Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex and Nifty50 likely to open higher today — SGX Nifty futures jump 100 pts

Mini

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 are likely to open higher on Thursday, building on one-month closing highs scaled the previous day. Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures - an early indicator of the Nifty index - rose as much as 102.5 points or 0.6 percent to 16,085 ahead of the opening on Dalal Street. Globally, the mood remained sombre as investors awaited minutes of the Fed's last policy meeting due later in the day for more clarity on the state of the world's largest economy.