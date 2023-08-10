homemarket NewsStock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty 50 likely to open with minor cuts, all eyes on RBI policy decision

Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty 50 likely to open with minor cuts, all eyes on RBI policy decision

By CNBCTV18.com Aug 10, 2023 7:38:26 AM IST (Published)

Share Market LIVE Updates: Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 are likely to open lower tracking global cues. GIFT Nifty, an early indicator of the Nifty index, was last trading  marginally lower at 19,599 ahead of the opening bell on Dalal Street. All eyes will on the RBI MPC scheduled to announce its policy decision later today.

Aug 10, 2023 8:45 AM

Global Market Cue | Gold Prices Slide, Crude Near $87/bbl

Aug 10, 2023 8:37 AM

Trade Setup | Surabhi Upadhyay's View On Market 

Policy Positioning
- Divergence between equity and bond market on pre policy day
- Bond market didn’t show similar dovish hope as equities
- Benchmark yield closed at 7.17% on Wednesday
- No rate changes expected, but steps on liquidity not ruled out
- CPI inflation had climbed to 4.8% in June vs 4.25% in May
- July inflation likely to surge to 6.4% in July breaking above RBI’s tolerance band
- Crude prices at their highest since April – show brent
- Vegetable inflation continues to be a sore point
- Bank Nifty could be in for a rollercoaster ride again today

Interesting results to track apart from RBI policy Today:
- Hero Motocorp
- Pidilite
- Biocon
- Apollo Tyres
- Honeywell Automation
- Mazagon Dock
- Torrent Power
- SAIL

Aug 10, 2023 8:26 AM

Trade Setup | Nigel Dsouza's Market Outlook

Nifty had an outside day yesterday  
                            High                     Low 
08-Aug-23          19,634                 19,533 
09-Aug-23          19,645                 19,467 
 
FII positioning in FNO 
a. Index Futures: Unwound 5k longs, still net short at 55% 
b. Gross participation on index futures at lowest level since 28-06-2023 
 
Nifty Options Data 
Nifty highest OI 
19500 Put                           1.3 cr  
19800 call                            1.04 cr 
 
Nifty levels to track 
20 DMA                19,657 
Resistance           19650-19700 
Support                 19450 
 
Nifty bank Options Data 
Strike                                    Change in OI                      Premium 
44500   Put                         + 12 lkh shares                         38            
44800   Call                         +10 lkh shares                        158 
 
Nifty bank levels 
50 DMA                                44698 
Support                              44300 
Resistance                           45200 
 
Three big triggers today 
RBI event 
FII flows 
US CPI print  

Aug 10, 2023 8:19 AM

Trade Setup | Sonia Shenoy's View On Market 

- US markets fall ahead of inflation data.
- Dow down 191 points overnight.
- All eyes on July CPI report on Thursday and PPI report on Friday in the US. 
- Nifty has gained 250 points since August 3, uptrend intact.
- Foreign investors have returned to the market with Rs 644 crore of buying.
- First buy figure from foreign investors in August so far.
- RBI expected to leave rates unchanged, all eyes on inflation commentary.

Aug 10, 2023 8:16 AM

Stocks To Watch | Zee Entertainment To Be In Focus 

NCLT Mumbai to pronounce order in Zee Ent-Sony merger case today. 

Aug 10, 2023 8:02 AM

Global Market Cue | Asian Markets Mixed After A Weak Handover From Wall Street 
Asian markets trade mixed following a lower close on Wall Street. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan are down 0.55 percent at this hour.   
- Japan's Nikkei 225: up 0.23 percent
- Hong Kong's Hang Seng: down 0.63 percent
- China's Shanghai Composite: up 0.11 percent

Aug 10, 2023 7:53 AM

Global Market Cue | Wall Street Indices Under Pressure Ahead Of CPI 

The three main US indices fell on Wednesday.
- S&P 500: down 0.7 percent
- Dow Jones Industrial Average: down 0.54 percent
- Nasdaq Composite: down 1.2 percent

Aug 10, 2023 7:50 AM

Share Market News | Sensex, Nifty 50 Ended Higher Following A Last-Hour Recovery

Aug 10, 2023 7:40 AM

Guv Shaktikanta Das To Announce RBI Policy Decision At 10

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das will begin his address today at 10 am after the three-day Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting. The meeting comes at a time when India is grappling with contrasting economic indicators.

Aug 10, 2023 7:34 AM

Aug 10, 2023 7:31 AM