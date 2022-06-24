Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex up 300 pts and Nifty50 firm above 15,650 led by financial and oil & gas shares

Party may be over for steelmakers — here's what it means for investors

India's steel giants have lost about one fifth of their market value in just one month, as they scramble to protect their margin against low alloy rates and weak demand though easing raw material costs lend some support. And analysts are seeing more pain ahead for investors.

An overall environment of risk aversion has been the key headwind for steel prices amid nervousness about a global growth slowdown and forceful rate hikes by key central banks to fight rising price pressures, Sugandha Sachdeva of Religare Broking tells CNBCTV18.com.

"Besides, lockdowns in China have dampened the demand prospects for steel and led to profit booking in the ferrous metal from its March peak. Housing market in the US is also flagging signs of a slowdown which does not bode well for steel rates going ahead," she says. (Read more)