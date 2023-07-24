CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV
Future FemaleFuture Female
  • Days
  • Hours
  • Minutes

    • Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Terms and Conditions

    homemarket NewsStock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty 50 likely to open with cuts, Asian indices mixed

    Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty 50 likely to open with cuts, Asian indices mixed

    Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty 50 likely to open with cuts, Asian indices mixed
    Read Time1 Min Read
    Profile image
    By CNBCTV18.com  Jul 24, 2023 7:44 AM IST (Published)
    Summary

    Share Market LIVE Updates: Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 are likely to open lower tracking global cues. Gifts Nifty, an early indicator of the Nifty index, was last trading 36 points or 0.2 percent lower at 19,730.5 ahead of the opening bell on Dalal Street. The Nifty 50 posted its biggest-single day drop in four months.

    Global Market Cue | Brent Steadies At $80/bbl, Gold Hits 2-Month High

    Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty 50 likely to open with cuts, Asian indices mixed
    Jul 24, 2023 8:24 AM

    Trade Setup | Nigel Dsouza's Market Outlook

    - Bulls pin hopes on Nifty Bank. 
    - US markets strong but dollar index back above 101. 
    - Nifty IT index 0.5 percent away from 20 day moving average. 
     
    Net institutional Flows in Cash Market 
    21-Jul-23                                 - Rs 708 crore 
    July 2023 average                  + Rs 679 crore 
     
    FII in FNO 
    a.                       On Index Futures                             Positioning  
    Longs                        - 8719                                                 68% 
    Shorts                       + 6869                                                 32% 
     
    b. Writing Index Options 
    Calls                       + 369733 
    Puts                       + 164185 
     
    Nifty PCR at 0.91 vs 1.44 
     
    Strike                                                    Change in OI                      Premium 
    19900    Call                                               +74 lkh                                 60 
    19800    Call                                               +59 lkh                                 98 
     
    Nifty Levels to Track 
    Support                                19650-19680 
    Resistance                           19900 

    Jul 24, 2023 8:17 AM

    Trade Setup | Prashant Nair's View On Market 

    - Impact of big earnings again today - RIL one on hand, ICICI and Kotak Mahindra Bank on the other.
    - Reliance GDR - 5.5 percent (very thinly traded), stock already down three percent on Friday.
    - ICICI Bank and Kotak Bank did well, but only minor earnings upgrades for ICICI Bank. 
    - In global cues, Fed decision this week on Wednesday.
    - FOMC is all but certain to hike by 25 basis points. 
    - Big question is whether this will mark the last hike in this tightening cycle.
    - Big week for US tech earnings as well.
    - Microsoft and Google report Tuesday and Meta reports Wednesday.
    - Support for Nifty comes in at 19,620 - 61.8 percent retracement of recent rise.
    - Nifty has 20-day moving average at 19,372.
    - Bank Nifty near-term support comes in at 45,629.

    Jul 24, 2023 8:08 AM

    Trade Setup | Sonia Shenoy's Market Outlook

    - ICICI Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank to lend support to Nifty post strong earnings. 
    - ICICI Bank records deposit growth of 18 percent, asset quality improves.
    - Kotak Mahindra Bank reports robust loan growth at 17.5 percent year-on-year, NIM strong at 5.57 percent. 
    - Reliance reports improvement in operational performance led by consumer facing businesses. 
    - On Friday, domestic institutions bought Rs 1,290 crore in cash while FIIs sold Rs 1,998 crore.
    - All eyes will be on the US Fed meet on July 25th and 26th rate hike expected.

    Important earnings this week :
    - 25th July Tuesday: Tata Motors, Bajaj Auto
    - 26th July Wednesday: Axis bank, Cipla, DRL, Tech Mahindra, Bajaj Finance

    Jul 24, 2023 8:05 AM

    Economy News | US Economic Soft Landing Hinges On Fed’s Tolerance Of Inflation

    After taking a break from tightening credit last month, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell and his colleagues look locked in to raising interest rates by a quarter percentage point this week. The aim: To slow the economy enough to reduce inflation to its two percent target over time, without crashing the US into a recession — a proverbial soft landing.

    Jul 24, 2023 8:01 AM

    Global Market Cue | Asian Markets Mixed 
    Asian markets trade mixed mirroring a mixed close on Wall Street. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan are up 1.1 percent at this hour.   
    - Japan's Nikkei 225: up 0.8 percent
    - Hong Kong's Hang Seng: down 1.3 percent
    - China's Shanghai Composite: up 0.1 percent

    Jul 24, 2023 7:54 AM

    Global Market Cue | Wall Street Indices Mixed, Dow Up For 10th Day

    The three main US indices ended mixed on Friday.
    - S&P 500: marginally up
    - Dow Jones Industrial Average: marginally up
    - Nasdaq Composite: down 0.2 percent

    Jul 24, 2023 7:50 AM

    Share Market News | Nifty 50 Posted Biggest-Single Day Drop In Four Months

    Indian equity benchmarks Nifty 50 and Sensex snapped a two-day gaining streak on Friday, as IT shares remained a major drag. The Nifty Bank index hit an all-time of 46,369.5, before ending the session lower at 46,075.2.

    Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty 50 likely to open with cuts, Asian indices mixed
    Jul 24, 2023 7:40 AM

    Welcome to CNBC-TV18's Live Market Blog

    Good morning, readers! Welcome to CNBC-TV18's market blog, where we provide rolling live news coverage of the latest events in the stock market, business and the economy. We also get you instant reactions from our stellar lineup of TV guests, in-house editors, researchers and reporters.

    Have a great day ahead. Good luck!

    Jul 24, 2023 7:31 AM
    View All

    Most Read

    Share Market Live

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CurrencyPriceChange%Change
    X