Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty 50 likely to make a muted start

By CNBCTV18.com  Jul 19, 2023 7:53 AM IST (Updated)
Share Market LIVE Updates: Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 are likely to open muted tracking global cues. Gift Nifty, an early indicator of the Nifty index, was last trading flat at 19,803 ahead of the opening bell on Dalal Street. The Nifty 50 and Sensex ended in the green on Tuesday.

Stocks To Watch | IndusInd Bank, LTTS, Hero Motocorp And More

Jul 19, 2023 8:30 AM

Stocks To Watch | Federal Bank To Be In Focus

Federal Bank board to consider issuance of 7.2 crore shares to IFC at Rs 131.9 per share via preference issue and raise funds by way of issue of debt instruments on July 21. 

Jul 19, 2023 8:28 AM

Editor's Take | Anuj Singhal's View On Market  

ONE STEP BACK, 3 FORWARD
- Nifty saw profit taking at resistance of 19,800
- Some resistance is likely between 19,800-20,000
- Some consolidation would be good for market
- Consolidation allows moving averages to catch up
- Current 5 DEMA at 19,612, and 10 DEMA at 19,466
- Best outcome will be if Nifty and 10 DEMA meet at 19,600
 
POWER OF DOMESTIC EARNINGS
- IndusInd and Polycab earnings show why India is rallying
- India best performing due to inherent strength in economy
- Interest rates have peaked in India, consumption will surge
- Consumption and finance will be the 2 big engines of market

Jul 19, 2023 8:25 AM

Editor's Take | Sonia Shenoy's Market Outlook 

- Very strong global cues, Dow up 366 points overnight.
- Dow Jones posts seventh straight day of gains, longest winning streak since 2021.
- Q2 earnings in US off to a great start, of the 38 companies in the S&P 500 that have reported results, 82 percent have exceeded expectations.
- Microsoft shares rallied to an all-time high after the company announced pricing for its new AI subscription service.
- Nifty is now 250 points away from 20,000 mark.
- Large foreign buying in cash market.
- FIIs buy Rs 2,115 crore in cash yesterday.
- FIIs have bought over Rs 15,000 crore in cash so far in July.
- Very strong earnings from IndusInd Bank, NII growth of 18 percent, 21 percent loan growth, NIM at eight year high.

Jul 19, 2023 8:23 AM

Editor's Take | Prashant Nair's View On Market  

- Markets saw a quieter session yesterday.
- Smallcaps also took a break yesterday, index was down nearly one percent. 
- No stopping the Wall Street rally; Nasdaq up 0.76 percent. 
- A mix of strong bank earnings and resilient eco data drove markets.
- For markets here, some consolidation cannot be ruled out.
- Historically, we have often markets consolidate in a pre-expiry week.
- Supports for Nifty come in at 19,576.
- Upside level for Nifty would come in at 19,900.
- Bank Nifty should defend 45,066 (61.8 percent of the recent rise).
- On the upside, yesterday's high of 45, 906 will be resistance.

Jul 19, 2023 8:19 AM

Editor's Take | Nigel Dsouza's Market Outlook 

- Flows outweighing Fundamentals  
- Global Cues strong but are most positives being factored in? 
- Nifty Bank resistance around 46000 
  
Nifty Bank  
                                   Highs                       Close Off highs 
18-Jul-23                   45,906                         - 495 points
04-Jul-23                   45,656                         - 354 points 
  
FII in FNO 
On Index Futures 
                                  Change in OI                      Positioning 
Longs                            +4473                                   71% 
Shorts                            -1117                                    29% 
 
Zone                                                                Currently                              Cautious 
FII net longs (in contracts)                                  96 k                                    1.02 lkh 
 
Nifty levels to track 
Support                               19550-19600  
Resistance                          19820 
 
Nifty Bank 
Resistance                          45900-46000  

Jul 19, 2023 8:16 AM

Global Market Cue | Crude Inches Higher, Gold Above $1,975/Oz

Jul 19, 2023 8:13 AM

Global Market Cue | Asian Markets Mixed After A Strong Handover From Wall Street 
Asian markets traded mixed following a higher close on Wall Street. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan are down 0.7 percent at this hour.   
- Japan's Nikkei 225: up one percent
- Hong Kong's Hang Seng: down 1.4 percent
- China's Shanghai Composite: down 0.2 percent

Jul 19, 2023 8:03 AM

Global Market Cue | Wall Street Indices Advanced, Dow On Track For Longest Gaining Streak In Over Two Years

The three main US indices rose on Tuesday.

- S&P 500: up 0.7 percent
- Dow Jones Industrial Average: up 1.1 percent
- Nasdaq Composite: up 0.8 percent

Jul 19, 2023 7:53 AM

Share Market News | Sensex, Nifty 50 Ended Off Day's High On Tuesday

Read more on July 18 session

Jul 19, 2023 7:40 AM

Welcome to CNBC-TV18's Live Market Blog

Good morning, readers! Welcome to CNBC-TV18's market blog, where we provide rolling live news coverage of the latest events in the stock market, business and the economy. We also get you instant reactions from our stellar lineup of TV guests, in-house editors, researchers and reporters.

Have a great day ahead. Good luck!

Jul 19, 2023 7:29 AM
X