Stock Market Live: Sensex up 200 points, Nifty 50 above 18,350, ONGC slides ahead of earnings

Stock Market Live: Sensex up 200 points, Nifty 50 above 18,350, ONGC slides ahead of earnings
1 Min(s) Read
By CNBCTV18.com May 26, 2023 9:51 AM IST (Updated)
Summary

Share Market LIVE Updates: Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 open higher on the last trading day of the week supported by positive global cues. IT, oil, gas led the headline indices higher. Nifty 50 companies Mahindra & Mahindra, Sun Pharma, ONGC, Grasim Industries are due to post their earnings later in the day.

Live Updates

Reliance Industries Share Price | Stock up 2%, top Nifty 50 gainer 

RIL shares are trading two percent higher. 

FMCG arm of Reliance Retail, Reliance Consumer Products completes acquisition of 51 percent controlling stake in Lotus Chocolate Company. 

Acquisition for Rs 74 crore. 

Disclaimer: Network18, the parent company of CNBCTV18.com, is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.

May 26, 2023 10:33 AM

Zee Entertainment Share Price | Shares Rise 2% After Earnings

- Shares of Zee Entertainment rise after the company's earnings
If the Zee-Sony consolidates, combines, and then can be a major force to reckon with, says Amisha Vora of Prabhudas Lilladher
- Amisha Vora sees a range of Rs 250 - 280 on the stock
- In case the merger does not go through, it could fall to Rs 140 - Rs 150

May 26, 2023 10:24 AM

Prince Pipes Share Price Update | Stock Up 5% Post Earnings

- Shares rise despite revenue declining by 15 percent from last year
- Volumes also dropped by 2.1 percent year-on-year
- However, gross profit margin expanded to 33 percent from 27 percent
- EBITDA margin expanded to 19.4 percent from 15.6 percent
- Stable input costs and better product mix aided margin expansion
- Shares are trading 5.4 percent higher at Rs 617

May 26, 2023 10:12 AM

Stock Market Live | Shares of Page Industries fall 12%

The shares of Page Industries are trading 12.4 percent lower
Shares hit 52-week low of Rs 34,952.6
Net profit down 59 percent at Rs 78 crore
Revenue down 12.8 percent at Rs 969.09 crore 
Ebitda down 49.7 percent at Rs 134.33 crore 
Ebitda margin at 13.9 percent vs 24 percent 
Announced dividend of Rs 60 per equity share

May 26, 2023 9:51 AM

Share Market Live | Vodafone Idea shares up 1%

The shares of the telecom operator are trading 1.4 percent higher. VI narrowed loss to Rs 6,413.8 crore in the Jan-March quarter, against a loss of Rs 7,990 crore in the previous quarter. Consolidated revenue fell 0.8 percent sequentially to Rs 10,531.9 crore. The company's consolidated EBITDA rose 0.7 percent for the quarter under review.

May 26, 2023 9:47 AM

Market Update | Here's how the Nifty sectoral indices are performing 

May 26, 2023 9:42 AM

Stock Market Live | TVS motor hits all time high 

The shares gain over half a percent to hit all time high of Rs 1,292 apiece
TVS Motor stock up 19 percent in 2023
Stock is up 13 percent in May so far

May 26, 2023 9:33 AM

Market Open | NTPC, Adani Enterprises, Tech Mahindra, top Nifty 50 gainers

The Nifty index is trading at 18,343.8. 

32 constituent stocks advance

NTPC (+1.3%), Adani Enterprise (+1%), Tech Mahindra (+0.8%) are the top gainers

Grasim (-1%), Eicher Motors (-0.8%), Axis Bank (-0.5%) are the top losers

May 26, 2023 9:24 AM

Market Open | Sensex, Nifty 50 open higher led by financials 

May 26, 2023 9:15 AM

Rupee Check | Rupee opens one paise higher from previous close vs dollar

The rupee opens at 82.73 vs the US dollar. The currency ended at 82.74 vs greenback on Thursday. 

May 26, 2023 9:05 AM

Global Market News | Day trading guide for today

Vaishali Parekh, Vice President - Technical Research has a buy recommendation on Rites, Jubilant FoodWorks, while Anuj Gupta of IIFL Securities has a ‘Buy’ on JSW Steel, Tata Power. Check out the targets and stop loss. (Read more)

May 26, 2023 8:52 AM

Stock Market Update | Friday's top brokerage calls

Macquarie has maintained an 'overperform' rating on LIC with a target of Rs 850 per share, while Morgan Stanley has maintained an 'overweight' rating on Gujarat Gas with a target of Rs 564 per share. (Read more)

May 26, 2023 8:49 AM

Stocks To Watch | Vodafone Idea, Page Industries, Zee Entertainment and more

May 26, 2023 8:47 AM

Share Market Update | Traders advised caution in June series as Nifty 50 consolidates

After four days of failing to find support at higher levels, the Nifty 50 index ended the May F&O series on a positive note, having recovered 120 points from the day's low. The index closed above the 18,300 mark and has now ended higher in four out of the last five trading sessions. (Trade Setup for May 26)

May 26, 2023 8:44 AM

Market View 

Trade Set Up
Strong close to May series, Bulls hope for a hattrick in June series
Markets heavier than May but still relatively light
Nifty in 18,200-18,400 range since last 13 trading sessions
 
FII net long on Index Futures at the start of the series for 1st time this year
Jun: 58 percent
Jan: 57 percent
Dec: 77 percent
 
FII being Net Long hasn’t been soo good?
                                                Nifty Move            FII long positioning            
April 23                                     +4.9%                                    9%
Jan 23                                       -1.6%                                     57%
Dec 22                                      -1.6%                                     77%
 
Highest OI on Nifty
19200 Call                            87 lakh shares
18300 Put                             62 lakh shares
 
Strike                                     Change in OI                        Premium
18200 Put                             +40 lk shares                               45
18300 Put                             +37 lk shares                               77
18300 Call                            +35 lakh shares                           126
 
Nifty level to track
Support                                 18220
Resistance                            18425

May 26, 2023 8:42 AM