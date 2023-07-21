homemarket NewsStock Market Live: Gift Nifty indicates muted start for Nifty 50, Sensex — Reliance in focus ahead of earnings

Stock Market Live: Gift Nifty indicates muted start for Nifty 50, Sensex — Reliance in focus ahead of earnings

By CNBCTV18.com Jul 21, 2023 7:40:12 AM IST (Published)

Summary

Share Market LIVE Updates: Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 are likely to open muted tracking global cues. Gift Nifty, an early indicator of the Nifty index, was last trading 17 points or 0.1 percent higher at 19,875.5 ahead of the opening bell on Dalal Street. Nifty heavyweight Reliance Industries will report its earning today, post market hours.  

Live Updates

Global Market Cue | Wall Street Indices Slide, Dow Gains For Ninth Day

The three main US indices fell on Thursday.
- S&P 500: down 0.7 percent
- Dow Jones Industrial Average: up 0.5 percent
- Nasdaq Composite: down 2.1 percent

Jul 21, 2023 7:51 AM

Share Market News | Nifty 50, Sensex Closed At Record High

Indian equity benchmarks Nifty 50 and Sensex logged record closing highs for second day in a row, led by financial share. The Nifty Bank index also surpassed the 46k mark to hit an all-time during the session on Thursday.

Jul 21, 2023 7:42 AM

Jul 21, 2023 7:21 AM