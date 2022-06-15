Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex and Nifty50 edge lower amid weakness in financial and FMCG shares

Bullish trend possible only after Nifty crosses 16,117 hurdle: Mehta Equities' Prashanth Tapse

Prashanth Tapse, Vice President (Research) at Mehta Equities, believes a bullish trend in the Nifty50 is possible only after it crosses its biggest hurdle at 16,117.

"All eyes will be on the outcome of the FOMC meeting with focus on the magnitude of rate hikes. FII selling in the domestic market and crude oil prices above $121 a barrel will continue to weigh on investors' sentiment," he says.