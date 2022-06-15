Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex and Nifty50 edge lower amid weakness in financial and FMCG shares

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 are likely to start Wednesday's session with minor cuts amid mixed moves across global markets, as investors awaited the outcome of a key policy meeting of the Fed. At 7:47 am, Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures - an early indicator of the Nifty index - were down 15 points or 0.1 percent at 15,707.
Pre-Open Market | Sensex down 43 pts, Nifty50 flat
In the pre-opening session, the Sensex is down 43.2 points or 0.1 percent at 52,650.4 and the Nifty50 at 15,729.3, down 2.9 points from its previous close.
Bullish trend possible only after Nifty crosses 16,117 hurdle: Mehta Equities' Prashanth Tapse
Prashanth Tapse, Vice President (Research) at Mehta Equities, believes a bullish trend in the Nifty50 is possible only after it crosses its biggest hurdle at 16,117.
"All eyes will be on the outcome of the FOMC meeting with focus on the magnitude of rate hikes. FII selling in the domestic market and crude oil prices above $121 a barrel will continue to weigh on investors' sentiment," he says.
Dollar index hits 20-year high as traders await Fed decision
The dollar hit a fresh two-decade high against a basket of currencies on Tuesday, as traders braced for an aggressive rate hike from the US Federal Reserve this week to try to curb inflation.
Investors have been unsettled this week by rising expectations that the Fed will raise interest rates by more than forecast, sending the S&P 500 tumbling to confirm a bear market and intensified fears over the economic outlook. (Read more)
Crude oil prices slip ahead of expected Fed rate hike
Crude oil prices dropped on Wednesday on worries over fuel demand ahead of a Fed meeting which is expected to see the US central bank hike rates by at least 75 basis points to combat inflation.
WTI crude futures fell by eight cents or 0.1 percent to $118.9 a barrel. Brent crude futures dropped by 26 cents or 0.2 percent to $120.9 a barrel. (Read more)
Wall Street indices mixed, S&P 500 dips with Fed policy announcement on tap
The S&P 500 ended lower on Tuesday as it was unable to bounce from a sharp sell-off in the previous session with a key policy statement from the Fed on deck that will reveal how aggressive the central bank's policy path will be.
--S&P 500: down 0.4 percent
--Dow: down 0.5 percent
--Nasdaq Composite: up 0.2 percent
Sensex and Nifty50 hit fresh 11-month lows on Tuesday
Indian equity benchmarks finished yet another volatile session on Tuesday in the red, hitting fresh 11-month closing lows. Investors globally remained convinced that a fresh 40-year peak in US inflation will prompt a hawkish Fed to take up more aggressive hikes in COVID-era interest rates, and in turn hamper economic growth.
Both headline indices closed 0.3 percent lower. The Sensex lost 153.1 points to end at 52,693.6, after gyrating within a 635.8-point range around the flatline during the session. The Nifty50 settled at 15,732.1, down 42.3 points from its previous close. (Read more on the June 14 session)
