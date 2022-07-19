Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex down 200 pts and Nifty50 cracks below 16,200 — rupee sinks below 80 for first time

Mini

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 are likely to make a gap-down opening amid a largely negative trend across global markets. Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures - an early indicator of the Nifty index - fell as much as 135 points or 0.8 percent to 16,155 ahead of the opening bell. Investors awaited more of corporate earnings from India Inc for domestic cues.