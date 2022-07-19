Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex down 200 pts and Nifty50 cracks below 16,200 — rupee sinks below 80 for first time

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 are likely to make a gap-down opening amid a largely negative trend across global markets. Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures - an early indicator of the Nifty index - fell as much as 135 points or 0.8 percent to 16,155 ahead of the opening bell. Investors awaited more of corporate earnings from India Inc for domestic cues.
Asian shares track Wall Street indices lower
Equities in other Asian markets are largely in the red early on Tuesday tracking weakness on Wall Street overnight. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan is down 0.7 percent at the last count.
--Japan's Nikkei: up 0.7 percent
--China's Shanghai Composite: down 0.1 percent
--Hong Kong's Hang Seng: down one percent
--S&P 500 futures: up 0.3 percent
Wall Street indices fall on slide in Apple, banking stocks
Wall Street indices finished lower on Monday overnight after banking stocks erased earlier gains and Apple shares fell on a report saying the company plans to slow hiring and spending growth next year.
--Dow Jones: down 0.7 percent
--S&P 500: down 0.8 percent
--Nasdaq Composite: down 0.8 percent
