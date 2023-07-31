Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty 50 off lows lead by IT and power shares

homemarket NewsStock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty 50 off lows lead by IT and power shares

By CNBCTV18.com Jul 31, 2023 10:13:31 AM IST (Updated)

Share Market LIVE Updates: Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 opened flat on Monday tracking global cues. Gains in IT shares led the headline indices higher, while losses in FMCG stocks limited the upside. 

IDFC First Bank Share Price Update | No Intention Of Raising Deposit Rates Hereon: IDFC First Bank to CNBC-TV18

Jul 31, 2023 10:54 AM

Share Market News | Petronet LNG To Report First Quarter Numbers

Jul 31, 2023 10:38 AM

Stock Market | Bandhan Bank Block Deal

Jul 31, 2023 10:34 AM

Indiabulls Share Price Updae | Shares Jump Over 5%

Indiabulls Housing Finance said that with the completion of its de-promoterisation, its former promoter Sameer Gehlaut, who had established the 'Indiabulls' brand, was no longer associated with the company in any other way except as a public shareholder. Hence, the continuance of the 'Indiabulls' brand by IHF has become untenable and so it will be relinquishing it. More here

Jul 31, 2023 10:18 AM

Stock Market Live | Market @ 10:15

Jul 31, 2023 10:15 AM

Stock Market Update | Power Stocks In The Green 

Jul 31, 2023 10:11 AM

Market News | GAIL To Report Q1 Numbers Today, Stock Up 2% 

Jul 31, 2023 9:53 AM

Stock Market Live | Bandhan Bank Large Trade 

1.8 crore shares equivalent to 1.1 percent equity of the lender worth Rs 385.4 crore change hands via block deal at Rs 219 per share. 

Jul 31, 2023 9:51 AM

Power Mech Projects Share Price Update | Shares Gain Nearly 20%

- The shares gain surge 20 percent to hit Rs 5,069.45 apiece. 

- The company bags a mine developement project from SAIL worth Rs 30,000 crore. 

Jul 31, 2023 9:49 AM

Stock Market News | Maruti Suzuki To Report First Quarter Numbers

Jul 31, 2023 9:46 AM

Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price | Shares Gain 3% 

The company reached an agreement with joint venture partners for the Vande Bharat trains. RVNL will hold 25 percent stake in the partnership, while Metrowagonmash will have 70 percent, and Joint Stock Company Locomotive Electronic Systems to have five percent stake.

Jul 31, 2023 9:44 AM

Siemens Share Price Update | Shares In The Green

The shares of the company gain and are amongst the top Nifty Largemidcap gainers. 

The shareholders voted against the company's proposal to sell its low motors and geared motors businesses to its subsidiary Siemens Large Drives India. 

Jul 31, 2023 9:39 AM

Piramal Enterprises Share Price Update | Shares Slide 6%, Top Midcap Loser

- The diversified financial services company posted a 94 percent year-on-year decline in its net profit for the quarter ended June 2023. Read more on Piramal Enterprises June quarter results. 

- The company also announced a share buyback scheme worth Rs 1,750 crore. This is the company's first ever buyback scheme in 12 years.  

Jul 31, 2023 9:30 AM

Stock Market | Nifty Midcap Index At Record High

- Gland Pharma, Adani Power, Bank of India, Polycab are the top index gainers. 

- On the other hand, Piramal Enterprises, M&M Finance, UBL and Max Health are the top index losers. 

Jul 31, 2023 9:23 AM

Market Open | Sensex, Nifty 50 Open Flat, Midcap Index At Record High

Jul 31, 2023 9:16 AM