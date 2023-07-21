CNBC TV18
    Stock Market Live: Gift Nifty indicates muted start for Nifty 50, Sensex — Reliance in focus ahead of earnings
    By CNBCTV18.com  Jul 21, 2023 7:40 AM IST
    Share Market LIVE Updates: Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 are likely to open muted tracking global cues. Gift Nifty, an early indicator of the Nifty index, was last trading 17 points or 0.1 percent higher at 19,875.5 ahead of the opening bell on Dalal Street. Nifty heavyweight Reliance Industries will report its earning today, post market hours.  

    Global Market Cue | Wall Street Indices Slide, Dow Gains For Ninth Day

    The three main US indices fell on Thursday.
    - S&P 500: down 0.7 percent
    - Dow Jones Industrial Average: up 0.5 percent
    - Nasdaq Composite: down 2.1 percent

    Jul 21, 2023 7:51 AM

    Share Market News | Nifty 50, Sensex Closed At Record High

    Indian equity benchmarks Nifty 50 and Sensex logged record closing highs for second day in a row, led by financial share. The Nifty Bank index also surpassed the 46k mark to hit an all-time during the session on Thursday.

    Stock Market Live: Gift Nifty indicates muted start for Nifty 50, Sensex — Reliance in focus ahead of earnings
    Jul 21, 2023 7:42 AM

    Welcome to CNBC-TV18's Live Market Blog

    Good morning, readers! Welcome to CNBC-TV18's market blog, where we provide rolling live news coverage of the latest events in the stock market, business and the economy. We also get you instant reactions from our stellar lineup of TV guests, in-house editors, researchers and reporters.

    Have a great day ahead. Good luck!

    Jul 21, 2023 7:21 AM
    X