Homemarket news

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex and Nifty50 likely to open lower today — SGX Nifty futures decline 50 pts

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex and Nifty50 likely to open lower today — SGX Nifty futures decline 50 pts

By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Updated)
Mini

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 are likely to make a soft start on Thursday, amid a largely negative trend across global markets after data showed the world's largest economy contracted in the quarter ended March 2022. Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures — an early indicator of the Nifty index — fell as much as 50.5 points or 0.3 percent to 15,715.5 ahead of the opening on Dalal Street.

  • S&P 500 limps to slightly lower close as quarter-end looms

    The S&P 500 ended a seesaw session slightly down on Wednesday as investors staggered toward the finish line of a downbeat month, a dismal quarter and the worst first-half for Wall Street's benchmark index since President Richard Nixon's first term.

    --S&P 500: down 0.1 percent

    --Dow Jones: up 0.3 percent

    --Nasdaq Composite: flat

  • Asian shares largely lower after US GDP data

    Equities in other Asian markets begin Thursday largely in the red after Wall Street indices finish a choppy session mixed following data showing the world's largest economy contracted in the quarter ended March.

    MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan is down 0.7 percent.

    --Japan's Nikkei 225: down one percent

    --Hong Kong's Hang Seng: down 0.3 percent

    --China's Shanghai Composite: up 0.4 percent

    --S&P 500 futures: down 0.3 percent

  • Sensex and Nifty50 halted a four-day winning run on Wednesday

    Indian equity benchmarks halted a four-day winning streak on Wednesday, as weakness in financial and IT shares outweighed strength in oil & gas stocks in a choppy session. (Read more on the June 29 session)

  • Welcome to CNBC-TV18's Live Market Blog

    Good morning, readers! Welcome to CNBC-TV18's market blog, where we provide rolling live news coverage of the latest events in the stock market, business and the economy. We also get you instant reactions from our stellar lineup of TV guests, in-house editors, researchers and reporters.

    Have a great day ahead. Good luck!

Stock Market LIVE Updates
: Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 are likely to make a soft start on Thursday, amid a largely negative trend across global markets after data showed the world's largest economy contracted in the quarter ended March 2022. Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures — an early indicator of the Nifty index — fell as much as 50.5 points or 0.3 percent to 15,715.5 ahead of the opening on Dalal Street.
Catch minute-by-minute updates on the stock market, and more, here:
First Published:  IST
Tags