Stock Market Live: Gift Nifty indicates muted start for Sensex, Nifty 50 — RIL, Infosys, HUL to be in focus

Global Market Cue | Asian Markets In The Green After A Strong Handover From Wall Street
Asian markets trade in the green following a higher close on Wall Street. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan are up 0.4 percent at this hour.
- Japan's Nikkei 225: down 0.5 percent
- Hong Kong's Hang Seng: up 0.4 percent
- China's Shanghai Composite: marginally down
Global Market Cue | Earnings Boost Wall Street Indices, Dow Up For Eigth Day
The three main US indices rose on Wednesday.
- S&P 500: up 0.2 percent
- Dow Jones Industrial Average: up 0.3 percent
- Nasdaq Composite: marginally up
Share Market News | Sensex, Nifty 50 Ended At Record Closing Highs On Wednesday
