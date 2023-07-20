CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homemarket NewsStock Market Live: Gift Nifty indicates muted start for Sensex, Nifty 50 — RIL, Infosys, HUL to be in focus

Stock Market Live: Gift Nifty indicates muted start for Sensex, Nifty 50 — RIL, Infosys, HUL to be in focus

Stock Market Live: Gift Nifty indicates muted start for Sensex, Nifty 50 — RIL, Infosys, HUL to be in focus
Read Time1 Min Read
Profile image
By CNBCTV18.com  Jul 20, 2023 7:47 AM IST (Updated)
Summary

Share Market LIVE Updates: Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 are likely to open muted tracking global cues. Gift Nifty, an early indicator of the Nifty index, was last trading marginally lower at 19,837.5 ahead of the opening bell on Dalal Street. Today is the day of Jio Financial Services demerger. Nifty 50 heavyweights Infosys and Hindustan Unilever will be reporting their June quarter results today. 

Global Market Cue | Asian Markets In The Green After A Strong Handover From Wall Street 
Asian markets trade in the green following a higher close on Wall Street. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan are up 0.4 percent at this hour.   
- Japan's Nikkei 225: down 0.5 percent
- Hong Kong's Hang Seng: up 0.4 percent
- China's Shanghai Composite: marginally down

Jul 20, 2023 8:03 AM

Global Market Cue | Earnings Boost Wall Street Indices, Dow Up For Eigth Day

The three main US indices rose on Wednesday.
- S&P 500: up 0.2 percent
- Dow Jones Industrial Average: up 0.3 percent
- Nasdaq Composite: marginally up

Jul 20, 2023 7:59 AM

Share Market News | Sensex, Nifty 50 Ended At Record Closing Highs On Wednesday

Read more on July 19 session

Stock Market Live: Gift Nifty indicates muted start for Sensex, Nifty 50 — RIL, Infosys, HUL to be in focus
Jul 20, 2023 7:47 AM

Welcome to CNBC-TV18's Live Market Blog

Good morning, readers! Welcome to CNBC-TV18's market blog, where we provide rolling live news coverage of the latest events in the stock market, business and the economy. We also get you instant reactions from our stellar lineup of TV guests, in-house editors, researchers and reporters.

Have a great day ahead. Good luck!

Jul 20, 2023 7:32 AM
View All

Most Read

Share Market Live

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X