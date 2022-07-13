Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex gains 200 pts and Nifty50 holds above 16,100 — rupee edges higher

Asian shares a mixed bag

Equities in other Asian markets were a mixed bag on Wednesday, amid persistent worries that steep hikes in pandemic-era interest rates might hurt economic growth. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.7 percent at the last count.

Japan's Nikkei 225 was up 0.3 percent but China's Shanghai Composite down 0.4 percent. S&P 500 futures were flat.

On Tuesday, the three main US indices finished lower, with the S&P 500 dropping 0.9 percent, the Dow Jones 0.6 percent and the Nasdaq Composite one percent.