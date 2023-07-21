Stock Market Live: Gift Nifty indicates muted start for Nifty 50, Sensex — Reliance in focus ahead of earnings

Global Market Cue | Wall Street Indices Slide, Dow Gains For Ninth Day
The three main US indices fell on Thursday.
- S&P 500: down 0.7 percent
- Dow Jones Industrial Average: up 0.5 percent
- Nasdaq Composite: down 2.1 percent
Share Market News | Nifty 50, Sensex Closed At Record High
Indian equity benchmarks Nifty 50 and Sensex logged record closing highs for second day in a row, led by financial share. The Nifty Bank index also surpassed the 46k mark to hit an all-time during the session on Thursday.
