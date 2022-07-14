Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex gains 100 pts and Nifty50 crosses 16,000 — rupee hits record low

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 are likely to open lower on Thursday amid mixed moves across global markets, after a key reading from the US fuelled concerns about aggressive hikes in COVID-era interest rates and their impact on economic growth. Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures — an early indicator of the Nifty index — fell as much as 74.5 points or 0.5 percent to 15,898 ahead of the opening bell on Dalal Street. Investors awaited more of earnings from India Inc for domestic cues, a day after Mindtree managed to beat analysts' margin forecasts.
Pre-Open Market | Sensex up over 150 pts
In the pre-opening session, the Sensex is up 174.5 points or 0.3 percent at 53,688.6.
Stocks To Watch | Mindtree, Infosys and Hindustan Zinc in focus. Here's why
Global Cues | Brent crude bounces back from $98 a barrel
Rupee opens at record low of 79.71 vs US dollar
Wall Street indices fall as hot inflation data raises odds of a steep Fed rate hike
US stocks closed modestly lower on Wednesday after investors digested hotter-than-expected US inflation data, which fuelled fears that the Fed could raise key interest rates by as much as 100 basis points later this month.
--Dow Jones: down 0.7 percent
--S&P 500: down 0.5 percent
--Nasdaq Composite: down 0.2 percent
Asian shares a mixed bag after US inflation data stokes fears of aggressive rate hikes
Equities in other Asian markets are largely a mixed bag this morning following a weak session on Wall Street overnight, after data shows inflation in the world's largest economy remains at a more than 40-year high — fuelling the fear that the Fed may continue with steep rate hikes.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan is flat in early hours.
--Japan's Nikkei 225: up 0.7 percent
--China's Shanghai Composite: down 0.1 percent
--Hong Kong's Hang Seng; flat
--S&P 500 futures: down 0.2 percent
Sensex and Nifty50 extended losses to third straight day on Wednesday
Indian equity benchmarks reversed initial gains to finish lower for a third straight day on Wednesday, as caution persisted across global markets ahead of a key inflation reading from the world's largest economy.
Investors awaited more of corporate earnings from India Inc for domestic cues, after HCL Tech's quarterly margin missed Street estimates. (Read more on the July 13 session)
Welcome to CNBC-TV18's Live Market Blog
Good morning, readers! Welcome to CNBC-TV18's market blog, where we provide rolling live news coverage of the latest events in the stock market, business and the economy. We also get you instant reactions from our stellar lineup of TV guests, in-house editors, researchers and reporters.
Have a great day ahead. Good luck!