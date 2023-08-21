Stock Market Live: Jio Financial Services lists at Rs 262, Reliance under pressure, indices ease gains

Stock Market Live Updates | JBM Auto Snaps Two-Day Losing Streak
- Stock is trading nearly 7.4 percent higher
- Stock has gained over 23 percent in the last five days
- Stock has been in the green for three out of the last five trading sessions
- Stock is up 186.83 percent year-to-date
Stock Market Live Updates | PNB Housing Finance React To News Of Recovering Large Non-Performance Loans
- Stock is trading nearly 5.3 percent up
- Company announced it recovered one of its large non-performance loans.
- Stock has been in the green for three out of the last five trading sessions
- Stock is up 40.6 percent year-to-date
Share Market Live | Sensex Up 150 Points
- Sensex is trading 148 points or 0.23 percent higher at 65,096.69.
- The index hit a intraday high of 65,137.06 and low of 64,852.7 in the session till now.
- Tata Motors (1.13%), NTPC (1.02%) and Axis Bank (0.85%) are the top index gainers.
- On the other hand, Jio Financial Services (-5%), Reliance (-1.16%) and M&M (-0.72%) are the top index losers.
Stock Market LIVE Updates | Titan Shares Unchanged After CaratLane Additional Stake Acquisition
- Stock trades little changed
- Company said it will be acquiring an additional 27.18 percent stake in CaratLane for Rs 4,621 crore. With this, its holding will rise to 98.28 percent.
- Stock has been in the green for three out of the last five trading sessions
- Stock is up nearly 19.1 percent year-to-date
Share Market Live | Nifty 50 Trades Marginally Higher
- The Nifty 50 index is trading at 19,328.3, up 18.15 or 0.09 percent higher from its previous close.
- The index hit a intraday high of 19,368 and low of 19,296.3 in the session till now.
- Adani Ports (2.28%), Adani Enterprises (1.54%) and Power Grid (1.54%) are the top index gainers.
- On the other hand, Jio Financial Services (-5%), Reliance (-0.84%) and Eicher Motors (-0.79%) are the top index losers.
Stock Market LIVE Update | Trying To Understand Rationale Of FIIs W.R.T. Investing In Indian Market
Stock Market LIVE Updates | Jio Financial Services Begins Trading At Rs 262 Apiece
- The discovered price was at Rs 261.85. On BSE, the stock is trading at Rs 265.
- Jio Financial Services is the top Nifty 50 loser, down more than four percent - trading at Rs 250/ share.
- Stock will have a five percent circuit filter for the next 10 trading sessions
- The stock will trade in Trade-To-Trade Segment for the first 10 days post its listing.
Share Market LIVE Updates | Reliance Shares Among Top Losers
- Reliance Industries shares are trading over a percent in the red.
- The conglomerate's demerged financial services arm Jio Financial Services lists on the bourses at Rs 262 per share.
Jio Financial Services Listing Live Update | Lists At Rs 262 Per Share
The discovered price was at Rs 261.85 per share.
Jio Financial Services Listing Live Update | Settles At Rs 262/sh In Pre-Open
The discovered price was at Rs 261.85 per share.
Stock Market LIVE Updates | Bajaj Finance Shares Little Changed Ahead Of Jio Financial Services Listing
- The shares of Bajaj Finance are currently trading with minor gains, not far from three month low mark.
- The stock is down over 10 percent since the July 20, the record date for Jio Financial Services.
Share Market LIVE Updates | Reliance Shares Under Pressure Ahead Of Jio Financial Services Listing
- Reliance Industries shares are trading 0.8 percent lower at this hour.
- The conglomerate's demerged financial services arm Jio Financial Services will list on the bourses at 10 am.
Stock Market Live Updates | Top Stocks To Buy/Sell
Here are recommendations by Sudarshan Sukhani, Technical Trends:
Buy Bharat Forge with a stop loss at Rs 945
Buy Tata Motors with a stop loss at Rs 595
Sell Delta Corp with a stop loss at Rs 184
Sell GNFC with a stop loss at Rs 545