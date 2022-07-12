Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex falls 300 pts and Nifty50 slides below 16,150 dragged by financial and oil & gas shares

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 fell on Tuesday, a day after halting a three-day winning run, amid weakness across global markets as nervousness persisted among investors on steep hikes in interest rates and their impact on economic growth. Losses across most sectors pulled the headline indices lower, with financial, oil & gas and metal shares being the biggest contributors. Broader markets also weakened. The Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 100 indices fell up to 0.3 percent in early deals.
Pre-Open Market | Sensex down 175 pts and Nifty50 below 16,150
In the pre-opening session, the Sensex is down 175.5 points or 0.3 percent at 54,219.8 and the Nifty50 at 16,126.2, down 89.8 points or 0.6 percent from its previous close.
Sustained rise in dollar the dominant factor influencing equities, bonds, currency and many commodities: VK Vijayakumar
VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services, says the sustained rise in the US dollar in the past one month is the dominant factor influencing equities, bonds, the currency and many commodities. "If this trend sustains, it is bad news for emerging market shares. It appears that this 'flight to dollar safety' is a bit overdone and due for some correction," he says.
"In India, after TCS' Q1 results indicating margin pressure for the industry, IT index has turned weak. But valuations for the segment are now fair. The most resilient index in the market now is Bank Nifty, and the leading stock is ICICI Bank. This resilience of the banking segment is likely to continue. Auto, capital goods and some FMCG segment stocks are on a strong wicket," he adds.
Spandana Sphoorty asset quality deteriorates sharply in April-June
The company's disbursements fall 42.9 percent to Rs 1,385 crore in the April-June period compared with the corresponding three months a year ago. Net interest income — or the difference between interest earned and interest paid — declines 50.2 percent on year to Rs 161.3 crore, according to a regulatory filing.
CNBC-TV18's Abhishek Kothari has the details:
Sunteck Realty Q1 pre-sales jump 89% to Rs 333 crore — collections rise 66%
Sunteck Realty sees a surge in sales due to a low base of the corresponding period a year ago. The realty company says launches and sales momentum in the ongoing projects will lead to continued growth going forward.
Project launches will lead to increased pre-sales and cash flows, and aid an increase in market share, Sunteck adds.
Global Cues | Crude oil cools off on demand-supply concerns — Brent at $105 a barrel
Trade Setup | More upside on the cards for Nifty50 as long as it holds 16,100
The Nifty50 has formed a long bull candle on the daily chart in a positive sign, signalling a lack of selling participation at key resistance in the 16,200-16,300 zone, according to Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities.
He believes the short-term uptrend in the Nifty remains intact. (Check out key market cues and important levels to track)
Wall Street indices end lower — all eyes on key economic data and bank earnings due this week
US stocks lost ground on Monday as a lack of catalysts left market participants warily embarking on a week back-end loaded with crucial inflation data and the unofficial beginning to second-quarter earnings season.
--Dow Jones: down 0.5 percent
--S&P 500: down 1.2 percent
--Nasdaq Composite: down 2.3 percent
Asian shares slide into the red following a weak session on Wall Street
Nervousness persists across most other Asian markets today following a weak session on Wall Street, ahead of major banking earnings and consumer inflation data from the world's largest economy due this week.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan is down 1.1 percent in early hours.
--Japan's Nikkei 225: down 1.7 percent
--China's Shanghai Composite: down 0.3 percent
--Hong Kong's Hang Seng: down 0.9 percent
--S&P 500 futures: down 0.4 percent
