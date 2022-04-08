Stock Market Live Updates: Sensex, Nifty open higher; all eyes on RBI's MPC meet

Fuel prices remain unchanged for second day in a row

The prices of petrol and diesel have remained unchanged for the second consecutive day on Friday. Petrol and diesel prices were last hiked by 80 paise a litre each on Wednesday, taking the total increase in rates in 16 days to Rs10 per litre. Petrol in Delhi will now cost Rs 105.41 per litre while diesel rates will cost Rs 96.67, according to a price notification of state fuel retailers.