Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty 50 expected to open muted tracking global cues

Market News | Bombay High Court Sets Aside State Excise Min’s Order W.R.T Excise Demand Notice
Sula Vineyards had received excise duty notice of Rs 116 crore from Maharashtra Excise Min.
Stock Market News | Paytm's Vijay Shekhar Sharma To Buy Antfin’s 10.3% Stake
Paytm CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma to buy Antfin’s 10.3 percent stake via his entity resilient asset management. Post acquisition Sharma's stake will rise to 19.42% & Antfin stake will reduce to 13.5 percent.
Stocks To Watch | Solara Active To Be In Focus
The United States Food And Drug Administration issues Form 483 with zero observations for Solara Active’s Cuddalore facility. The US FDA inspected facility between July 31- August 4, 2023.
On to the earnings front, most of the names that reported results after market hours on Friday and over the weekend were weak. While Britannia, Balkrishna Industries and Bank of Baroda missed street expectations, BHEL saw its losses increase year-on-year. Here are the five things to watch out for before the opening bell.
Trade Setup | Sonia Shenoy's View On Market
CAUTION ON BOARD
- US markets down for fourth day on Friday.
- Nasdaq down 2.9 percent this week, worst week since March.
- Crude oil sees sixth week of gains.
- Nifty holds 19,500.
- DIIs buy Rs 366 crore, FII sell Rs 556 crore.
- FIIs sell for seventh straight day.
- Britannia, Balkrishna Industries, Bank of Baroda miss earnings estimates.
- BHEL losses increase year-on-year.
Events to watch this week
- RBI policy : August 10th
- Earnings this week
India Cement, Torrent Pharma, Medplus: 7th August, Monday
Coal India: 8th August, Tuesday
Bata India: 9th August, Wednesday
Trade Setup | Prashant Nair's Market Outlook
- Nifty saw a good bounce on Friday.
- US July jobs data was inconclusive.
- Headline jobs number missed slightly but unemployment rate fell and wages were strong.
- Big fall in US bond yields, 10 year yield fell 14 basis points to 4.03 percent.
- Dollar index fell 0.51 percent to 102, S&P 500 down 0.53 percent.
- July CPI on Thursday will now be key input for Fed decision in September.
- Nifty and Bank Nifty will need to follow through after Friday's bounce.
- Nifty 20-day moving average is the level to take out, at 19,626.
- Nifty support comes in at 19,300.
- Bank Nifty resistance at 20-day moving average at 45,356 and swing high at 45,783.
- Support for Bank Nifty comes in at 44,280.
Trade Setup | Nigel Dsouza's View On Market
FII in FNO
Index Futures Change in OI Positioning
Longs +9948 44%
Shorts -5078 56%
FII Net Long positions (in contracts)
01-08-2023 +5.4 k
02-08-2023 -4.3k
03-08-2023 -40k
04-08-2023 -25.5k
Nifty Options Data
Strike Change in OI Premium
19500 Put +35.58 lk shares 76
19600 Call +30.08 lk shares 57
Nifty levels to track
20 DMA 19626
Near term support 19400
03-Aug-23 low 19296
Nifty Bank
50 DMA 44,660
03-Aug-23 low 44,279
Global Market Cue | Asian Markets Mixed After A Weak Handover From Wall Street
Asian markets trade mixed following a lower close on Wall Street. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan are up 0.16 percent at this hour.
- Japan's Nikkei 225: up 0.16 percent
- Hong Kong's Hang Seng: down 0.11 percent
- China's Shanghai Composite: down 0.6 percent
Global Market Cue | Wall Street Indices Down After US Job Report
The three main US indices fell/rose/ended mixed on DAY.
- S&P 500: down 0.53 percent
- Dow Jones Industrial Average: down 0.43 percent
- Nasdaq Composite: down 0.32 percent
Stock Market News | Nifty 50 Fell For Second Consecutive Week On Friday
The Indian stock market snapped a three-day losing streak today on Friday. The BSE Sensex surged by 481 points, closing at 65,721, while the Nifty 50 index gained 135 points to reach 19,517.
