Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty 50 likely to open higher tracking global cues

By CNBCTV18.com  May 18, 2023 8:07 AM IST (Published)
Share Market LIVE Updates: Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 are likely to open higher on Thursday tracking global cues. Singapore Exchange Nifty futures, an early indicator of the Nifty index, was last trading 33 points or 0.2 percent higher at 18,265 ahead of the opening bell on Dalal Street. Investors await more of financial results from India Inc for domestic cues, with SBI and ITC due to post their earnings later in the day.

Global Market Cue | Wall Street indices gained over 1%

The three main US indices rose on Wednesday.
--S&P 500: up 1.2 percent
--Dow Jones Industrial Average: up 1.2 percent
--Nasdaq Composite: up 1.3 percent

May 18, 2023 8:41 AM

Global Market Cue | Asian markets in the green after strong handover from Wall Street 
Asian markets in the green following a higher close on Wall Street. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan is up 0.7 percent at this hour.   
--Japan's Nikkei 225: up 1.2 percent
--Hong Kong's Hang Seng: up 1.4 percent
--China's Shanghai Composite: up 0.7 percent

May 18, 2023 8:38 AM

Editor's Take: Anuj Singhal's View On Market

HAS MARKET TURNED?
First back to back fall in Nifty since Apr 18
Bank Nifty closed below crucial support of 43,800
Nifty and Bank Nifty showing signs of 20 DEMA test
If today’s gap up is sold into, texture will turn weak
Second half of earnings season showing some poor nos
Weekly expiry today, this contract has belonged to Call writers
ITC and SBI nos today, both make big moves on nos
 
NIFTY OUTLOOK
Big resistance zone from options: 18,241-18,270
Big resistance zone technically: 18,309 (Yesterday’s high)
First support zone for Nifty: 18,115 (yesterday’s low)
Big support level for Nifty: 18,050 (20 DEMA)
 
BANK NIFTY OUTLOOK
Big resistance zone from options: 43,812-43,900
Big resistance zone technically: 43,993 (Yesterday’s high)
First support zone for today: 43,446 (Yesterday’s low)
Support zone from options data: 43,460

May 18, 2023 8:18 AM

Stock Market News | Nifty 50 ended at the lowest level since May 8 on Wednesday

The top gainers on Nifty 50 were Hero Motocorp, ITC, Indusland Bank, UPL and Bharti Airtel. While the top losers on the Nifty 50 were Kotak Bank, Apollo Hospitals, SBI Life, TCS and HCL Tech. (Read more)

May 18, 2023 8:06 AM

Welcome to CNBC-TV18's Live Market Blog

Good morning, readers! Welcome to CNBC-TV18's market blog, where we provide rolling live news coverage of the latest events in the stock market, business and the economy. We also get you instant reactions from our stellar lineup of TV guests, in-house editors, researchers and reporters.

Have a great day ahead. Good luck!

May 18, 2023 7:47 AM
