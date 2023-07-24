Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty 50 likely to open with cuts, Asian indices mixed

Market News | Oil Rally Takes A Breather Ahead Of US Fed, ECB Rate Hikes
Oil prices ease on Monday as traders await more rate hike cues from US and European central banks, with tightening supply and hopes for Chinese stimulus underpinning Brent at $80 a barrel.
Trade Setup | Nigel Dsouza's Market Outlook
- Bulls pin hopes on Nifty Bank.
- US markets strong but dollar index back above 101.
- Nifty IT index 0.5 percent away from 20 day moving average.
Net institutional Flows in Cash Market
21-Jul-23 - Rs 708 crore
July 2023 average + Rs 679 crore
FII in FNO
a. On Index Futures Positioning
Longs - 8719 68%
Shorts + 6869 32%
b. Writing Index Options
Calls + 369733
Puts + 164185
Nifty PCR at 0.91 vs 1.44
Strike Change in OI Premium
19900 Call +74 lkh 60
19800 Call +59 lkh 98
Nifty Levels to Track
Support 19650-19680
Resistance 19900
Trade Setup | Prashant Nair's View On Market
- Impact of big earnings again today - RIL one on hand, ICICI and Kotak Mahindra Bank on the other.
- Reliance GDR - 5.5 percent (very thinly traded), stock already down three percent on Friday.
- ICICI Bank and Kotak Bank did well, but only minor earnings upgrades for ICICI Bank.
- In global cues, Fed decision this week on Wednesday.
- FOMC is all but certain to hike by 25 basis points.
- Big question is whether this will mark the last hike in this tightening cycle.
- Big week for US tech earnings as well.
- Microsoft and Google report Tuesday and Meta reports Wednesday.
- Support for Nifty comes in at 19,620 - 61.8 percent retracement of recent rise.
- Nifty has 20-day moving average at 19,372.
- Bank Nifty near-term support comes in at 45,629.
Trade Setup | Sonia Shenoy's Market Outlook
- ICICI Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank to lend support to Nifty post strong earnings.
- ICICI Bank records deposit growth of 18 percent, asset quality improves.
- Kotak Mahindra Bank reports robust loan growth at 17.5 percent year-on-year, NIM strong at 5.57 percent.
- Reliance reports improvement in operational performance led by consumer facing businesses.
- On Friday, domestic institutions bought Rs 1,290 crore in cash while FIIs sold Rs 1,998 crore.
- All eyes will be on the US Fed meet on July 25th and 26th rate hike expected.
Important earnings this week :
- 25th July Tuesday: Tata Motors, Bajaj Auto
- 26th July Wednesday: Axis bank, Cipla, DRL, Tech Mahindra, Bajaj Finance
Economy News | US Economic Soft Landing Hinges On Fed’s Tolerance Of Inflation
After taking a break from tightening credit last month, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell and his colleagues look locked in to raising interest rates by a quarter percentage point this week. The aim: To slow the economy enough to reduce inflation to its two percent target over time, without crashing the US into a recession — a proverbial soft landing.
Global Market Cue | Asian Markets Mixed
Asian markets trade mixed mirroring a mixed close on Wall Street. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan are up 1.1 percent at this hour.
- Japan's Nikkei 225: up 0.8 percent
- Hong Kong's Hang Seng: down 1.3 percent
- China's Shanghai Composite: up 0.1 percent
Global Market Cue | Wall Street Indices Mixed, Dow Up For 10th Day
The three main US indices ended mixed on Friday.
- S&P 500: marginally up
- Dow Jones Industrial Average: marginally up
- Nasdaq Composite: down 0.2 percent
Share Market News | Nifty 50 Posted Biggest-Single Day Drop In Four Months
Indian equity benchmarks Nifty 50 and Sensex snapped a two-day gaining streak on Friday, as IT shares remained a major drag. The Nifty Bank index hit an all-time of 46,369.5, before ending the session lower at 46,075.2.
