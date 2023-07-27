CNBC TV18
Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty 50 likely to open higher tracking global cues

By CNBCTV18.com  Jul 27, 2023 8:21 AM IST (Updated)
Summary

Share Market LIVE Updates: Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 are likely to open higher tracking global cues. GIFT Nifty futures, an early indicator of the Nifty index, was last trading 22.5 points or 0.1 percent higher at 20,006.5 ahead of the opening bell on Dalal Street. The Nifty 50 and Sensex ended higher on Wednesday.

Trade Setup | Sonia Shenoy's View On Market

- Nifty up five percent in last one month backed by institutional buying. 
- Both foreign and domestic investors bought in the cash markets yesterday.
- FIIs bought Rs 922 crore while DIIs bought Rs 470 crore in cash market.
- Dow Jones ends up 82 points while S&P 500 and Nasdaq close flat pricing in rate hike.
- Weak earnings from Tech Mahindra and Axis Bank. 
- Tech Mahindra revenues down 4.1 percent at Rs 13,159 crore vs Rs 13,718 crore, company says quarter was challenging
Axis Bank NIM is the lowest in three quarters at 4.1 percent vs 4.22 percent. 
- In results to watch out for today, ACC, Nestle, Bajaj Finserve and Bharat Electronics to report earnings.

Jul 27, 2023 8:40 AM

Global Market Cues | Crude Slides, Gold Rises Amid Weakness In Dollar

Jul 27, 2023 8:21 AM

Global Market Cue | Asian Markets In The Green 
Asian markets trade in the green. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan are up one percent at this hour.   
- Japan's Nikkei 225: marginally up
- Hong Kong's Hang Seng: up 1.5 percent
- China's Shanghai Composite: up 0.5 percent

Jul 27, 2023 8:15 AM

Global Market Cue | US Fed Hikes Rate In-Line With Expectations, Dow Up For 13 Day  

The three main US indices ended largely unchanged on Wednesday.
- S&P 500: marginally down 
- Dow Jones Industrial Average: up 0.2 percent
- Nasdaq Composite: down 0.1 percent

Jul 27, 2023 8:02 AM

Share Market News | Sensex, Nifty 50 Ended Higher Led By Financials On Wednesday

The broader markets outperformed, and the Nifty Bank managed to break its three-day losing streak, gaining 217 points to reach 46,062. The Midcap Index also saw an upward trend, rising 162 points to close at 37,050. Read more

Jul 27, 2023 7:50 AM

Welcome to CNBC-TV18's Live Market Blog

Good morning, readers! Welcome to CNBC-TV18's market blog, where we provide rolling live news coverage of the latest events in the stock market, business and the economy. We also get you instant reactions from our stellar lineup of TV guests, in-house editors, researchers and reporters.

Have a great day ahead. Good luck!

Jul 27, 2023 7:40 AM
Share Market Live

