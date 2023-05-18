Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty 50 likely to open higher tracking global cues

Global Market Cue | Wall Street indices gained over 1%
The three main US indices rose on Wednesday.
--S&P 500: up 1.2 percent
--Dow Jones Industrial Average: up 1.2 percent
--Nasdaq Composite: up 1.3 percent
Global Market Cue | Asian markets in the green after strong handover from Wall Street
Asian markets in the green following a higher close on Wall Street. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan is up 0.7 percent at this hour.
--Japan's Nikkei 225: up 1.2 percent
--Hong Kong's Hang Seng: up 1.4 percent
--China's Shanghai Composite: up 0.7 percent
Editor's Take: Anuj Singhal's View On Market
HAS MARKET TURNED?
First back to back fall in Nifty since Apr 18
Bank Nifty closed below crucial support of 43,800
Nifty and Bank Nifty showing signs of 20 DEMA test
If today’s gap up is sold into, texture will turn weak
Second half of earnings season showing some poor nos
Weekly expiry today, this contract has belonged to Call writers
ITC and SBI nos today, both make big moves on nos
NIFTY OUTLOOK
Big resistance zone from options: 18,241-18,270
Big resistance zone technically: 18,309 (Yesterday’s high)
First support zone for Nifty: 18,115 (yesterday’s low)
Big support level for Nifty: 18,050 (20 DEMA)
BANK NIFTY OUTLOOK
Big resistance zone from options: 43,812-43,900
Big resistance zone technically: 43,993 (Yesterday’s high)
First support zone for today: 43,446 (Yesterday’s low)
Support zone from options data: 43,460
Stock Market News | Nifty 50 ended at the lowest level since May 8 on Wednesday
The top gainers on Nifty 50 were Hero Motocorp, ITC, Indusland Bank, UPL and Bharti Airtel. While the top losers on the Nifty 50 were Kotak Bank, Apollo Hospitals, SBI Life, TCS and HCL Tech. (Read more)
