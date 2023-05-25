Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty 50 likely to open lower tracking global cues

Global Market News | Nvidia becomes fifth most valuable US company by market value after shares jump 25% on earnings, guidance
Nvidia Corporation, which features among the world's largest semiconductor manufacturers forecasted current quarter sales to be around $11 billion with a plus or minus two percent deviation, sending shares soaring 25 percent in post-market trading. (Read more)
Global Market Cue | Asian markets in the red after weak handover from Wall Street
Asian markets slip into the red following a lower close on Wall Street. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan is down 0.2 percent at this hour.
Japan's Nikkei 225: down 0.2 percent
Hong Kong's Hang Seng: down 1.6 percent
China's Shanghai Composite: down one percent
Global Market Cue | Wall Street indices fell as US debt ceiling talks continue
The three main US indices fell on Wednesday:
S&P 500: down 0.7 percent
Dow Jones Industrial Average: down 0.8 percent
Nasdaq Composite: down 0.6 percent
Share Market News | Sensex, Nifty 50 fail to hold intra-day recovery, ended lower on Wednesday
The top gainers on the Nifty 50 were Sun Pharma, Dr Reddy, ITC, Induslnd Bank and Titan. While the top losers on the Nifty 50 were Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports, Tata Motors, HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank. (Read more on May 24 session)
Welcome to CNBC-TV18's Live Market Blog
Good morning, readers! Welcome to CNBC-TV18's market blog, where we provide rolling live news coverage of the latest events in the stock market, business and the economy. We also get you instant reactions from our stellar lineup of TV guests, in-house editors, researchers and reporters.
Have a great day ahead. Good luck!