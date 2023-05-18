Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty 50 off highs, Divi's Lab, Adani Ports drag

Nifty 50 Live Update | SBI Reports Q4 Results
- India's largest lender reported a net profit of Rs 16,694 crore compared to a CNBC-TV18 poll of Rs 15,053 crore
- Gross NPA at 2.78 percent from 3.14 percent in the December quarter
- Net Interest Income up 29.5 percent year-on-year to Rs 40,392.5 crore
- Net NPA at 0.67 percent from 0.77 percent quarter-on-quarter
- Shares are trading 0.5 percent lower at Rs 583.30
Zydus Life Q4 Results | Reports one-time loss
The company reports a one-time loss of Rs 601.3 crore. US sales for the quarter under review at $275 million vs the CNBC-TV18 estimate of $230-254 million.
The shares of Zydus Lifesciences recovered from lows, and are trading 0.2 percent higher at this hour.
Share Market News | Zydus Lifesciences reports March quarter earnings
The company reports a net profit of Rs 296.6 crore for the quarter ended March 2023 as compared to the CNBC-TV18 poll of Rs 714.3 crore.
Market Live | Indices give up gains — Sensex down 80 points, Nifty 50 below 18,200
The Sensex is trading 76.8 points or 0.1 percent lower at 61,637.4, while Nifty 50 is trading at 18,192.3, marginally up from its previous close.
Global Market Cue | European markets open higher as US debt ceiling talks remain in focus
The British FTSE was last trading 0.5 percent higher. French CAC was last trading 0.7 percent higher. The biggest European market by volume, German DAX was last trading 0.9 percent higher.
Nifty 50 News | Bernstein downgrades Dr Reddy's Laboratories on 'gaps' in the US business
Bernstein believes that Revlimid generic drug, which is used to treat cancer, has been a significant contributor both for topline and bottomline. (Read more)
Market News | US FDA issued 3 observations to Ipca’s Piparia formulations manufacturing unit In Silvassa
CNBC-TV18 accesses Form 483 issued to Ipca;s Piparia formulations manufacturing unit in Silvassa. The Piparia unit plant was inspected from April 18 to April 26. The US FDA observes failure to thoroughly review any unexplained discrepancy. Quality control procedures not in writing or fully followed. The drug regulator also notes that the firm failed to establish an adequate quality control unit.
Rupee Check | Rupee at 6-week low vs the US dollar
Share Market Update | AUM likely to touch Rs 9,500-10,000 crore: Shachindra Nath of U GRO Capital
"We exited March at around Rs 600 crore per month, we hope that for the year we continue to maintain that monthly run rate. This year, we are not increasing our opex infrastructure, which means we are not increasing number of branches, people and all that. We want to deliver to our full capacity so on the AUM side, I think we will touch roughly around Rs 9500 to 10,000 crore. But more importantly, the bottom line would improve at least 2.50 times of what we did in the year FY23," Shachindra Nath, Executive Chairman & MD, U GRO Capital tells CNBC-TV18.
Market Live | Sensex up 230 points, Nifty 50 above 18,200
The Sensex is up 226.8 points or 0.4 percent at 61,789.5, Nifty 50 at 18,243.1, up 0.3 percent or 61.3 points from its previous close.
Market News | Zydus Life to report March quarter earnings today
Street is expecting numbers to be supported by a lower base. US estimate at $230 million to $254 miliion vs $235 million on quarterly basis supported by sales of Revlimidgeneric (cancer drug) and launch of Trokendigeneric.
|CNBC-TV18 Poll
|Q4FY22
|Profit (Rs crore)
|714.3
|397.4
|Revenue (Rs crore)
|4,734.3
|3,864
|EBITDA (Rs crore)
|1,065.6
|718
|Margin
|22.5%
|18.6%
Stock Market News | Vedanta shares gain 2% as mining giant may declare 1st interim dividend on May 22, fixes record date
If the interim dividend is announced, then it would be the first interim dividend declared by Vedanta in the financial year 2023-24. The company has fixed May 30, 2023 (Tuesday) as the record date to determine the eligibility of shareholders for the same. (Read more)
Market News | United Spirits to report March quarter earnings today
United Spirits expected to report improved realisations on account of better mix and higher share from Prestige and Above and price hikes in its Q4FY23 results that will come out today. Volume for Prestige and Above segment is likely to be higher by 7-9 percent.
|CNBC-TV18 Poll
|Q4FY22
|Profit (Rs crore)
|171
|136
|Revenue (Rs crore)
|2,349
|2,435
|EBITDA (Rs crore)
|286
|427
|Margin
|12.2%
|17.5%
Share Market Live | Jindal Stainless shares rise 7%
The shares of Jindal Stainless gain 7.1 percent to Rs 300.2 per share. The company reported a 12.8 percent year-on-year decline in consolidated net profitfor the quarter ended March 2023 on Wednesday. The board also declared a final dividend of Rs 1.5 for FY23. (Read more on Jinal Stainless Q4)
Market News | Bata to report March quarter earnings today
Street expects weakness on account of higher raw material costs. Demand situation is likely to improve gradually while sneaker sales is expected to support growth at premium end.
|CNBC-TV18 Poll
|Q4FY22
|Profit (Rs crore)
|54
|63
|Revenue (Rs crore)
|765
|665.3
|EBITDA (Rs crore)
|164
|162.1
|Margin
|21.5%
|24.5%