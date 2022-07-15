Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 are likely to start the last session of the trading week higher amid mixed moves across global markets. Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures — an early indicator of the Nifty index — rose as much as 34 points or 0.2 percent to 15,967.5. Concerns persisted over the prospect of steep hikes in interest rates in the US damaging economic growth. Disappointing earnings from two large banks — JPMorgan Chase and Morgan Stanley — hurt investors' appetite for risk, though dovish remarks from two Fed central bankers lent some support. Back home, investors awaited more of financial results from India Inc for cues.
ICICI Bank, SBI and HDFC Bank well placed on charts: Gautam Shah
Pre-Open Market | Sensex up over 200 pts, Nifty above 16,000
In the pre-opening session, the sensex is up 221.7 points or 0.4 percent at 53,637.9 and the Nifty50 at 16,010.8, up 72.2 points or 0.5 percent from its previous close.
Dollar may strengthen further if Fed rate hike bigger than 75 bps: EPFR Global's Cameron Brandt
Cameron Brandt, Director-Research at EPFR Global, is of the view the dollar could strength further if the Fed hikes the key interest rate by more than 75 bps.
“If the Fed does honour the rapidly emerging consensus that they might hike more than 75 basis points, I think we are going to see, at least in the short-term, a rather unprecedented amount of dollar strength,” he tells CNBC-TV18.
Rupee opens at record low of 79.94 against US dollar
Here's how Microsoft layoffs affect a $1.3 billion Indian software exporter
Mindtree may have surprised the Street with a strong quarterly performance, but analysts fear layoffs in Microsoft might hurt growth in the firm's top vertical. Mindtree — India's seventh largest software exporter by market value — is a partner of Microsoft, offering a slew of solutions through the US giant's platforms and technologies.
This week, Microsoft cut 1,800 jobs in a move aimed at realigning its business groups and roles after the year ended June 30. The IT giant said it would continue to hire for other roles and finish the current fiscal year with an increased headcount. (Read more)
Asian shares a mixed bag
Equities in other Asian markets see mixed moves on Friday, mirroring the overnight session on Wall Street following disappointing results from JPMorgan Chase and Morgan Stanley, though dovish remarks from two Fed central bankers aided investor mood somewhat.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan is down 0.1 percent at the last count.
--Japan's Nikkei 225: up 0.5 percent
--Hong Kong's Hang Seng: down 0.7 percent
--China's Shanghai Composite: flat
--S&P 500 futures: up 0.4 percent
Global Cues | Crude oil rises — Brent at $99 a barrel
S&P 500, Dow fall after disappointing JPMorgan Chase and Morgan Stanley earnings
The S&P 500 pared initial losses to close modestly lower on Thursday after investors digested disappointing quarterly results from two large US banks — JPMorgan Chase and Morgan Stanley — and hotter-than-expected inflation data. Both lenders reported slumping profits and warned of impending economic slowdown.
--Dow Jones: down 0.5 percent
--S&P 500: down 0.3 percent
--Nasdaq Composite: flat
Sensex and Nifty50 closed lower for a fourth straight day on Thursday
Indian equity benchmarks finished a volatile session on Thursday in the red, as the heavyweight financial and IT pockets gave up initial gains in the second half of the day. Gains in oil & gas stocks, however, limited the downside in headline indices. (Read more on the July 14 session)
Welcome to CNBC-TV18's Live Market Blog
Good morning, readers! Welcome to CNBC-TV18's market blog, where we provide rolling live news coverage of the latest events in the stock market, business and the economy. We also get you instant reactions from our stellar lineup of TV guests, in-house editors, researchers and reporters.
Have a great day ahead. Good luck!