Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex and Nifty50 likely to open lower today — SGX Nifty futures decline 50 pts

Asian shares largely lower after US GDP data

Equities in other Asian markets begin Thursday largely in the red after Wall Street indices finish a choppy session mixed following data showing the world's largest economy contracted in the quarter ended March.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan is down 0.7 percent.

--Japan's Nikkei 225: down one percent

--Hong Kong's Hang Seng: down 0.3 percent

--China's Shanghai Composite: up 0.4 percent

--S&P 500 futures: down 0.3 percent