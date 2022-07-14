Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex gains 100 pts and Nifty50 crosses 16,000 — rupee hits record low

Asian shares a mixed bag after US inflation data stokes fears of aggressive rate hikes

Equities in other Asian markets are largely a mixed bag this morning following a weak session on Wall Street overnight, after data shows inflation in the world's largest economy remains at a more than 40-year high — fuelling the fear that the Fed may continue with steep rate hikes.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan is flat in early hours.

--Japan's Nikkei 225: up 0.7 percent

--China's Shanghai Composite: down 0.1 percent

--Hong Kong's Hang Seng; flat

--S&P 500 futures: down 0.2 percent