Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty 50 likely to make a muted start, Asian indices in the green

Trade Setup | Prashant Nair's Market Outlook
- Nifty and Bank Nifty took support at 20-day moving average on Friday.
- Friday saw strong global action, Nasdaq up 1.90 percent, SPX up 0.99 percent.
- US data pointed to 'goldilocks scenario' or a soft landing.
- Inflation (PCE and ECI) was soft while personal spending was resilient.
- Nifty took support at 20-day moving average of 19,577 and bounced 70 points.
- Nifty support at 19,577.
- Bank Nifty took support at the 20-day moving average of 45,368.
- Intraday, the Bank Nifty fell intraday to 61.8 percent, retracement at 45,244.
- Bank Nifty support at 45,244.
Trade Setup | Sonia Shenoy's View On Market
- Strong global cues to aid market sentiment.
- Nifty in a range between 19,400-19,800.
- Large FII selling on Friday.
- FIIs net sell Rs 1,023 crore in cash while DIIs bought Rs 1,634 crore.
- Third week of gains for the US markets on softening inflation data.
- On Friday, June data for the US personal consumption expenditures price index continued to show easing inflation.
Things to watch this week:
- Auto sales for the month of July to be out on 1st August, Tuesday.
- Brokerage firm Nomura expects slow growth for PVs and 2Ws.
- Demand has been tepid, especially for the small car segment, with discounts inching up further, and waiting periods lowering.
Earnings to watch this week:
- Monday 31st July: Maruti
- Wednesday 2nd August: Ambuja Cement, Titan
- Thursday 3rd August: Bharti, Dabur, Eicher Motors
- Friday 4th August: M&M
Stock Market Today | Strong Global Cues May Lend Support To Nifty 50; Auto Sales, Maruti, M&M Earnings In Focus
This week will be one dominated by Auto stocks. As we begin the month of August on Tuesday, companies will be reporting their monthly sales numbers. Brokerage firm Nomura is expecting a slower month for both passenger vehicles and two-wheelers. Here are the five things to know before the trade today:
Global Market Cue | Asian Markets In The Green After A Strong Handover From Wall Street
Asian markets trade in the green following a higher close on Wall Street. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan are up 1.05 percent at this hour.
- Japan's Nikkei 225: up 1.63 percent
- Hong Kong's Hang Seng: up 2.01 percent
- China's Shanghai Composite: up 0.87 percent
Global Market Cue | Wall Street Indices Gained As Earnings, Economic Data And Fed Announcements Boosted Sentiments
The three main US indices rose on Friday.
- S&P 500: up 0.99 percent
- Dow Jones Industrial Average: up 0.5 percent
- Nasdaq Composite: up 1.9 percent
Share Market News | Sensex, Nifty 50 Closed Lower On Friday, Snapped Four-Week Gaining Streak
Welcome to CNBC-TV18's Live Market Blog
Good morning, readers! Welcome to CNBC-TV18's market blog, where we provide rolling live news coverage of the latest events in the stock market, business and the economy. We also get you instant reactions from our stellar lineup of TV guests, in-house editors, researchers and reporters.
Have a great day ahead. Good luck!