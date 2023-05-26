English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV
Future FemaleFuture Female
  • Days
  • Hours
  • Minutes

    • Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Terms and Conditions

    homemarket NewsStock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty 50 extend gains, ONGC slides ahead of earnings

    Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty 50 extend gains, ONGC slides ahead of earnings

    Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty 50 extend gains, ONGC slides ahead of earnings
    Read Time1 Min(s) Read
    Show More
    Show More
    Profile image
    By CNBCTV18.com  May 26, 2023 9:40 AM IST (Updated)
    Summary

    Share Market LIVE Updates: Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 open higher on the last trading day of the week supported by positive global cues. IT, oil, gas led the headline indices higher. Nifty 50 companies Mahindra & Mahindra, Sun Pharma, ONGC, Grasim Industries are due to post their earnings later in the day.

    Live Updates

    Stock Market Live | Shares of Page Industries fall 12%

    The shares of Page Industries are trading 12.4 percent lower

    Shares hit 52-week low of Rs 34,952.6

    Net profit down 59 percent at Rs 78 crore

    Revenue down 12.8 percent at Rs 969.09 crore 

    Ebitda down 49.7 percent at Rs 134.33 crore 

    Ebitda margin at 13.9 percent vs 24 percent 

    Announced dividend of Rs 60 per equity share

    May 26, 2023 9:51 AM

    Share Market Live | Vodafone Idea shares up 1%

    The shares of the telecom operator are trading 1.4 percent higher. VI narrowed loss to Rs 6,413.8 crore in the Jan-March quarter, against a loss of Rs 7,990 crore in the previous quarter. Consolidated revenue fell 0.8 percent sequentially to Rs 10,531.9 crore. The company's consolidated EBITDA rose 0.7 percent for the quarter under review.

    May 26, 2023 9:47 AM

    Market Update | Here's how the Nifty sectoral indices are performing 

    Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty 50 extend gains, ONGC slides ahead of earnings
    May 26, 2023 9:42 AM

    Stock Market Live | TVS motor hits all time high 

    The shares gain over half a percent to hit all time high of Rs 1,292 apiece
    TVS Motor stock up 19 percent in 2023
    Stock is up 13 percent in May so far

    May 26, 2023 9:33 AM

    Market Open | NTPC, Adani Enterprises, Tech Mahindra, top Nifty 50 gainers

    The Nifty index is trading at 18,343.8. 

    32 constituent stocks advance

    NTPC (+1.3%), Adani Enterprise (+1%), Tech Mahindra (+0.8%) are the top gainers

    Grasim (-1%), Eicher Motors (-0.8%), Axis Bank (-0.5%) are the top losers

    May 26, 2023 9:24 AM

    Market Open | Sensex, Nifty 50 open higher led by financials 

    Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty 50 extend gains, ONGC slides ahead of earnings
    May 26, 2023 9:15 AM

    Rupee Check | Rupee opens one paise higher from previous close vs dollar

    The rupee opens at 82.73 vs the US dollar. The currency ended at 82.74 vs greenback on Thursday. 

    May 26, 2023 9:05 AM

    Global Market News | Day trading guide for today

    Vaishali Parekh, Vice President - Technical Research has a buy recommendation on Rites, Jubilant FoodWorks, while Anuj Gupta of IIFL Securities has a ‘Buy’ on JSW Steel, Tata Power. Check out the targets and stop loss. (Read more)

    May 26, 2023 8:52 AM

    Stock Market Update | Friday's top brokerage calls

    Macquarie has maintained an 'overperform' rating on LIC with a target of Rs 850 per share, while Morgan Stanley has maintained an 'overweight' rating on Gujarat Gas with a target of Rs 564 per share. (Read more)

    May 26, 2023 8:49 AM

    Stocks To Watch | Vodafone Idea, Page Industries, Zee Entertainment and more

    May 26, 2023 8:47 AM

    Share Market Update | Traders advised caution in June series as Nifty 50 consolidates

    After four days of failing to find support at higher levels, the Nifty 50 index ended the May F&O series on a positive note, having recovered 120 points from the day's low. The index closed above the 18,300 mark and has now ended higher in four out of the last five trading sessions. (Trade Setup for May 26)

    May 26, 2023 8:44 AM

    Market View 

    Trade Set Up
    Strong close to May series, Bulls hope for a hattrick in June series
    Markets heavier than May but still relatively light
    Nifty in 18,200-18,400 range since last 13 trading sessions
     
    FII net long on Index Futures at the start of the series for 1st time this year
    Jun: 58 percent
    Jan: 57 percent
    Dec: 77 percent
     
    FII being Net Long hasn’t been soo good?
                                                    Nifty Move            FII long positioning            
    April 23                                     +4.9%                                    9%
    Jan 23                                       -1.6%                                     57%
    Dec 22                                      -1.6%                                     77%
     
    Highest OI on Nifty
    19200 Call                            87 lakh shares
    18300 Put                             62 lakh shares
     
    Strike                                     Change in OI                        Premium
    18200 Put                             +40 lk shares                               45
    18300 Put                             +37 lk shares                               77
    18300 Call                            +35 lakh shares                           126
     
    Nifty level to track
    Support                                 18220
    Resistance                            18425

    May 26, 2023 8:42 AM

    Stock Market Update | Nifty 50 would aim to break out from the 18,400-18,450 resistance range in June series

    The market made a smart recovery on expiry day on Thursday and closed in the green. BHEL, M&M, Samvardhan Motherson, BEML and ONGC will be reporting their quarterly earnings today. (Wake Up Call)

    May 26, 2023 8:30 AM

    Global Market Cue | Brent prices slide below $76 per barrel, gold hit 2-months lows

    Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty 50 extend gains, ONGC slides ahead of earnings
    May 26, 2023 8:24 AM

    Global Market Cue | Asian markets in the green after strong handover from Wall Street 
    Asian markets trade in the green following a higher close on Wall Street. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan is up 0.5 percent at this hour.   
    --Japan's Nikkei 225: up 0.6 percent
    --Hong Kong's Hang Seng: closed today
    --China's Shanghai Composite: down marginally

    May 26, 2023 8:15 AM
    View All

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    X