Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty 50 likely to start with minor cuts tracking global cues

By CNBCTV18.com Aug 22, 2023 7:55:57 AM IST (Updated)

Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 are likely to with minor cuts tracking global cues. GIFT Nifty, an early indicator of the Nifty index, was last trading five points or 0.03 percent lower at 19383.5 ahead of the opening bell on Dalal Street. The Nifty 50 and Sensex ended higher on Monday. The Nifty 50, which traded above the 19,400 mark for most of yesterday's trading session, is now just 10 points away from the mark — a ray of hope for the bulls. Follow LIVE updates here:

Stocks To Watch | Adani Enterprises, SJS Enterprises, Glenmark Pharma, Lemon Tree, and more

Aug 22, 2023 8:54 AM

Trade Setup | Sonia Shenoy's View On Market 

- Nifty in a tight range between 19200-19500   
- Nifty facing resistance at recent high of 19480 
- US market end mixed, Nasdaq up 200 pts 
- US 10-year Treasury reached its highest level since November 2007 at 4.34 percent
- Large FII sell figure, FII net sell Rs 1901 crore in cash yesterday 
- DIIs buy Rs 626 crore in cash yesterday 

Data to watch 
- US Fed non-manufacturing survey 
- US existing home sales data
- US Fed chair Jerome Powell's remarks at the Jackson Hole symposium on Friday   

Aug 22, 2023 8:43 AM
Trade Setup | Nigel Dsouza's View On Market
 
Nifty still in a 400 pt range  
Nifty Bank either it visits 43,600 or tests 44700 
 
Change in OI for August 2023 series 
Nifty - 3.7 percent 
Nifty Bank - 10 percent
 
FII in FNO 
a. Index Futures 
Remain 57 percent net short, Signs of short covering on Nifty Bank 
 
b. Index Options 
Wrote 1.9 lakh Puts, wrote more than 2 puts for 1 call 
 
Nifty Options 
Strike Change in OI Premium 
19350 Put +41 lakh shares 55 
19500 Call +27 lakh shares 25 
 
Nifty Levels 
20 DMA 19,555 
50 DMA 19,318 
Support 19200-19250 
 
Strike Change in OI Premium 
44000 Put +16 lkh shares 178 
43900 Put +12 lkh shares 138 
 
Nifty Bank Levels 
100 DMA 43740 
Resistance 1 44200 
Resistance 2 44700 
 
Nifty Financial Services  
Options data suggest range at 19513-19677 
Aug 22, 2023 8:30 AM

Stocks To Watch | Glenmark Pharma To Be In Focus

Aug 22, 2023 8:26 AM

Stocks To Watch | Shares Of SJS Enterprises To Change Hands Via Block Deal, Sources Tell CNBC-TV18

Aug 22, 2023 8:24 AM

Trade Setup | Prashant Nair's View On Market

- Nifty closed around the resistance level of 19,400
- US equities higher; SPX +0.69 percent, Nasdaq +1.56 percent
- US treasury yields rallied; 2y yield ended at 5 percent
- UST 10y yield jumps 9 bps to 4.34 percent, at 2022 highs
- Jackson Hole primary risk, bar for a hawkish interpretation seems lower
- US Fed Chair Powell speech on Friday
- Nifty needs to stay above 19,400
- Next hurdle for Nifty, on the way up is 20-day MA at 19,554
- On the way down, Nifty low of 19,253 should not be broken
- Bank Nifty breaking & closing above 44,110 will indicate that pullback is complete
- On the downside, 43,600 is an important level to watch out for

Aug 22, 2023 8:17 AM

Global Market Cue | US 10-Year Yield Climbs to 4.32%, Hits Highest Level Since November 2007

Aug 22, 2023 8:07 AM

Global Market Cue | Asian Markets In The Green 

Asian markets are trading in the green.MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan are up 0.32 percent at this hour.
- Japan's Nikkei 225: Up 0.56 percent
- Hong Kong's Hang Seng: Up 0.49 percent
- China's Shanghai Composite: Up 0.19 percent

Aug 22, 2023 7:59 AM

Global Market Cue | Wall Street Indices

- The three main US indices ended mixed on Monday
- S&P 500: Up 0.69 percent 
- Dow Jones Industrial Average: Down 0.11 percent
- Nasdaq Composite: Up 1.56 percent

Aug 22, 2023 7:47 AM

Stock Market News | Sensex And Nifty 50 ended Monday's trading session in the green

- Sensex rose 267 points to 65,216 
- Nifty 50 increased 83 points to 19,394
- Nifty Bank gained 151 points to 44,002
- Midcap index gained 311 points to 38,126

Aug 22, 2023 7:42 AM

Aug 22, 2023 7:33 AM