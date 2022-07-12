Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex falls 300 pts and Nifty50 slides below 16,150 dragged by financial and oil & gas shares

Sustained rise in dollar the dominant factor influencing equities, bonds, currency and many commodities: VK Vijayakumar

VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services, says the sustained rise in the US dollar in the past one month is the dominant factor influencing equities, bonds, the currency and many commodities. "If this trend sustains, it is bad news for emerging market shares. It appears that this 'flight to dollar safety' is a bit overdone and due for some correction," he says.

"In India, after TCS' Q1 results indicating margin pressure for the industry, IT index has turned weak. But valuations for the segment are now fair. The most resilient index in the market now is Bank Nifty, and the leading stock is ICICI Bank. This resilience of the banking segment is likely to continue. Auto, capital goods and some FMCG segment stocks are on a strong wicket," he adds.