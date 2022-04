Stock Market Live Updates: Sensex, Nifty open higher; all eyes on RBI's MPC meet

Indian equity benchmark indices opened on a positive note on Friday with Nifty above 17,700 ahead of Reserve Bank of India (RBI) policy outcome. The Sensex was up 219.99 points or 0.37 percent at 59,254.94, and the Nifty was up 76.60 points or 0.43 percent at 17,716.10. About 1677 shares have advanced, 297 shares declined, and 53 shares are unchanged. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will announce its first monetary policy for the new fiscal year 2022-23 today. Oil settled lower on April 7, adding to weekly losses on the uncertainty that the eurozone will be able to effectively sanction Russian energy exports and after consuming nations announced a huge release of oil from emergency reserves.