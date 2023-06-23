CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homemarket NewsStock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty 50 expected to open with minor cuts tracking global cues

Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty 50 expected to open with minor cuts tracking global cues

Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty 50 expected to open with minor cuts tracking global cues
Read Time1 Min Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image
By CNBCTV18.com  Jun 23, 2023 8:04 AM IST (Published)
Summary

Share Market LIVE Updates: Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 are likely to open lower tracking global cues. Singapore Exchange Nifty futures, an early indicator of the Nifty index, was last trading 12 points lower at 18,819 ahead of the opening bell on Dalal Street. The Nifty 50 and Sensex ended at day's low on Thursday.

Live Updates

Stocks To Watch | Orchid Pharma Launches QIP

Jun 23, 2023 8:43 AM

Stock Market News | Aether Industries Raises Rs 750 Crore Through QIP Issue

Aether Industries Ltd announces closure of its Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP) on Thursday night through which the company has raised Rs 750 crore.

Jun 23, 2023 8:37 AM

Editor's Take | Anuj Singhal's View On Market

MARKET: BENEFIT OF DOUBT
- Yesterday’s move can be attributed to three reasons:

  •  Reason 1: Weekly options expiry, Nifty almost at highs
  • Reason 2: Market pre-empted MSCI decision on Korea
  • Reason 3: Profit booking in leading stocks

- Today’s Midcap action becomes crucial.
- First real selling in Midcaps yesterday in really long time.
 
NIFTY OUTLOOK
- First support zone: 18,700-18,750
- Bigger support zone: 18,650-18,700
- Look for stability in support zone 1 or 2
- Watch for midcap Index and market breadth
- HDFC twins strong, need to see IT, RIL and ICICI Bk
 
BANK NIFTY OUTLOOK
Date                       High
June 15                 44,077
June 16                 44,083
June 19                 44,040
June 22                 44,042
 
Bank Nifty in a range of 43,350-44,050

Jun 23, 2023 8:34 AM

Editor's Take | Surabhi Upadhyay's Market Outlook

- Message from Central Banks: “We are not done yet”.
- BOE surprises with 0.5 percent hike.
- UK May CPI at 8.7 percent with core inflation accelerating.
- SNB hikes by 25 basis points. 
- SNB: Additional hikes may be necessary to ensure price stability.
 
IT Cues Negative
- Accenture Q3: Revenue up three percent, margins contract nearly 200 basis points. US revenue at three year low growth of two percent. Company says clients holding back on small deals.
- Accenture FY23 outlook: Expects full-year revenue growth of eight percent to nine percent. 

TCS In Focus
- Mint reports bribes for jobs malpractice unearthed; four employees sacked.
 
This Week
- Nifty IT up 0.8 percent.
- Nifty down 0.3 percent.
 
Flows Update
- FPIs net sell Rs 693 crore in cash market.
- DIIs net buy Rs 219 crore. 
 
This Week
- Nifty down 0.3 percent
- Nifty midcap up 0.2 percent
- Nifty Smallcap flat 
- Nifty Microcap up 0.9 percent

Jun 23, 2023 8:31 AM

Editor's Take | Nifty Trying But No Success Yet: Nigel Dsouza

Nifty Highs
16-Jun-23                           18865
19-Jun-23                           18881
20-Jun-23                           18840
21-Jun-23                           18876
22-Jun-23                           18,887
 
- Expiry pressures weigh on Nifty & Nifty Bank

Nifty Weekly Performance
Week ended                      Nifty week returns (in pts)
22-Jun-23                                           -55pts
16-Jun-23                                           +263pts
09-Jun-23                                           +29 pts
02-Jun-23                                           +35 pts
26-May-23                                          +296 pts
 
FII in FNO
Index Futures
                                Change in OI (contracts)                               Positioning
Long                               + 6122                                                          53%
Short                              + 2934                                                           47%
 
Nifty levels to track
Support                                18,660
Resistance                           18920
 
Nifty bank
20 DMA                43,976
50 DMA                43,467

Jun 23, 2023 8:25 AM

Editor's Take | Prashant Nair's View On Market

- Nifty once again faced selling pressure at ATH of 18,888
- US stocks reversed Wednesday's losses, Nasdaq up 0.95 percent, Russell 2000 down 0.8 percent.
- BoE surprised with a shock 50 basis points rate hike, UST 10 year yield up eight basis points.
- Oil down sharply; down 3.9 percent to $74.14 per barrel.
- We need some more confirmation if Nifty is indeed headed lower.
- Nifty's break below 18,660 will provide confirmation (Tuesday's low and 20-day MA).
- For the Bank Nifty, the 40-day EMA at 43,498 is an important support.
- On the way up, 44,042-44,083 is the resistance area.
- Accenture's guidance may keep a lid on IT services stocks.

Jun 23, 2023 8:21 AM

Global Market Cues | BoE Announces 50 BPS Rate Hike, Crude Prices Slide

Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty 50 expected to open with minor cuts tracking global cues
Jun 23, 2023 8:16 AM

Global Market News | MSCI Maintains Status Quo, South Korea To Remain As Emerging Market Classification

South Korea currently accounts for almost 12.4 percent of the MSCI EM Index and re-allocation of emerging market money may have seen net inflows into other large EM Asian markets like China, Taiwan and India. Read more

Jun 23, 2023 8:08 AM

Global Market Cue | Asian Markets In The Red 
Asian markets slip into the red following a largely higher close on Wall Street. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan is down 0.9 percent at this hour.   
- Japan's Nikkei 225: down 1.2 percent
- Hong Kong's Hang Seng: down 1.5 percent
- China's Shanghai Composite: down 1.3 percent

Jun 23, 2023 8:06 AM

Global Market Cue | Wall Street Indices Largely Higher After Powell's Hawkish Remark  

The three main US indices rose on Thursday.
- S&P 500: up 0.4 percent
- Dow Jones Industrial Average: marginally down
- Nasdaq Composite: up nearly a percent

Jun 23, 2023 7:54 AM

Share Market News | Sensex, Nifty 50 Failed To Hold Near-Record High Level, Closed At Day's Low

Read more on June 22 session

Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty 50 expected to open with minor cuts tracking global cues
Jun 23, 2023 7:42 AM

Welcome to CNBC-TV18's Live Market Blog

Good morning, readers! Welcome to CNBC-TV18's market blog, where we provide rolling live news coverage of the latest events in the stock market, business and the economy. We also get you instant reactions from our stellar lineup of TV guests, in-house editors, researchers and reporters.

Have a great day ahead. Good luck!

Jun 23, 2023 7:36 AM
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X