Stock Market Live: Sensex gains 350 points, Nifty 50 above 18,600, financials lead

Stocks To Buy | Short-term trading ideas by experts for 5 June 2023
Market tech analysts, Shrikant Chouhan, Sudarshan Sukhani, and F&O analyst Manoj Murlidharan have these recommendations for Monday’s trading session.
Stock Market News | Monday's top brokerage calls
Morgan Stanley has maintained an 'overweight' rating on SBI Life with a target of Rs 1,650 per share, while JPMorgan has downgraded its rating on Vedanta to 'neutral' with a target of Rs 280 per share, from the previous Rs 350 per share.
Stocks To Watch | Pharma Companies To Be In Focus After Government Bans 14 Fixed Dose Combinations
Stocks To Watch | OMCs, Tata Motors, Lupin, Mankind and more
Rupee Check | INR Opens Lower Vs USD
Share Market News | Strong global cues greet the Nifty 50 ahead of RBI policy
Nifty ended flat last week, and it continues to face resistance at the18600-mark with all the action in the Midcap space. The Midcap index ended at record highs, up for 10th-straight week. Watch out for these five things before the market opens today.
Stocks To Watch | Paytm To Be In Focus On Business Update
Stock Market News | India has delivered more multibaggers than any other emerging market
More than half of the Nifty 500 universe generated 10-bagger returns within a rolling five-year period over the last two decades, according to the latest note from Goldman Sachs. The brokerage analysed 10 major Emerging and Developed markets, covering 6,700 stocks, and looked for 10-baggers or stocks that have generated at least 10 times returns during the above mentioned timeframe.
Stocks To Watch | Bharat Forge To Be In Focus On May N America Class 8 Truck Orders
Global Market News | OPEC+ sticks to 2023 oil production target, Saudi Arabia announces further voluntary cuts
The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, also known as OPEC+ made no changes to its planned oil production cuts for the year, even as coaliation chair Saudi Arabia announced further voluntary cuts to its output. The group also announced that it will limit combined oil production to 40.463 million barrels per day between January-December 2024. Oil prices jump more than $2 a barrel in early Asian trade on Monday, post the announcement.
Editor's Take: Anuj Singhal's View On Market
Market: In a range
Three back to back days of ranged trading
US markets surge but cues negative for India
Dollar, Bond yields and Crude all have gone up
RBI policy this week most important cue
Nifty will see some resistance towards new highs
Near-term leadership likely to remain with IT
Nifty Outlook
Today, Nifty IT and Nifty bank may move differently
Nifty IT likely to outperform Nifty Bank
First resistance zone: 18,650-18,700
Biggest resistance zone: 18,700-18,800
First support zone: 18,450-18,500
Bank Nifty Outlook
Bank Nifty faces headwinds at higher levels
First supply zone: 44,250-44,300
Biggest supply zone: 44,500-44,600
First support zone: 43,800-43,900
Biggest support zone: 43,400-43,500
Editor's Take: Nigel Dsouza's market outlook
Global cues strong but domestic factors need to take Nifty to All time Highs
Institutional flows
On 02-Jun-23 net sold 77cr
Net sell flows after 11 sessions of buy flows averaging 1200cr
FII in FNO
a. Index Futures; Longs +6.1k, shorts now at 52%
b. Writing Options: 1.9 lkh calls written, 1 call for 1 put
Nifty Options Data
Strike Total OI Premium
18600 Call 1.04 cr shares 70
18500 Put 1.02 cr shares 54
Nifty levels
Resistance 18670
Support 18450
Nifty Bank Options Data
Strike Total OI Premium
44000 Call 51 lkh shares 276
Nifty Bank Resistance: 44400-44500
SGX Nifty