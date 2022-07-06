Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex and Nifty50 are likely to open higher today — SGX Nifty futures gain 100 pts

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 are likely to start Wednesday's session in the green, shrugging off weakness across other Asian markets following a mixed session on Wall Street overnight. Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures — an early indicator of the Nifty index — rose as much as 109.5 points or 0.7 percent to 15,875.5. Investors globally remained on the back foot amid concerns about steep hikes in COVID-era interest rates and their impact on economic growth.
S&P 500, Nasdaq end higher as investors eye economic path
The S&P 500 ended slightly higher on Tuesday as investors kept their focus on the growth trajectory of the U.S. economy, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq closed higher while the Dow slipped.
Dow down 0.42%, S&P 500 up 0.16%, Nasdaq up 1.75%
Asian shares fall following a mixed session on Wall Street
Equities in other Asian markets begin Wednesday in the red following a mixed session on Wall Street. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan are down 0.4 percent at the last count.
--Japan's Nikkei 225: down 1.2 percent
--China's Shanghai Composite: down 0.6 percent
--Hong Kong's Hang Seng: down 0.6 percent
--S&P 500 futures: down 0.1 percent
Sensex and Nifty50 ended a choppy session below the flatline on Tuesday
Indian equity benchmarks gave up intraday gains of more than one percent in the last hour of trade on Tuesday, dragged by a sharp reversal in financial and IT shares. Aggressive hikes in pandemic-era interest rates and their impact on economic growth kept investors nervous. (Read more on the July 5 session)
