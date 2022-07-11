Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex and Nifty50 likely to open lower today — SGX Nifty futures drop 70 pts

Trade Setup | The bulls may take Nifty50 towards 16,500 in the near term as long as it holds key levels

The short-term structure appears to be bullish and the way the broader market behaved towards the fag-end of the last week, it certainly augurs well for the bulls, Sameet Chavan, Chief Analyst-Technical and Derivatives at Angel One, tells CNBCTV18.com.

He expects strong support at 16,000-15,900 levels this week and key resistance in the 16,350-16430 zone.

"If global markets support, we may even go beyond 16,430, which will trigger the next leg of a rally. Until then, although we remain sanguine, by no means one should become complacent. It’s better to adopt a ‘one step at a time’ strategy and look to book timely profits wherever necessary as far as momentum trades are concerned," he says. (Check out key market cues and important levels to track)