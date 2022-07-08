Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex and Nifty50 likely to make a gap-up start today — all eyes on TCS

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 are likely to make a gap-up start on Friday, building on one-month closing highs in the previous session, amid gains across global markets after the Fed hinted at a more tempered program of hikes in COVID-era interest rates. Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures — an early indicator of the Nifty index — rose as much as 147 points or 0.9 percent to 16,280, suggesting a sharply positive opening ahead on Dalal Street.
Global Cues | Crude oil prices rise on supply concerns — Brent tops $104 a barrel
Sensex and Nifty50 scaled fresh one-month peaks on Thursday
Indian equity benchmarks scaled their highest closing levels in a month for a second straight day on Thursday amid gains across most sectors, led by financial and IT shares.
Investors awaited the onset of the earnings season for domestic cues — with TCS due to report its financial results on Friday. (Read more on the July 7 session)
Welcome to CNBC-TV18's Live Market Blog
Good morning, readers! Welcome to CNBC-TV18's market blog, where we provide rolling live news coverage of the latest events in the stock market, business and the economy. We also get you instant reactions from our stellar lineup of TV guests, in-house editors, researchers and reporters.
Have a great day ahead. Good luck!