Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex and Nifty50 likely to open lower today — SGX Nifty futures drop 70 pts

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 are likely to open lower on Monday amid largely negative moves across global markets, as concerns persisted about steep hikes in COVID-era interest rates and their impact on economic growth. Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures — an early indicator of the Nifty index — declined as much as 69.5 points or 0.4 percent to 16,158 ahead of the opening on Dalal Street. Investors awaited more of financial results after Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) kicked off the earnings season last week.
The short-term structure appears to be bullish and the way the broader market behaved towards the fag-end of the last week, it certainly augurs well for the bulls, Sameet Chavan, Chief Analyst-Technical and Derivatives at Angel One, tells CNBCTV18.com.
He expects strong support at 16,000-15,900 levels this week and key resistance in the 16,350-16430 zone.
"If global markets support, we may even go beyond 16,430, which will trigger the next leg of a rally. Until then, although we remain sanguine, by no means one should become complacent. It’s better to adopt a ‘one step at a time’ strategy and look to book timely profits wherever necessary as far as momentum trades are concerned," he says. (Check out key market cues and important levels to track)
Wall Street indices ended a volatile session mixed on Friday
Wall Street indices finished a volatile session on a mixed note on Friday as investors tried to comprehend how a robust jobs report would influence the Fed and its plans to aggressively hike COVID-era interest rates.
--S&P 500: down 0.1 percent
--Dow Jones: down 0.2 percent
--Nasdaq Composite: up 0.1 percent
Asian shares largely in the red following a sluggish session on Wall Street
Equities in other Asian markets move largely in the red in early hours on Monday following a sluggish session on Wall Street. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan is down 0.8 percent.
--China's Shanghai Composite: down 0.7 percent
--Hong Kong's Hang Seng: down 1.7 percent
--Japan's Nikkei 225: up 1.3 percent
--South Korea's KOSPI: down 0.2 percent
--S&P 500 futures: down 0.6 percent
Sensex and Nifty50 extended gains to third straight day on Friday
Indian equity benchmarks scaled fresh one-month closing highs on Friday amid gains in financial, IT and FMCG shares, though losses in metal shares played spoilsport. Strength across global markets — after the Fed hinted at a more tempered program of hikes in COVID-era interest rates —aided the sentiment on Dalal Street. (Read more on the July 8 session)
