Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty 50 likely to open lower tracking global cues

By CNBCTV18.com  May 25, 2023 7:38 AM IST (Updated)
Share Market LIVE Updates: Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 are likely to open lower on Thursday tracking global cues. Today is the day of F&O expiry. Singapore Exchange Nifty futures, an early indicator of the Nifty index, was last trading 38.5 points or 0.2 percent lower at 18,347.5 ahead of the opening bell on Dalal Street. Investors await more of financial results from India Inc for domestic cues, with Vodafone Idea, Indian Energy Exchange, SAIL, Zee Entertainment, and Page Industries due to post their earnings later in the day. The Nifty 50 and Sensex ended flat on Wednesday.

Global Market News | Nvidia becomes fifth most valuable US company by market value after shares jump 25% on earnings, guidance

Nvidia Corporation, which features among the world's largest semiconductor manufacturers forecasted current quarter sales to be around $11 billion with a plus or minus two percent deviation, sending shares soaring 25 percent in post-market trading. (Read more)

May 25, 2023 8:06 AM

Global Market Cue | Asian markets in the red after weak handover from Wall Street 
Asian markets slip into the red following a lower close on Wall Street. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan is down 0.2 percent at this hour.   
Japan's Nikkei 225: down 0.2 percent
Hong Kong's Hang Seng: down 1.6 percent
China's Shanghai Composite: down one percent

May 25, 2023 7:56 AM

Global Market Cue | Wall Street indices fell as US debt ceiling talks continue

The three main US indices fell on Wednesday:
S&P 500: down 0.7 percent
Dow Jones Industrial Average: down 0.8 percent
Nasdaq Composite: down 0.6 percent

May 25, 2023 7:53 AM

Share Market News | Sensex, Nifty 50 fail to hold intra-day recovery, ended lower on Wednesday

The top gainers on the Nifty 50 were Sun Pharma, Dr Reddy, ITC, Induslnd Bank and Titan. While the top losers on the Nifty 50 were Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports, Tata Motors, HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank. (Read more on May 24 session)

May 25, 2023 7:42 AM

Welcome to CNBC-TV18's Live Market Blog

Good morning, readers! Welcome to CNBC-TV18's market blog, where we provide rolling live news coverage of the latest events in the stock market, business and the economy. We also get you instant reactions from our stellar lineup of TV guests, in-house editors, researchers and reporters.

Have a great day ahead. Good luck!

May 25, 2023 7:38 AM
