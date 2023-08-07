Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty 50 open with minor gains, Paytm surges 10%

Stock Market Live | Sensex Up 100 Points, Nifty 50 Above 19,550
The Sensex is trading 135.04 points or 0.21 points higher at 65,856.29, while Nifty 50 is at 19,551.2, up 34.2 points or 0.18 percent from its previous close.
Paytm Share Price Update | Shares Jump Over 10%
Vijay Shekhar Sharma, founder, MD & CEO of One 97 Communications, which operates the payments platform Paytm Ltd has entered into an agreement to acquire 10.3 percent of the company's shares from Antfin (Netherlands) Holdings B.V. for $628 million based on Friday's closing price.
Market Open | Sensex, Nifty 50 Open With Minor Gains
Stock Market | Top Stocks To Buy/Sell
Recommendations by Mitessh Thakkar:
Buy Jubilant Foodworks for a target of Rs 540 with a stop loss at Rs 505.
Buy Info Edge for a target of Rs 5,100 with a stop loss at Rs 4,785.
Sell Tata Consumer Products for a target of Rs 810 with a stop loss at Rs 840.
Sell Gujarat Gas for a target of Rs 430 with a stop loss at Rs 460.
Recommendations by Sudarshan Sukhani, Technical Trends
Buy Britannia with a stop loss at Rs 4,700
Sell Maruti with a stop loss at Rs 9,470
Sell Max Financial with a stop loss at Rs 785
Buy Divi’s Laboratories with a stop loss at Rs 3,650
Dollar To INR | Indian Rupee Opens At 82.73 Versus USD
The Indian currency settled at 82.84 vs the greenback on Friday.
Share Market News | IEX Reports July Update
Market News | Bombay High Court Sets Aside State Excise Min’s Order W.R.T Excise Demand Notice
Sula Vineyards had received excise duty notice of Rs 116 crore from Maharashtra Excise Min.
Stock Market News | Paytm's Vijay Shekhar Sharma To Buy Antfin’s 10.3% Stake
Paytm CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma to buy Antfin’s 10.3 percent stake via his entity resilient asset management. Post acquisition Sharma's stake will rise to 19.42% & Antfin stake will reduce to 13.5 percent.
Stocks To Watch | Solara Active To Be In Focus
The United States Food And Drug Administration issues Form 483 with zero observations for Solara Active’s Cuddalore facility. The US FDA inspected facility between July 31- August 4, 2023.
Stocks To Watch | Aurobindo Pharma, Cipla, Britannia, Bank of Baroda And More
Stock Market Today | Nifty 50 Looks To Sustain The Rebound Ahead Of RBI Policy
On to the earnings front, most of the names that reported results after market hours on Friday and over the weekend were weak. While Britannia, Balkrishna Industries and Bank of Baroda missed street expectations, BHEL saw its losses increase year-on-year. Here are the five things to watch out for before the opening bell.
Trade Setup | Sonia Shenoy's View On Market
CAUTION ON BOARD
- US markets down for fourth day on Friday.
- Nasdaq down 2.9 percent this week, worst week since March.
- Crude oil sees sixth week of gains.
- Nifty holds 19,500.
- DIIs buy Rs 366 crore, FII sell Rs 556 crore.
- FIIs sell for seventh straight day.
- Britannia, Balkrishna Industries, Bank of Baroda miss earnings estimates.
- BHEL losses increase year-on-year.
Events to watch this week
- RBI policy : August 10th
- Earnings this week
India Cement, Torrent Pharma, Medplus: 7th August, Monday
Coal India: 8th August, Tuesday
Bata India: 9th August, Wednesday
Trade Setup | Prashant Nair's Market Outlook
- Nifty saw a good bounce on Friday.
- US July jobs data was inconclusive.
- Headline jobs number missed slightly but unemployment rate fell and wages were strong.
- Big fall in US bond yields, 10 year yield fell 14 basis points to 4.03 percent.
- Dollar index fell 0.51 percent to 102, S&P 500 down 0.53 percent.
- July CPI on Thursday will now be key input for Fed decision in September.
- Nifty and Bank Nifty will need to follow through after Friday's bounce.
- Nifty 20-day moving average is the level to take out, at 19,626.
- Nifty support comes in at 19,300.
- Bank Nifty resistance at 20-day moving average at 45,356 and swing high at 45,783.
- Support for Bank Nifty comes in at 44,280.
Trade Setup | Nigel Dsouza's View On Market
FII in FNO
Index Futures Change in OI Positioning
Longs +9948 44%
Shorts -5078 56%
FII Net Long positions (in contracts)
01-08-2023 +5.4 k
02-08-2023 -4.3k
03-08-2023 -40k
04-08-2023 -25.5k
Nifty Options Data
Strike Change in OI Premium
19500 Put +35.58 lk shares 76
19600 Call +30.08 lk shares 57
Nifty levels to track
20 DMA 19626
Near term support 19400
03-Aug-23 low 19296
Nifty Bank
50 DMA 44,660
03-Aug-23 low 44,279