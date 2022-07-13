Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex gains 200 pts and Nifty50 holds above 16,100 — rupee edges higher

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 rose on Wednesday, shrugging off mixed moves across global markets as growing signs of a recession in the US kept investors cautious. Gains in financial, FMCG and IT shares pushed the headline indices higher, though losses in oil & gas names limited the upside. Broader markets also strengthened, with the Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 100 indices rising almost one percent in early deals. Investors awaited more of corporate earnings from India Inc for domestic cues, a day after HCL Tech reported its results.
Pre-Open Market | Sensex up over 300 pts and Nifty50 above 16,100
In the pre-opening session, the Sensex is up 323.5 points or 0.6 percent at 54,210.1 and the Nifty50 at 16,128.2, up 69.9 points or 0.4 percent from its previous close.
Stocks To Watch | HCL Tech, oil & gas, paint stocks in focus
Global Cues | Crude oil cools off — Brent slips below $100 a barrel
Asian shares a mixed bag
Equities in other Asian markets were a mixed bag on Wednesday, amid persistent worries that steep hikes in pandemic-era interest rates might hurt economic growth. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.7 percent at the last count.
Japan's Nikkei 225 was up 0.3 percent but China's Shanghai Composite down 0.4 percent. S&P 500 futures were flat.
On Tuesday, the three main US indices finished lower, with the S&P 500 dropping 0.9 percent, the Dow Jones 0.6 percent and the Nasdaq Composite one percent.
Wall Street indices in the red as worries mount ahead of US inflation data
The three main US indices ended in negative territory on Tuesday as growing signs of recession kept buyers out of the equities market ahead of inflation data.
--Dow Jones: down 0.6 percent
--S&P 500: down 0.9 percent
--Nasdaq Composite: down one percent
