednesday, as weakness in financial and IT shares outweighed strength in oil & gas stocks in a choppy session. (Read more on the June 29 session)
