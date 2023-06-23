Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty 50 expected to open with minor cuts tracking global cues

Stocks To Watch | Orchid Pharma Launches QIP
Stock Market News | Aether Industries Raises Rs 750 Crore Through QIP Issue
Aether Industries Ltd announces closure of its Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP) on Thursday night through which the company has raised Rs 750 crore.
Editor's Take | Anuj Singhal's View On Market
MARKET: BENEFIT OF DOUBT
- Yesterday’s move can be attributed to three reasons:
- Today’s Midcap action becomes crucial.
- First real selling in Midcaps yesterday in really long time.
NIFTY OUTLOOK
- First support zone: 18,700-18,750
- Bigger support zone: 18,650-18,700
- Look for stability in support zone 1 or 2
- Watch for midcap Index and market breadth
- HDFC twins strong, need to see IT, RIL and ICICI Bk
BANK NIFTY OUTLOOK
Date High
June 15 44,077
June 16 44,083
June 19 44,040
June 22 44,042
Bank Nifty in a range of 43,350-44,050
Editor's Take | Surabhi Upadhyay's Market Outlook
- Message from Central Banks: “We are not done yet”.
- BOE surprises with 0.5 percent hike.
- UK May CPI at 8.7 percent with core inflation accelerating.
- SNB hikes by 25 basis points.
- SNB: Additional hikes may be necessary to ensure price stability.
IT Cues Negative
- Accenture Q3: Revenue up three percent, margins contract nearly 200 basis points. US revenue at three year low growth of two percent. Company says clients holding back on small deals.
- Accenture FY23 outlook: Expects full-year revenue growth of eight percent to nine percent.
TCS In Focus
- Mint reports bribes for jobs malpractice unearthed; four employees sacked.
This Week
- Nifty IT up 0.8 percent.
- Nifty down 0.3 percent.
Flows Update
- FPIs net sell Rs 693 crore in cash market.
- DIIs net buy Rs 219 crore.
This Week
- Nifty down 0.3 percent
- Nifty midcap up 0.2 percent
- Nifty Smallcap flat
- Nifty Microcap up 0.9 percent
Editor's Take | Nifty Trying But No Success Yet: Nigel Dsouza
Nifty Highs
16-Jun-23 18865
19-Jun-23 18881
20-Jun-23 18840
21-Jun-23 18876
22-Jun-23 18,887
- Expiry pressures weigh on Nifty & Nifty Bank
Nifty Weekly Performance
Week ended Nifty week returns (in pts)
22-Jun-23 -55pts
16-Jun-23 +263pts
09-Jun-23 +29 pts
02-Jun-23 +35 pts
26-May-23 +296 pts
FII in FNO
Index Futures
Change in OI (contracts) Positioning
Long + 6122 53%
Short + 2934 47%
Nifty levels to track
Support 18,660
Resistance 18920
Nifty bank
20 DMA 43,976
50 DMA 43,467
Editor's Take | Prashant Nair's View On Market
- Nifty once again faced selling pressure at ATH of 18,888
- US stocks reversed Wednesday's losses, Nasdaq up 0.95 percent, Russell 2000 down 0.8 percent.
- BoE surprised with a shock 50 basis points rate hike, UST 10 year yield up eight basis points.
- Oil down sharply; down 3.9 percent to $74.14 per barrel.
- We need some more confirmation if Nifty is indeed headed lower.
- Nifty's break below 18,660 will provide confirmation (Tuesday's low and 20-day MA).
- For the Bank Nifty, the 40-day EMA at 43,498 is an important support.
- On the way up, 44,042-44,083 is the resistance area.
- Accenture's guidance may keep a lid on IT services stocks.
Global Market News | MSCI Maintains Status Quo, South Korea To Remain As Emerging Market Classification
South Korea currently accounts for almost 12.4 percent of the MSCI EM Index and re-allocation of emerging market money may have seen net inflows into other large EM Asian markets like China, Taiwan and India. Read more
Global Market Cue | Asian Markets In The Red
Asian markets slip into the red following a largely higher close on Wall Street. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan is down 0.9 percent at this hour.
- Japan's Nikkei 225: down 1.2 percent
- Hong Kong's Hang Seng: down 1.5 percent
- China's Shanghai Composite: down 1.3 percent
Global Market Cue | Wall Street Indices Largely Higher After Powell's Hawkish Remark
The three main US indices rose on Thursday.
- S&P 500: up 0.4 percent
- Dow Jones Industrial Average: marginally down
- Nasdaq Composite: up nearly a percent
Share Market News | Sensex, Nifty 50 Failed To Hold Near-Record High Level, Closed At Day's Low
Welcome to CNBC-TV18's Live Market Blog
Good morning, readers! Welcome to CNBC-TV18's market blog, where we provide rolling live news coverage of the latest events in the stock market, business and the economy. We also get you instant reactions from our stellar lineup of TV guests, in-house editors, researchers and reporters.
Have a great day ahead. Good luck!