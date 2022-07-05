Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex and Nifty50 likely to open higher today — SGX Nifty futures rise over 50 pts

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 are likely to start Tuesday's session higher amid gains across global markets. Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures - an early indicator of the Nifty index - rose as much as 70.5 points or 0.4 percent to 15,894 ahead of the opening on Dalal Street. However, caution persisted among investors globally amid concerns about aggressive increases in COVID-era interest rates and their impact on economic growth.
Asian shares rise — Wall Street to return to trade after a long holiday
Equities in other Asian markets gain on Tuesday as investors wait for Wall Street to return to trade later in the day after a long weekend. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan is up one percent.
--Japan's Nikkei 225: up 0.9 percent
--China's Shanghai Composite: up 0.3 percent
--Hong Kong's Hang Seng: 1.4 percent
--S&P 500 futures: up 0.5 percent
Sensex and Nifty halted 3-day losing run on Monday
Indian equity benchmarks rose on Monday as strength in financial and FMCG stocks aided a rebound on Dalal Street following three back-to-back sessions of losses.
Globally, aggressive hikes in COVID-era interest rates and their impact on economic growth kept investors cautious. (Read more on the July 4 session)
