Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex gains 450 pts and Nifty50 tops 16,150 on Infosys, Reliance and ICICI Bank boost

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 are likely to make a gap-up start on Monday amid gains across global markets, though caution persisted ahead of a widely expected rate hike in Europe. Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures — an early indicator of the Nifty index — gained as much as 183.5 points or 1.1 percent to 16,223.5 ahead of the opening bell on Dalal Street. Investors awaited more of corporate earnings from India Inc for cues, after HDFC Bank's quarterly net profit fell short of Street estimates.
Sensex and Nifty50 halted a 4-day losing streak on Friday
Indian equity benchmarks finished a choppy session on Friday in the green, halting a four-day losing streak, amid strength in financial, FMCG and auto stocks though weakness in select IT and metal stocks played spoilsport.
Investors awaited more of corporate earnings from India Inc for domestic cues. (Read more on the July 15 session)
