Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty 50 likely to open with minor cuts, all eyes on RBI policy decision

Trade Setup | Surabhi Upadhyay's View On Market
Policy Positioning
- Divergence between equity and bond market on pre policy day
- Bond market didn’t show similar dovish hope as equities
- Benchmark yield closed at 7.17% on Wednesday
- No rate changes expected, but steps on liquidity not ruled out
- CPI inflation had climbed to 4.8% in June vs 4.25% in May
- July inflation likely to surge to 6.4% in July breaking above RBI’s tolerance band
- Crude prices at their highest since April – show brent
- Vegetable inflation continues to be a sore point
- Bank Nifty could be in for a rollercoaster ride again today
Interesting results to track apart from RBI policy Today:
- Hero Motocorp
- Pidilite
- Biocon
- Apollo Tyres
- Honeywell Automation
- Mazagon Dock
- Torrent Power
- SAIL
Trade Setup | Nigel Dsouza's Market Outlook
Nifty had an outside day yesterday
High Low
08-Aug-23 19,634 19,533
09-Aug-23 19,645 19,467
FII positioning in FNO
a. Index Futures: Unwound 5k longs, still net short at 55%
b. Gross participation on index futures at lowest level since 28-06-2023
Nifty Options Data
Nifty highest OI
19500 Put 1.3 cr
19800 call 1.04 cr
Nifty levels to track
20 DMA 19,657
Resistance 19650-19700
Support 19450
Nifty bank Options Data
Strike Change in OI Premium
44500 Put + 12 lkh shares 38
44800 Call +10 lkh shares 158
Nifty bank levels
50 DMA 44698
Support 44300
Resistance 45200
Three big triggers today
RBI event
FII flows
US CPI print
Trade Setup | Sonia Shenoy's View On Market
- US markets fall ahead of inflation data.
- Dow down 191 points overnight.
- All eyes on July CPI report on Thursday and PPI report on Friday in the US.
- Nifty has gained 250 points since August 3, uptrend intact.
- Foreign investors have returned to the market with Rs 644 crore of buying.
- First buy figure from foreign investors in August so far.
- RBI expected to leave rates unchanged, all eyes on inflation commentary.
Stocks To Watch | Zee Entertainment To Be In Focus
NCLT Mumbai to pronounce order in Zee Ent-Sony merger case today.
Global Market Cue | Asian Markets Mixed After A Weak Handover From Wall Street
Asian markets trade mixed following a lower close on Wall Street. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan are down 0.55 percent at this hour.
- Japan's Nikkei 225: up 0.23 percent
- Hong Kong's Hang Seng: down 0.63 percent
- China's Shanghai Composite: up 0.11 percent
Global Market Cue | Wall Street Indices Under Pressure Ahead Of CPI
The three main US indices fell on Wednesday.
- S&P 500: down 0.7 percent
- Dow Jones Industrial Average: down 0.54 percent
- Nasdaq Composite: down 1.2 percent
Share Market News | Sensex, Nifty 50 Ended Higher Following A Last-Hour Recovery
Guv Shaktikanta Das To Announce RBI Policy Decision At 10
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das will begin his address today at 10 am after the three-day Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting. The meeting comes at a time when India is grappling with contrasting economic indicators.
Catch live updates of the RBI MPC here
