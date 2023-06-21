Stock Market Live: Nifty 50 is 30 points away from record high, Shriram Finance, Piramal Enterprises up 10% each

Rupee Check | INR Flat Versus USD
On Tuesday, the Indian currency settled at 82.12 vs the US dollar.
Shriram Finance Block Deal | Equity Change Hands, Piramal Enterprises Likely Seller
- 3.2 crore shares, equivalent to 8.3 percent equity, change hands at Rs 1,545 per share.
- Buyer and the seller in the transaction are not known.
- On Tuesday, sources confirmed to CNBC-Awaaz that Piramal Enterprises has lined up 3.1 crore shares, or 8.34 percent stake, for a block deal on June 21 to exit Shriram Finance.
Stocks To Watch | HDFC Life, Shriram Finance, Piramal Enterprises And More
Editor's Take | Sonia Shenoy On Market
- Weak global markets continue to put breaks on rally.
- Dow down 245 points, Fedex down three percent post weak earnings.
- FIIs sell in cash for two consecutive days.
- FIIs sold Rs 1942 crore in cash market.
- All eyes on Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's congressional testimony.
- Any indication of further rate hikes could impact the market.
Editor's Take | Surabhi Upadhyay's Market Outlook
CAN BULLS PULL OFF THE YOGA STRETCH!
- Nifty stuck in a 350 point range for 17 sessions
- Nifty up 2.7 percent in last one month
In Last 1 month
Nifty up 2.7 percent
Dow up 2.3 percent
Cac down 2.4 percent
Shanghai Comp down two percent
Nikkei up 7.6 percent
- PM Modi’s US visit to remain in focus
- Yoga at UNGA today
- Meetings with President Biden & CEOs in DC tomorrow
- Defence stocks remain an active theme
- Fed Chair commentary, monsoon progress to provide next triggers
- Focus remains on Individual midcap action – RVNL, Piramal Enterprises – Shriram Finance deal
Editor's Take | Prashant Nair's View On Market
- Nifty took support at last Thursday lows and staged a bounce back.
- US markets back from holiday, S&P 500 down 0.5 percent.
- US housing starts jumped 21 percent in May, biggest month-on-month increase since 2016.
- Fed Chair Powell's testimony before US Congress (Wednesday and Thursday).
- Nifty supports come in at 18,660 and then at the 20-day moving average at 18,609.
- Bank Nifty closed above the 40-day EMA at 43,710.
- Supports for Bank Nifty come in at 43,710 and then 43,346.
- Massive action in Midcaps and Smallcaps continues.
- PM Modi in US, markets eye announcements w.r.t defence tie-ups.
Stock Market News | Wednesday's Top Brokerage Calls
Jefferies has maintained a 'buy' call on the shares of Reliance with a target price of Rs 3,125 per share. Goldman Sachs maintained buy call with a target price of Rs 2,050 on the shares of HDFC Bank.
Global Market Cue | Asian markets mixed after weak handover from Wall Street
Asian markets trade mixed following a lower close on Wall Street. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan is down 0.8 percent at this hour.
- Japan's Nikkei 225: up 0.2 percent
- Hong Kong's Hang Seng: down 1.2 percent
- China's Shanghai Composite: down 0.2 percent
Global Market Cue | Wall Street Indices Fell On Tuesday As US Market Reopened After A Long Weekend
- S&P 500: down 0.5 percent
- Dow Jones Industrial Average: down 0.7 percent
- Nasdaq Composite: down 0.2 percent
Share Market News | Sensex, Nifty 50 Made A Smart Recovery, Closed At Day’s High
