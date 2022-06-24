Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex up 300 pts and Nifty50 firm above 15,650 led by financial and oil & gas shares

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 rose on Friday amid gains across sectors. Strength in financial, oil & gas, FMCG and auto stocks pushed the headline indices higher. Broader market mirrored the gains in the main indices, with the Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 100 indices rising more than one percent each. Globally, a surge in technology stocks helped investors overlook slowing business activity in the world's largest economy, though caution persisted over aggressive hikes in COVID-era interest rates and their impact on growth.
Mahindra & Mahindra near day's high
Nifty FY24 EPS can see 4-5 percent downgrade: Sunil Tirumalai of UBS Securities
Don't expect any fall in passenger vehicle prices amid strong retail demand: ICICI Securities' Basudeb Banerjee
Sensex and Nifty50 firm in the green led by across-the-board buying
Party may be over for steelmakers — here's what it means for investors
India's steel giants have lost about one fifth of their market value in just one month, as they scramble to protect their margin against low alloy rates and weak demand though easing raw material costs lend some support. And analysts are seeing more pain ahead for investors.
An overall environment of risk aversion has been the key headwind for steel prices amid nervousness about a global growth slowdown and forceful rate hikes by key central banks to fight rising price pressures, Sugandha Sachdeva of Religare Broking tells CNBCTV18.com.
"Besides, lockdowns in China have dampened the demand prospects for steel and led to profit booking in the ferrous metal from its March peak. Housing market in the US is also flagging signs of a slowdown which does not bode well for steel rates going ahead," she says. (Read more)
Rupee higher at 78.22 vs US dollar
On Thursday, the rupee had settled at 78.30 against the greenback.
Pre-Open Market | Sensex up over 350 pts and Nifty50 above 15,550
In the pre-opening session, the Sensex is up 388.3 points or 0.7 percent at 52,654.1 and the Nifty50 at 15,556.7, up 143.4 points or 0.9 percent from its previous close.
Stocks To Watch | Hero MotoCorp, TCS, Infosys, Vedanta in focus
Global Cues | Crude oil inches higher — Brent near $110 a barrel
Wall Street indices surge on defensives, tech boost
Wall Street's main indices posted solid gains on Thursday, fuelled by strong performance from defensive and tech shares that outweighed declines for economically sensitive groups as worries persisted about a potential recession.
--Dow Jones: up 0.6 percent
--S&P: up one percent
--Nasdaq Composite: up 1.6 percent
Asian equities jump following a strong session on Wall Street
Equities in other Asian markets bounce back on Friday following a strong session in the US overnight. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan is up 1.1 percent.
--Japan's Nikkei 225: up 0.8 percent
--China's Shanghai Composite: up 0.5 percent
--Hong Kong's Hang Seng: up 1.3 percent
--S&P 500 futures: up 0.5 percent
Sensex and Nifty50 continued to rise on Thursday after a day's breather
The bulls took charge of the Street on Thursday after a day's pause. Both Sensex and Nifty50 held on to two-thirds of the day's gains in a volatile session, led by financial, IT and auto counters. (Read more on the June 23 session)
