Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty 50 extend gains, ONGC slides ahead of earnings

Stock Market Live | Shares of Page Industries fall 12%
The shares of Page Industries are trading 12.4 percent lower
Shares hit 52-week low of Rs 34,952.6
Net profit down 59 percent at Rs 78 crore
Revenue down 12.8 percent at Rs 969.09 crore
Ebitda down 49.7 percent at Rs 134.33 crore
Ebitda margin at 13.9 percent vs 24 percent
Announced dividend of Rs 60 per equity share
Share Market Live | Vodafone Idea shares up 1%
The shares of the telecom operator are trading 1.4 percent higher. VI narrowed loss to Rs 6,413.8 crore in the Jan-March quarter, against a loss of Rs 7,990 crore in the previous quarter. Consolidated revenue fell 0.8 percent sequentially to Rs 10,531.9 crore. The company's consolidated EBITDA rose 0.7 percent for the quarter under review.
Stock Market Live | TVS motor hits all time high
The shares gain over half a percent to hit all time high of Rs 1,292 apiece
TVS Motor stock up 19 percent in 2023
Stock is up 13 percent in May so far
Market Open | NTPC, Adani Enterprises, Tech Mahindra, top Nifty 50 gainers
The Nifty index is trading at 18,343.8.
32 constituent stocks advance
NTPC (+1.3%), Adani Enterprise (+1%), Tech Mahindra (+0.8%) are the top gainers
Grasim (-1%), Eicher Motors (-0.8%), Axis Bank (-0.5%) are the top losers
Rupee Check | Rupee opens one paise higher from previous close vs dollar
The rupee opens at 82.73 vs the US dollar. The currency ended at 82.74 vs greenback on Thursday.
Global Market News | Day trading guide for today
Vaishali Parekh, Vice President - Technical Research has a buy recommendation on Rites, Jubilant FoodWorks, while Anuj Gupta of IIFL Securities has a 'Buy' on JSW Steel, Tata Power. Check out the targets and stop loss.
Stock Market Update | Friday's top brokerage calls
Macquarie has maintained an 'overperform' rating on LIC with a target of Rs 850 per share, while Morgan Stanley has maintained an 'overweight' rating on Gujarat Gas with a target of Rs 564 per share.
Stocks To Watch | Vodafone Idea, Page Industries, Zee Entertainment and more
Share Market Update | Traders advised caution in June series as Nifty 50 consolidates
After four days of failing to find support at higher levels, the Nifty 50 index ended the May F&O series on a positive note, having recovered 120 points from the day's low. The index closed above the 18,300 mark and has now ended higher in four out of the last five trading sessions.
Strong close to May series, Bulls hope for a hattrick in June series
Markets heavier than May but still relatively light
Nifty in 18,200-18,400 range since last 13 trading sessions
FII net long on Index Futures at the start of the series for 1st time this year
Jun: 58 percent
Jan: 57 percent
Dec: 77 percent
FII being Net Long hasn’t been soo good?
Nifty Move FII long positioning
April 23 +4.9% 9%
Jan 23 -1.6% 57%
Dec 22 -1.6% 77%
Highest OI on Nifty
19200 Call 87 lakh shares
18300 Put 62 lakh shares
Strike Change in OI Premium
18200 Put +40 lk shares 45
18300 Put +37 lk shares 77
18300 Call +35 lakh shares 126
Nifty level to track
Support 18220
Resistance 18425
Stock Market Update | Nifty 50 would aim to break out from the 18,400-18,450 resistance range in June series
The market made a smart recovery on expiry day on Thursday and closed in the green. BHEL, M&M, Samvardhan Motherson, BEML and ONGC will be reporting their quarterly earnings today.
Global Market Cue | Asian markets in the green after strong handover from Wall Street
Asian markets trade in the green following a higher close on Wall Street. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan is up 0.5 percent at this hour.
--Japan's Nikkei 225: up 0.6 percent
--Hong Kong's Hang Seng: closed today
--China's Shanghai Composite: down marginally