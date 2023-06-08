Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty 50 open flat ahead of RBI monetary policy announcement

Share Market Update | Top Stocks To Buy/Sell
Here are recommendations by Sudarshan Sukhani of Technical Trends:
Buy Aarti Industries with a stop loss at Rs 505
Buy Bharat Forge with a stop loss at Rs 790
Sell M&M Finance with a stop loss at Rs 295
Buy NTPC with a stop loss at Rs 174
Goldman Sachs has maintained a 'buy' rating on Tata Motors with a target of Rs 600 per share, while Nomura has maintained a 'neutral' rating on Maruti with a target of Rs 9,659 per share.
“There is no long-term case to invest in these companies unless they are privatised, all of them together because even if one or two get privatised it’s still the government which decides the prices and that sets the tone for the industry,” says Dipan Mehta, Director, Elixir Equities.
The government is likely to ask India's Oil Marketing Companies - Indian Oil, BPCL and HPCL to cut fuel prices as their financials are now in better shape, sources with knowledge of the matter tell CNBC-TV18.
The latest RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das-headed MPC meeting will conclude today, with the panel expected to retain the repo rate at 6.5 percent — due to declining inflation, currently at an 18-month low. CNBC TV18 spoke to some analysts to get their take on the markets' likely response. Here's what to expect
Editor's Take | Bull In Charge, Says Sonia Shenoy
- Market structure remains bullish, Nifty closes above recent high of 18,662
- Nifty now up for four straight sessions,
- Nifty has gained 10.5 percent from 24th March lows of 16,950
- Both foreign and domestic investors bought in cash yesterday
- FIIs bought 1,382 crore in cash market while DIIs bought 392 crore in cash market
- RBI to announce monetary policy today, likely to hold repo rate at 6.5 percent
- All eyes are now on the US Federal Reserve’s upcoming policy meeting on June 13 and 14.
- Economic signs suggest that inflation is inching down, even as it remains above the central bank’s two percent target.
- Corporate profit to GDP ratio rebounded to a 10 year high of 4.3 percent in 2022
- MOSL note: expect the ratio to sustain led by earnings growth in BFSI, Oil & Gas, Metals and Automobiles
- For Nifty-50, we are modeling 20 percent year-on-year profit growth for FY24E
Editor's Take | Prashant Nair's View On Market
- Solid rally yesterday, Nifty 162 points from it’s all-time high
- Overnight, Nasdaq down 1.29 percent as US 10 year yield jumps 14 bps to 3.8 percent
- Action in US moving out of tech into other areas
- US rally broadening: Russell 2000, up 1.92 percent, Banks Index up 1.5 percent
- Nifty all-time high is at 18,887.60
- RBI decision today, pause expected, commentary is important
- In the near term, Nifty has downside support at 18,531 & 18,464
- Bank Nifty continues to be stuck between 44,499 & 43,706
- Possibility of range breakout high considering overall sentiment
Editor's Take | Nigel Dsouza's Market Outlook
- Can RBI Governor strike a tone which bulls are looking for?
- Nifty Bank will have to deliver the knockout punch to bears
- Be selective in select midcap/small cap names
FNO Cues
- Nifty OI +8.3%, Fresh buying seen on Nifty futures
FII in FNO
- Added 14k longs, 3 longs for 1 short
- Wrote 2.2 lkh puts, 2 puts for 1 call
Strike Change in OI Premium
18850 Call +47 lk shares 4.40
18700 Put +1.08 cr shares 31
18650 Put +90.11 lk shares 17.35
Nifty PCR rose to 1.38 from 1.01.
Support Levels
Nifty 18650
Nifty Bank 43,951
Stock Market News | Nifty 50 index looks to scale the remaining 150 points for an all-time high ahead of RBI decision, options expiry
The bulls are back and in charge of Dalal Street! What a day it was yesterday as the Nifty closed at a six-month high, ended at the high point of trade and crossed the 18700 mark, ending above the recent high of 18662. The overall market structure remains bullish. These are the 5 things you need watch before the market opens today.