Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty 50 set for a muted start tracking global cues

Stocks To Watch | Reliance, Adani Ports, Titan, Gujarat Gas, And More
Trade Setup | Sonia Shenoy's Market Outlook
- S&P 500 sees third straight week of losses.
- Nifty consolidates with downward bias.
- Nifty down 3.3 percent from 20th July highs.
- Bank Nifty down five percent from July highs.
- Nifty facing resistance at recent August 11 high of 19480.
- Flows muted on Friday.
- DIIs buy Rs 339 crore, FIIs sell Rs 266 crore
Important things to watch
Titan : Company acquires founders remaining 27.2 percent stake In CaratLane for Rs 4,620 crore
Jio Financial to list today.
Reliance AGM on August 28.
Jerome Powell speech on Friday keenly awaited.
Trade Setup | Prashant Nair's View On Market
- US growth proving resilient despite over 500 basis points of rate hikes.
- Discussion around the 'neutral rate' has been picking up.
- US 10 year treasury yield (at 4.25 percent) near highest levels since 2007.
- Jackson Hole key event this week, Powell's speech on Friday.
- Will we see an acknowledgment of higher neutral real rates?
- On Friday, Nifty broke the low of 19,257 but managed to recover.
- Support for the Nifty comes in at 19,230 (ending diagonal pattern).
- Nifty resistance at 19,400 (falling trendline from Aug 09 high).
- Bank Nifty has not broken the Aug-16 low, but no signs of a reversal.
- Bank Nifty marginally broke the 20-week MA at 43,870.
- Support comes in at the recent lows of 43,600.
- To say that the correction is complete, we need a close > 44,100.
Trade Setup | Nigel Dsouza's Market Outlook
- Scalpers market: Buy the dip but don’t carry long positions
- Nifty Bank defended 100 DMA, outperformed Nifty on Friday
FII in FNO
Covered 10k shorts, shorts now at 58 percent
Nifty Options Data
Strike Change in OI Premium
19400 Call +65 lk shares 48
19300 Call +44.4 lk shares 95
19250 Put +41 lk shares 61
Nifty levels
20 DMA 19,572
50 DMA 19,303
Crucial Support 19200-19250
Nifty Bank levels
100 DMA 43,696
200 DMA 42,780
Global Market Cue | Asian Markets In The Red After A Muted Handover From Wall Street
Most Asian markets slip into the red following a nearly flat close on Wall Street. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan are down 0.3 percent at this hour.
- Japan's Nikkei 225: up 0.64 percent
- Hong Kong's Hang Seng: down 0.91 percent
- China's Shanghai Composite: down 0.45 percent
- S&P 500: marginally lower
- Dow Jones Industrial Average: up 0.07 percent
- Nasdaq Composite: down 0.2 percent
Read more on August 18 session
Welcome to CNBC-TV18's Live Market Blog
Good morning, readers! Welcome to CNBC-TV18's market blog, where we provide rolling live news coverage of the latest events in the stock market, business and the economy. We also get you instant reactions from our stellar lineup of TV guests, in-house editors, researchers and reporters.
Have a great day ahead. Good luck!