Stock Market Live: Nifty 50 is 30 points away from record high, Shriram Finance, Piramal Enterprises up 10% each

By CNBCTV18.com  Jun 21, 2023 9:29 AM IST (Updated)
Summary

Share Market LIVE Updates: Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 opened higher on Wednesday. The Nifty 50 and Sensex ended higher on Tuesday. Gains in financial and FMCG stocks led the headline indices higher, while healthcare stocks are trading in the red. 

Live Updates

Shriram Finance, Piramal Enterprises Shares Jump After Block Deal  
The shares of Shriram Finance and Piramal Enterprises surged after 8.3 percent equity of Shriram Finance change hands. Piramal Enterprises is the likely seller. 

Jun 21, 2023 9:29 AM

Market Open | Sensex, Nifty 50 Open With Marginal Gains, Midcap Up 1%

Jun 21, 2023 9:16 AM

Rupee Check | INR Flat Versus USD

On Tuesday, the Indian currency settled at 82.12 vs the US dollar. 

Jun 21, 2023 9:03 AM

Shriram Finance Block Deal | Equity Change Hands, Piramal Enterprises Likely Seller

- 3.2 crore shares, equivalent to 8.3 percent equity, change hands at Rs 1,545 per share.

- Buyer and the seller in the transaction are not known.

- On Tuesday, sources confirmed to CNBC-Awaaz that Piramal Enterprises has lined up 3.1 crore shares, or 8.34 percent stake, for a block deal on June 21 to exit Shriram Finance.

Jun 21, 2023 8:55 AM

Stocks To Watch | HDFC Life, Shriram Finance, Piramal Enterprises And More

Jun 21, 2023 8:41 AM

Editor's Take | Sonia Shenoy On Market

- Weak global markets continue to put breaks on rally. 
- Dow down 245 points, Fedex down three percent post weak earnings.
- FIIs sell in cash for two consecutive days.
- FIIs sold Rs 1942 crore in cash market.
- All eyes on Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's congressional testimony. 
- Any indication of further rate hikes could impact the market.

Jun 21, 2023 8:33 AM

Editor's Take | Surabhi Upadhyay's Market Outlook 

CAN BULLS PULL OFF THE YOGA STRETCH!
- Nifty stuck in a 350 point range for 17 sessions
- Nifty up 2.7 percent in last one month

In Last 1 month
Nifty up 2.7 percent
Dow up 2.3 percent
Cac down 2.4 percent
Shanghai Comp down two percent
Nikkei up 7.6 percent
 
- PM Modi’s US visit to remain in focus
- Yoga at UNGA today
- Meetings with President Biden & CEOs in DC tomorrow
- Defence stocks remain an active theme
- Fed Chair commentary, monsoon progress to provide next triggers
- Focus remains on Individual midcap action – RVNL, Piramal Enterprises – Shriram Finance deal

Jun 21, 2023 8:30 AM

Editor's Take | Prashant Nair's View On Market 

- Nifty took support at last Thursday lows and staged a bounce back.
- US markets back from holiday, S&P 500 down 0.5 percent.
- US housing starts jumped 21 percent in May, biggest month-on-month increase since 2016.
- Fed Chair Powell's testimony before US Congress (Wednesday and Thursday).
- Nifty supports come in at 18,660 and then at the 20-day moving average at 18,609.
- Bank Nifty closed above the 40-day EMA at 43,710.
- Supports for Bank Nifty come in at 43,710 and then 43,346.
- Massive action in Midcaps and Smallcaps continues.
- PM Modi in US, markets eye announcements w.r.t defence tie-ups.

Jun 21, 2023 8:28 AM

Stock Market News | Wednesday's Top Brokerage Calls

Jefferies has maintained a 'buy' call on the shares of Reliance with a target price of Rs 3,125 per share. Goldman Sachs maintained buy call with a target price of Rs 2,050 on the shares of HDFC Bank.

Jun 21, 2023 8:22 AM

Global Market Cue | Crude benchmarks, gold prices inch lower, Bitcoin rises to highest since May

Jun 21, 2023 8:13 AM

Global Market Cue | Asian markets mixed after weak handover from Wall Street 
Asian markets trade mixed following a lower close on Wall Street. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan is down 0.8 percent at this hour.   
- Japan's Nikkei 225: up 0.2 percent
- Hong Kong's Hang Seng: down 1.2 percent
- China's Shanghai Composite: down 0.2 percent

Jun 21, 2023 8:11 AM

Global Market Cue | Wall Street Indices Fell On Tuesday As US Market Reopened After A Long Weekend

- S&P 500: down 0.5 percent
- Dow Jones Industrial Average: down 0.7 percent
- Nasdaq Composite: down 0.2 percent

Jun 21, 2023 7:55 AM

Share Market News | Sensex, Nifty 50 Made A Smart Recovery, Closed At Day’s High

Read more on June 20 session

Jun 21, 2023 7:44 AM

Welcome to CNBC-TV18's Live Market Blog

Good morning, readers! Welcome to CNBC-TV18's market blog, where we provide rolling live news coverage of the latest events in the stock market, business and the economy. We also get you instant reactions from our stellar lineup of TV guests, in-house editors, researchers and reporters.

Have a great day ahead. Good luck!

Jun 21, 2023 7:40 AM
