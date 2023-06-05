Stock Market Live: Sensex gains 350 points, Nifty 50 above 18,600, financials lead

Stock Market Live: Sensex gains 350 points, Nifty 50 above 18,600, financials lead
By CNBCTV18.com Jun 5, 2023 9:16 AM IST (Updated)
Share Market LIVE Updates: Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 opened higher on the trading day of the week tracking global cues. Financial and oil, gas shares are leading the headline indices higher. All the Nifty 50 sectoral indices are trading with gains.

Nifty 50 Update | Top Index Gainers

Jun 5, 2023 9:32 AM

Stocks To Buy | Short-term trading ideas by experts for 5 June 2023

Market tech analysts, Shrikant Chouhan, Sudarshan Sukhani, and F&O analyst Manoj Murlidharan have these recommendations for Monday’s trading session.

Jun 5, 2023 9:27 AM

Market Open | Sensex opens 280 points higher, Nifty 50 above 18,600

Jun 5, 2023 9:16 AM

Stock Market News | Monday's top brokerage calls

Morgan Stanley has maintained an 'overweight' rating on SBI Life with a target of Rs 1,650 per share, while JPMorgan has downgraded its rating on Vedanta to 'neutral' with a target of Rs 280 per share, from the previous Rs 350 per share. 

Jun 5, 2023 9:10 AM

Stocks To Watch | Pharma Companies To Be In Focus After Government Bans 14 Fixed Dose Combinations

Jun 5, 2023 9:08 AM

Stocks To Watch | OMCs, Tata Motors, Lupin, Mankind and more 

Jun 5, 2023 9:07 AM

Rupee Check | INR Opens Lower  Vs USD

Jun 5, 2023 9:05 AM

Share Market News | Strong global cues greet the Nifty 50 ahead of RBI policy

Nifty ended flat last week, and it continues to face resistance at the18600-mark with all the action in the Midcap space. The Midcap index ended at record highs, up for 10th-straight week. Watch out for these five things before the market opens today.

Jun 5, 2023 8:57 AM

Stocks To Watch | Paytm To Be In Focus On Business Update

Jun 5, 2023 8:55 AM

Stock Market News | India has delivered more multibaggers than any other emerging market

More than half of the Nifty 500 universe generated 10-bagger returns within a rolling five-year period over the last two decades, according to the latest note from Goldman Sachs. The brokerage analysed 10 major Emerging and Developed markets, covering 6,700 stocks, and looked for 10-baggers or stocks that have generated at least 10 times returns during the above mentioned timeframe.

Jun 5, 2023 8:53 AM

Stocks To Watch | Bharat Forge To Be In Focus On May N America Class 8 Truck Orders

Jun 5, 2023 8:44 AM

Global Market News | OPEC+ sticks to 2023 oil production target, Saudi Arabia announces further voluntary cuts

The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, also known as OPEC+ made no changes to its planned oil production cuts for the year, even as coaliation chair Saudi Arabia announced further voluntary cuts to its output. The group also announced that it will limit combined oil production to 40.463 million barrels per day between January-December 2024. Oil prices jump more than $2 a barrel in early Asian trade on Monday, post the announcement.

Jun 5, 2023 8:41 AM

Global Market Cue | Oil prices sharply higher after Saudi announces production cut, gold prices slides

Jun 5, 2023 8:40 AM

Editor's Take: Anuj Singhal's View On Market

Market: In a range

Three back to back days of ranged trading

US markets surge but cues negative for India

Dollar, Bond yields and Crude all have gone up

RBI policy this week most important cue

Nifty will see some resistance towards new highs

Near-term leadership likely to remain with IT

Nifty Outlook

Today, Nifty IT and Nifty bank may move differently

Nifty IT likely to outperform Nifty Bank

First resistance zone: 18,650-18,700

Biggest resistance zone: 18,700-18,800

First support zone: 18,450-18,500

Bank Nifty Outlook

Bank Nifty faces headwinds at higher levels

First supply zone: 44,250-44,300

Biggest supply zone: 44,500-44,600

First support zone: 43,800-43,900

Biggest support zone: 43,400-43,500

Jun 5, 2023 8:36 AM

Editor's Take: Nigel Dsouza's market outlook 

Global cues strong but domestic factors need to take Nifty to All time Highs 

Institutional flows
On 02-Jun-23    net sold 77cr
Net sell flows after 11 sessions of buy flows averaging 1200cr
 
FII in FNO
a. Index Futures;               Longs    +6.1k, shorts now at 52%
b. Writing Options:          1.9 lkh calls written, 1 call for 1 put
 
Nifty Options Data
Strike                    Total OI                                Premium
18600   Call         1.04 cr shares                    70          
18500   Put         1.02 cr shares                    54
 
Nifty levels
Resistance           18670
Support                 18450
 
Nifty Bank Options Data
Strike                    Total OI                                Premium
44000   Call         51 lkh shares                      276
 
Nifty Bank Resistance:  44400-44500
 
Jun 5, 2023 8:19 AM