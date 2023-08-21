homemarket NewsStock Market Live: Jio Financial Services lists at Rs 262, Reliance under pressure, indices ease gains

Stock Market Live: Jio Financial Services lists at Rs 262, Reliance under pressure, indices ease gains

1 Min Read

By CNBCTV18.com Aug 21, 2023 10:15:53 AM IST (Updated)

Summary

Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 are trading flat at this hour. Losses in oil, gas offset the gains in IT and metal shares. The shares of Reliance Industries remain under pressure. The conglomerate's demerged financial services arm, Jio Financial Services list at Rs 262 on the bourses.

Share Market LIVE Update | Nifty IT Is The Biggest NSE Sectoral Gainer

- The index is up nearly 200 points. 

- All 10 index stocks are in the green. 

Aug 21, 2023 10:49 AM

Stock Market Live Updates | JBM Auto Snaps Two-Day Losing Streak

- Stock is trading nearly 7.4 percent higher
- Stock has gained over 23 percent in the last five days
- Stock has been in the green for three out of the last five trading sessions 
- Stock is up 186.83 percent year-to-date

Aug 21, 2023 10:47 AM

Stock Market Live Updates | PNB Housing Finance React To News Of Recovering Large Non-Performance Loans

- Stock is trading nearly 5.3 percent up
- Company announced it recovered one of its large non-performance loans.
- Stock has been in the green for three out of the last five trading sessions
- Stock is up 40.6 percent year-to-date

Aug 21, 2023 10:37 AM

Share Market Live | Sensex Up 150 Points 

- Sensex is trading 148 points or 0.23 percent higher at 65,096.69. 

- The index hit a intraday high of 65,137.06 and low of 64,852.7 in the session till now. 

- Tata Motors (1.13%), NTPC (1.02%) and Axis Bank (0.85%) are the top index gainers. 

- On the other hand, Jio Financial Services (-5%), Reliance (-1.16%) and M&M (-0.72%) are the top index losers. 

Aug 21, 2023 10:36 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates | Titan Shares Unchanged After CaratLane Additional Stake Acquisition

- Stock trades little changed
- Company said it will be acquiring an additional 27.18 percent stake in CaratLane for Rs 4,621 crore. With this, its holding will rise to 98.28 percent. 
- Stock has been in the green for three out of the last five trading sessions 
- Stock is up nearly 19.1 percent year-to-date

Aug 21, 2023 10:33 AM

Share Market Live | Nifty 50 Trades Marginally Higher 

- The Nifty 50 index is trading at 19,328.3, up 18.15 or 0.09 percent higher from its previous close. 

- The index hit a intraday high of 19,368 and low of 19,296.3 in the session till now. 

- Adani Ports (2.28%), Adani Enterprises (1.54%) and Power Grid (1.54%) are the top index gainers. 

- On the other hand, Jio Financial Services (-5%), Reliance (-0.84%) and Eicher Motors (-0.79%) are the top index losers. 

Aug 21, 2023 10:32 AM

Stock Market LIVE Update | Trying To Understand Rationale Of FIIs W.R.T. Investing In Indian Market

Aug 21, 2023 10:22 AM

Share Market LIVE Updates | BHEL Bags Order Worth Rs 4,000 Crore From A Unit Of Adani Power

Aug 21, 2023 10:12 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates | Jio Financial Services Begins Trading At Rs 262 Apiece 

- The discovered price was at Rs 261.85. On BSE, the stock is trading at Rs 265. 
- Jio Financial Services is the top Nifty 50 loser, down more than four percent - trading at Rs 250/ share. 
- Stock will have a five percent circuit filter for the next 10 trading sessions
- The stock will trade in Trade-To-Trade Segment for the first 10 days post its listing. 

Aug 21, 2023 10:09 AM

Share Market LIVE Updates | Reliance Shares Among Top Losers  

- Reliance Industries shares are trading over a percent in the red. 

- The conglomerate's demerged financial services arm Jio Financial Services lists on the bourses at Rs 262 per share.  

Aug 21, 2023 10:05 AM

Jio Financial Services Listing Live Update | Lists At Rs 262 Per Share 

The discovered price was at Rs 261.85 per share. 

Aug 21, 2023 10:01 AM

Aug 21, 2023 9:53 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates | Bajaj Finance Shares Little Changed Ahead Of Jio Financial Services Listing 

- The shares of Bajaj Finance are currently trading with minor gains, not far from three month low mark. 
- The stock is down over 10 percent since the July 20, the record date for Jio Financial Services.

Aug 21, 2023 9:51 AM

Share Market LIVE Updates | Reliance Shares Under Pressure Ahead Of Jio Financial Services Listing 

- Reliance Industries shares are trading 0.8 percent lower at this hour. 

- The conglomerate's demerged financial services arm Jio Financial Services will list on the bourses at 10 am.  

Aug 21, 2023 9:48 AM

Stock Market Live Updates | Top Stocks To Buy/Sell 

Here are recommendations by Sudarshan Sukhani, Technical Trends:
Buy Bharat Forge with a stop loss at Rs 945
Buy Tata Motors with a stop loss at Rs 595
Sell Delta Corp with a stop loss at Rs 184
Sell GNFC with a stop loss at Rs 545

Aug 21, 2023 9:27 AM