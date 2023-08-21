CNBC TV18
Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty 50 set for a muted start tracking global cues

By CNBCTV18.com  Aug 21, 2023 7:44 AM IST (Published)
Summary

Share Market LIVE Updates: Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 are likely to open with a subdued start tracking global cues. GIFTY Nifty, an early indicator of the Nifty index, was last trading 22.5 points or 0.12 percent lower at 19307 ahead of the opening bell on Dalal Street. The Nifty 50 and Sensex ended lower on Friday. Reliance Industries was the top contributor to Nifty 50's recovery on Friday, even though it declined for four weeks in a row, but managed to defend the 19,300 mark. Investors will now be watching how the stock performs post the Jio Financial Services listing.

Stocks To Watch | Reliance, Adani Ports, Titan, Gujarat Gas, And More

Aug 21, 2023 8:52 AM

Trade Setup | Sonia Shenoy's Market Outlook 

- S&P 500 sees third straight week of losses.
- Nifty consolidates with downward bias.
- Nifty down 3.3 percent from 20th July highs.
- Bank Nifty down five percent from July highs.
- Nifty facing resistance at  recent August 11 high of 19480. 

- Flows muted on Friday.
- DIIs buy Rs 339 crore, FIIs sell Rs 266 crore

Important things to watch
Titan : Company acquires founders remaining 27.2 percent stake In CaratLane for Rs 4,620 crore
Jio Financial to list today.
Reliance AGM on August 28. 
Jerome Powell speech on Friday keenly awaited.

Aug 21, 2023 8:45 AM

Trade Setup | Prashant Nair's View On Market 

- US growth proving resilient despite over 500 basis points of rate hikes.
- Discussion around the 'neutral rate' has been picking up.
- US 10 year treasury yield (at 4.25 percent) near highest levels since 2007.
- Jackson Hole key event this week, Powell's speech on Friday.
- Will we see an acknowledgment of higher neutral real rates?
- On Friday, Nifty broke the low of 19,257 but managed to recover.
- Support for the Nifty comes in at 19,230 (ending diagonal pattern).
- Nifty resistance at 19,400 (falling trendline from Aug 09 high).
- Bank Nifty has not broken the Aug-16 low, but no signs of a reversal.
- Bank Nifty marginally broke the 20-week MA at 43,870.
- Support comes in at the recent lows of 43,600.
- To say that the correction is complete, we need a close > 44,100.

Aug 21, 2023 8:41 AM

Trade Setup | Nigel Dsouza's Market Outlook 

- Scalpers market: Buy the dip but don’t carry long positions  
- Nifty Bank defended 100 DMA, outperformed Nifty on Friday  
 
FII in FNO 
Covered 10k shorts, shorts now at 58 percent
 
Nifty Options Data 
Strike                                    Change in OI                      Premium 
19400 Call                             +65 lk shares                            48 
19300 Call                             +44.4 lk shares                         95 
19250 Put                              +41 lk shares                            61 
 
Nifty levels 
20 DMA                                19,572 
50 DMA                                19,303 
Crucial  Support                 19200-19250 
 
Nifty Bank levels 
100 DMA              43,696 
200 DMA              42,780 

Aug 21, 2023 8:39 AM

Global Market Cues | Brent Around $85/bbl. Gold Remains Below $26,000

Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty 50 set for a muted start tracking global cues
Aug 21, 2023 8:19 AM

Global Market Cue | Asian Markets In The Red After A Muted Handover From Wall Street

Most Asian markets slip into the red following a nearly flat close on Wall Street. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan are down 0.3 percent at this hour.   
- Japan's Nikkei 225: up 0.64 percent
- Hong Kong's Hang Seng: down 0.91 percent
- China's Shanghai Composite: down 0.45 percent

Aug 21, 2023 8:08 AM
Global Market Cue | Wall Street Indices Ended Largely Unchanged On Friday

- S&P 500: marginally lower

- Dow Jones Industrial Average: up 0.07 percent

- Nasdaq Composite: down 0.2 percent

Aug 21, 2023 7:56 AM
Share Market News | Nifty Posted Fourth Straight Weekly Loss For The First Time In 15 Months

Read more on August 18 session

Aug 21, 2023 7:46 AM

Welcome to CNBC-TV18's Live Market Blog

Good morning, readers! Welcome to CNBC-TV18's market blog, where we provide rolling live news coverage of the latest events in the stock market, business and the economy. We also get you instant reactions from our stellar lineup of TV guests, in-house editors, researchers and reporters.

Have a great day ahead. Good luck!

Aug 21, 2023 7:32 AM
Share Market Live

