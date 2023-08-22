Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty 50 likely to start with minor cuts tracking global cues

Stocks To Watch | Adani Enterprises, SJS Enterprises, Glenmark Pharma, Lemon Tree, and more
Trade Setup | Sonia Shenoy's View On Market
- Nifty in a tight range between 19200-19500
- Nifty facing resistance at recent high of 19480
- US market end mixed, Nasdaq up 200 pts
- US 10-year Treasury reached its highest level since November 2007 at 4.34 percent
- Large FII sell figure, FII net sell Rs 1901 crore in cash yesterday
- DIIs buy Rs 626 crore in cash yesterday
Data to watch
- US Fed non-manufacturing survey
- US existing home sales data
- US Fed chair Jerome Powell's remarks at the Jackson Hole symposium on Friday
Stocks To Watch | Glenmark Pharma To Be In Focus
Trade Setup | Prashant Nair's View On Market
- Nifty closed around the resistance level of 19,400
- US equities higher; SPX +0.69 percent, Nasdaq +1.56 percent
- US treasury yields rallied; 2y yield ended at 5 percent
- UST 10y yield jumps 9 bps to 4.34 percent, at 2022 highs
- Jackson Hole primary risk, bar for a hawkish interpretation seems lower
- US Fed Chair Powell speech on Friday
- Nifty needs to stay above 19,400
- Next hurdle for Nifty, on the way up is 20-day MA at 19,554
- On the way down, Nifty low of 19,253 should not be broken
- Bank Nifty breaking & closing above 44,110 will indicate that pullback is complete
- On the downside, 43,600 is an important level to watch out for
Global Market Cue | US 10-Year Yield Climbs to 4.32%, Hits Highest Level Since November 2007
Global Market Cue | Asian Markets In The Green
Asian markets are trading in the green.MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan are up 0.32 percent at this hour.
- Japan's Nikkei 225: Up 0.56 percent
- Hong Kong's Hang Seng: Up 0.49 percent
- China's Shanghai Composite: Up 0.19 percent
Global Market Cue | Wall Street Indices
- The three main US indices ended mixed on Monday
- S&P 500: Up 0.69 percent
- Dow Jones Industrial Average: Down 0.11 percent
- Nasdaq Composite: Up 1.56 percent
Stock Market News | Sensex And Nifty 50 ended Monday's trading session in the green
- Sensex rose 267 points to 65,216
- Nifty 50 increased 83 points to 19,394
- Nifty Bank gained 151 points to 44,002
- Midcap index gained 311 points to 38,126
