Stock Market Live Updates: Sensex, Nifty open higher; all eyes on RBI's MPC meet

Over 3% equity changes hands on Bandhan Bank in block deal
Over 3% equity changes hands on Bandhan Bank in a block deal today - which is around 50.14 million shares on the BSE at 9:15 am on Friday.
Opening Bell: Benchmark indices open on positive note; RBI monetary policy meet keenly watched
Indian indices opened on positive note on April 8 with Nifty above 17,700 ahead of RBI policy outcome. At 09:16 IST, the Sensex was up 219.99 points or 0.37% at 59254.94, and the Nifty was up 76.60 points or 0.43% at 17716.10. About 1677 shares have advanced, 297 shares declined, and 53 shares are unchanged.
Cholamandalam Investment, M&M, Infosys, Sobha, Indiabulls Real Estate and more: Top stocks to watch on April 8
SGX Nifty50 futures were flat at 17,740 as of 7:28 am hinting at a tepid start for Dalal Street. Shares of Cholamandalam Investment, M&M, Infosys, Sobha and Indiabulls Real Estate among others will be in focus today. Here are top stocks to watch out for in trade today
10 things you should know before opening bell on April 8
The stock market in India is likely to make a flat start ahead of Reserve Bank India’s (RBI) policy announcement on Friday. Investors will eye the inflation projection, given the uncertainties caused by the Russia-Ukraine conflict and commodity prices going through the roof. Shares on Wall Street ended marginally higher, giving up early gains. Asian shares were trading flat in morning trade. Here are 10 things you should know before the opening bell on April 8:
Fuel prices remain unchanged for second day in a row
The prices of petrol and diesel have remained unchanged for the second consecutive day on Friday. Petrol and diesel prices were last hiked by 80 paise a litre each on Wednesday, taking the total increase in rates in 16 days to Rs10 per litre. Petrol in Delhi will now cost Rs 105.41 per litre while diesel rates will cost Rs 96.67, according to a price notification of state fuel retailers.
Russia's suspension from UNHRC a meaningful step by international community, says Biden; India abstains
US President Joe Biden Thursday lauded the UN General Assembly decision to suspend Russia from the UN Human Rights Council, describing it as a meaningful step by the international community. This is a meaningful step by the international community further demonstrating how Putin's war has made Russia an international pariah, Biden said.
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das to announce first monetary policy of 2022-23 today
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will announce its first monetary policy for the new fiscal year 2022-23 today. At 10 am, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das will conduct a press conference to unveil the central bank's monetary policy. On April 6, the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) led by Das began its bi-monthly assessment. The MPC meeting will conclude on April 8.
Asian shares rise as investors continued to digest the Fed’s plans to fight inflation
Shares in Asia-Pacific rose on Friday after a comeback on Wall Street as investors continued to digest the Fed’s plans to fight inflation. The Nikkei 225 gained 0.45 percent in early trade, while the Topix advanced 0.19 percent. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.35 percent. In South Korea, the Kospi climbed 0.38 percent.
SGX Nifty indicates flat start for benchmark indices
Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a flat start for the broader index in India. The Nifty futures were trading around 17,740 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 7:30 IST.
Wall Street ends with marginal gains on Wednesday
The S&P 500 ended higher on Thursday, with Pfizer and Tesla fueling a late-session rally while investors eyed the war in Ukraine and a potentially more aggressive Federal Reserve. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.25percent to end at 34,583.57 points, while the S&P 500 gained 0.43percent to 4,500.21. The Nasdaq Composite climbed 0.06percent to 13,897.30. The S&P traded at a loss for much of the day before rallying near the end of the session.
Sensex, Nifty50 extended losses to 3rd straight session on Thursday
The Indian market ended lower for the third straight session on April 7, with benchmark indices falling a percent each amid selling across the sectors barring pharma. The Sensex ended 575.46 points, or 0.97 percent, lower at 59,034.95, and the Nifty was down 168.20 points, or 0.94 percent, at 17,639.50.
