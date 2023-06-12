CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homemarket NewsStock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty 50 trade higher, BPCL, Tata Motors, SBI Life top gainers

Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty 50 trade higher, BPCL, Tata Motors, SBI Life top gainers

Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty 50 trade higher, BPCL, Tata Motors, SBI Life top gainers
Read Time1 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image
By CNBCTV18.com  Jun 12, 2023 9:19 AM IST (Updated)
Summary

Share Market LIVE Updates: Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 are likely to open higher tracking global cues. Singapore Exchange Nifty futures, an early indicator of the Nifty index, was last trading 72.5 points or 0.4 percent higher at 18,682.5 ahead of the opening bell on Dalal Street. The Nifty 50 and Sensex ended lower on Friday.

Live Updates

TVS Share Price | Shares Hit 52-Week High 

The auto major's Singapore-based arm acquires an additional 25 percent stake in Switzerland-based Swiss E-Mobility Group. SEMG is now a wholly owned subsidiary of the company. Additionally, company's step-down subsidiary TVS Credit Services raises equity capital of Rs 480 crore from Premji Invest. Premji Invest will buy additional equity shares worth Rs 257 crore, and will hold 9.7 percent stake. 

Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty 50 trade higher, BPCL, Tata Motors, SBI Life top gainers
Jun 12, 2023 9:37 AM

Share Market Update | Top Stocks To Buy/Sell

Here are some recommendations by Mitessh Thakkar:
Buy L&T for a target of Rs 2,405 with a stop loss at Rs 2,344 
Buy Manappuram Finance for a target of Rs 122 with a stop loss at Rs 115.50 
Buy NTPC for a target of Rs 190 with a stop loss at Rs 180 
Sell Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals for a target of Rs 262 with a stop loss at Rs 279.50 

Here are some recommendations by Sudarshan Sukhani
Buy Cipla with a stop loss at Rs 950
Sell IDFC First Bank with a stop loss at Rs 73
Buy Balrampur Chini Mills with a stop loss at Rs 387
Buy HDFC with a stop loss at Rs 2,629

Chandan Taparia, Derivative & Technical Analyst at Motilal Oswal Financial Services
Buy Apollo Tyres for a target of Rs 420-425 with a stop loss at Rs 393 
Buy BEL for a target of Rs 127 with a stop loss at Rs 117 

Jun 12, 2023 9:27 AM

Go Fashion Share Price | Shares Slide 5% After Block Deal

Jun 12, 2023 9:23 AM

Market Open | Sensex, Nifty 50 Open Higher, Auto Stocks Gain

Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty 50 trade higher, BPCL, Tata Motors, SBI Life top gainers
Jun 12, 2023 9:16 AM

Stocks To Watch | Vedanta To Be In Focus

The company has been declared as the preferred bidder for Cudnem Mineral Block in Goa. 

Jun 12, 2023 9:12 AM

Rupee Check | INR Largely Unchanged Vs USD

Jun 12, 2023 9:10 AM

Stocks To Watch | Life Insurers To Be In Focus On May Business Premium

The new business premium income of India's life insurance companies declined by 4.1 percent to Rs 23,477.8 crore in May 2023, data from the Life Insurance Council showed. All 24 life insurers had a collective new business premium income of Rs 24,480.36 crore in the same month a year ago (May 2022).

Jun 12, 2023 8:58 AM

Share Market News | Can the rain gods ensure Nifty 50 rebounds from lower levels?

This is a big week of trade as there are many events stacked up such as as US Fed meet, India's May CPI inflation data release, among others. These are the five things to watch out for as we begin a new week of trade:

Jun 12, 2023 8:51 AM

Stocks To Watch | TVS Motors, Go Fashion, Lupin and more to be in focus today

Jun 12, 2023 8:46 AM

Editor's Take | Anuj Singhal's View On Market

BACK IN THE RANGE

- Nifty lost 200 points from Thursday morning

- All-time high of 18,887 now over 300 points away

- No signs of reversal yet, market buying time

- Large stocks like Reliance, HDFC twins, Infosys under pressure

- Broader market still looks very strong

- Block deals continue to pick up, latest is Go Fashions

- Indian CPI data to be released today

- Inflation seen dropping to 20 month low

- Big inflation data and FOMC meet in US as well

- Market pricing in pause from Fed

NIFTY OUTLOOK

- First resistance zone: 18,650-18,700

- Bigger resistance zone: 18,700-18,800

- First support zone: 18,500-18,550

- Most important support: 18,443 (20 DEMA)

- Possible that Nifty tests 20 DEMA once again

- Nifty protected 20 DEMA twice in May

BANK NIFTY OUTLOOK

- Bank Nifty is trading near 20 DMA of 43,987

- 20 DEMA is placed at 43,873

- Bank Nifty has protected 20 DEMA on close

Jun 12, 2023 8:44 AM

Editor's Take | Last Thursday/Friday, We Saw Mild Pullback (1-1.5%) After A Feverish Rally, Says Prashant Nair

- In two months: Midcap index up 17 percent, Smallcap index up 20 percent
- We had a quiet global session on Friday, Nasdaq up 0.2 percent
- US CPI a final data point for next week's FOMC, currently priced at a coin toss
- US CPI on Tuesday, FOMC decision on Wednesday
- Nifty has support around 18,464 - 18,500 zone
- On the upside, Thursday’s high of 18,778 needs to be crossed
- Bank Nifty closed exactly at the 20-day moving average (43,987)
- Support for Bank Nifty at 43,987 and swing low of 43,706
- On the way up, Bank Nifty needs to take out 44,499

Jun 12, 2023 8:40 AM

Editor's Take | Nigel Dsouza's Market Outlook

- Nifty consolidates, trades above the 20 DMA 
- Global markets in wait & watch mode till Fed delivers 
- Crude & dollar index cues positive for Indian markets 
  
FII in FNO Market 
a. Index Futures 
Unwound -6707 longs,         Shorts now at 54 percent 
 
b. Buying Index Options 
Bought 2 lkh calls, more calls than Puts 
 
c. Writing Index Options 
Wrote 2.4 lkh calls, 5 calls for 1 put 
  
Strike                             Change in OI             Premium 
18600 Call                  + 52.5 lkh shares             80         
18700 Call                  + 50 lkh shares                40                     
 
Total OI 
18700 call                  1.55 cr shares 
18700 put                  65 lakh shares 
 
OPTION CUES 
Nifty PCR  
9th June                 0.83  
8th June                 1.06 
7th June                 1.38 
 
Nifty levels 
20 DMA                      18,444 
Resistance                 18750-18800 
 
Nifty Bank 
Support                      43700 
20 DMA                      43,987

Jun 12, 2023 8:37 AM

Editor's Take | Sonia Shenoy's View On Market 

- Its a big week of trade as lots of events stacked up this week
- US FED meet scheduled for June 13th and 14th, expected to pause
- Nomura says Fed’s ‘hawkish pause’ unlikely to dampen market sentiment
- The ECB is expected to meet on Thursday while Bank of Japan meeting will conclude on Friday
- S&P 500 posted its 4th straight week of gains last week
on friday US markets ended flat as traders awaited Fed meeting outcome and inflation data this week
- Nifty down 71 points on Friday, closed below the 18600 mark
- Foreign investors sold 308 crore in cash on Friday while DIIs bought 1,245 crore in cash
- Midcaps in focus: CLSA says can see further 13 percent increase in midcap index after recent break out
- April IIP and the May CPI data to be released at 5:30pm today

Jun 12, 2023 8:35 AM

Global Market Cue | Oil Falls For Two Straight Weeks

Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty 50 trade higher, BPCL, Tata Motors, SBI Life top gainers
Jun 12, 2023 8:19 AM

Global Market Cue | Asian markets mixed after strong handover from Wall Street 
Asian markets trade mixed following a higher close on Wall Street. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan is down 0.2 percent at this hour.   
- Japan's Nikkei 225: up 0.7 percent
- Hong Kong's Hang Seng: down 0.3 percent
- China's Shanghai Composite: down 0.2 percent

Jun 12, 2023 8:04 AM
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X