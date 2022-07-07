Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex and Nifty50 likely to open higher today — SGX Nifty futures jump 100 pts

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 are likely to open higher on Thursday, building on one-month closing highs scaled the previous day. Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures - an early indicator of the Nifty index - rose as much as 102.5 points or 0.6 percent to 16,085 ahead of the opening on Dalal Street. Globally, the mood remained sombre as investors awaited minutes of the Fed's last policy meeting due later in the day for more clarity on the state of the world's largest economy.
Rupee opens higher at 79.10 vs US dollar
On Wednesday, the rupee had settled at 79.30 against the greenback.
Stocks To Watch | Titan, Ruchi Soya and Adani Wilmar in focus
Sensex and Nifty50 scaled one-month closing highs on Wednesday
Indian equity benchmarks climbed to their highest closing levels in almost a month on Wednesday, backed by buying across most sectors as a slump in crude oil prices aided the sentiment on Dalal Street. (Read more on the July 6 session)
