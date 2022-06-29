Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex and Nifty50 likely to make a gap-down start today — SGX Nifty futures fall over 150 pts

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 are likely to make a gap-down opening on Wednesday tracking weakness across global markets after dire consumer confidence data from the US dampened investor optimism and fueled worries over recession. At 7:42 am, Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures — an early indicator of the Nifty index — were down 171 points or 1.1 percent at 15,671.
Sensex and Nifty50 recovered day's losses to end flat on Tuesday
Indian equity benchmarks lost steam on Tuesday following a pullback of almost three percent in three sessions, as weakness in financial shares offset strength in oil & gas and IT scrips in a choppy session.
