Dollar may strengthen further if Fed rate hike bigger than 75 bps: EPFR Global's Cameron Brandt

Cameron Brandt, Director-Research at EPFR Global, is of the view the dollar could strength further if the Fed hikes the key interest rate by more than 75 bps.

“If the Fed does honour the rapidly emerging consensus that they might hike more than 75 basis points, I think we are going to see, at least in the short-term, a rather unprecedented amount of dollar strength,” he tells CNBC-TV18.