Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty 50 trade higher, BPCL, Tata Motors, SBI Life top gainers

TVS Share Price | Shares Hit 52-Week High
The auto major's Singapore-based arm acquires an additional 25 percent stake in Switzerland-based Swiss E-Mobility Group. SEMG is now a wholly owned subsidiary of the company. Additionally, company's step-down subsidiary TVS Credit Services raises equity capital of Rs 480 crore from Premji Invest. Premji Invest will buy additional equity shares worth Rs 257 crore, and will hold 9.7 percent stake.
Share Market Update | Top Stocks To Buy/Sell
Here are some recommendations by Mitessh Thakkar:
Buy L&T for a target of Rs 2,405 with a stop loss at Rs 2,344
Buy Manappuram Finance for a target of Rs 122 with a stop loss at Rs 115.50
Buy NTPC for a target of Rs 190 with a stop loss at Rs 180
Sell Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals for a target of Rs 262 with a stop loss at Rs 279.50
Here are some recommendations by Sudarshan Sukhani
Buy Cipla with a stop loss at Rs 950
Sell IDFC First Bank with a stop loss at Rs 73
Buy Balrampur Chini Mills with a stop loss at Rs 387
Buy HDFC with a stop loss at Rs 2,629
Chandan Taparia, Derivative & Technical Analyst at Motilal Oswal Financial Services
Buy Apollo Tyres for a target of Rs 420-425 with a stop loss at Rs 393
Buy BEL for a target of Rs 127 with a stop loss at Rs 117
Go Fashion Share Price | Shares Slide 5% After Block Deal
Stocks To Watch | Vedanta To Be In Focus
The company has been declared as the preferred bidder for Cudnem Mineral Block in Goa.
Rupee Check | INR Largely Unchanged Vs USD
Stocks To Watch | Life Insurers To Be In Focus On May Business Premium
The new business premium income of India's life insurance companies declined by 4.1 percent to Rs 23,477.8 crore in May 2023, data from the Life Insurance Council showed. All 24 life insurers had a collective new business premium income of Rs 24,480.36 crore in the same month a year ago (May 2022).
Share Market News | Can the rain gods ensure Nifty 50 rebounds from lower levels?
This is a big week of trade as there are many events stacked up such as as US Fed meet, India's May CPI inflation data release, among others. These are the five things to watch out for as we begin a new week of trade:
Stocks To Watch | TVS Motors, Go Fashion, Lupin and more to be in focus today
Editor's Take | Anuj Singhal's View On Market
BACK IN THE RANGE
- Nifty lost 200 points from Thursday morning
- All-time high of 18,887 now over 300 points away
- No signs of reversal yet, market buying time
- Large stocks like Reliance, HDFC twins, Infosys under pressure
- Broader market still looks very strong
- Block deals continue to pick up, latest is Go Fashions
- Indian CPI data to be released today
- Inflation seen dropping to 20 month low
- Big inflation data and FOMC meet in US as well
- Market pricing in pause from Fed
NIFTY OUTLOOK
- First resistance zone: 18,650-18,700
- Bigger resistance zone: 18,700-18,800
- First support zone: 18,500-18,550
- Most important support: 18,443 (20 DEMA)
- Possible that Nifty tests 20 DEMA once again
- Nifty protected 20 DEMA twice in May
BANK NIFTY OUTLOOK
- Bank Nifty is trading near 20 DMA of 43,987
- 20 DEMA is placed at 43,873
- Bank Nifty has protected 20 DEMA on close
Editor's Take | Last Thursday/Friday, We Saw Mild Pullback (1-1.5%) After A Feverish Rally, Says Prashant Nair
- In two months: Midcap index up 17 percent, Smallcap index up 20 percent
- We had a quiet global session on Friday, Nasdaq up 0.2 percent
- US CPI a final data point for next week's FOMC, currently priced at a coin toss
- US CPI on Tuesday, FOMC decision on Wednesday
- Nifty has support around 18,464 - 18,500 zone
- On the upside, Thursday’s high of 18,778 needs to be crossed
- Bank Nifty closed exactly at the 20-day moving average (43,987)
- Support for Bank Nifty at 43,987 and swing low of 43,706
- On the way up, Bank Nifty needs to take out 44,499
Editor's Take | Nigel Dsouza's Market Outlook
- Nifty consolidates, trades above the 20 DMA
- Global markets in wait & watch mode till Fed delivers
- Crude & dollar index cues positive for Indian markets
FII in FNO Market
a. Index Futures
Unwound -6707 longs, Shorts now at 54 percent
b. Buying Index Options
Bought 2 lkh calls, more calls than Puts
c. Writing Index Options
Wrote 2.4 lkh calls, 5 calls for 1 put
Strike Change in OI Premium
18600 Call + 52.5 lkh shares 80
18700 Call + 50 lkh shares 40
Total OI
18700 call 1.55 cr shares
18700 put 65 lakh shares
OPTION CUES
Nifty PCR
9th June 0.83
8th June 1.06
7th June 1.38
Nifty levels
20 DMA 18,444
Resistance 18750-18800
Nifty Bank
Support 43700
20 DMA 43,987
Editor's Take | Sonia Shenoy's View On Market
- Its a big week of trade as lots of events stacked up this week
- US FED meet scheduled for June 13th and 14th, expected to pause
- Nomura says Fed’s ‘hawkish pause’ unlikely to dampen market sentiment
- The ECB is expected to meet on Thursday while Bank of Japan meeting will conclude on Friday
- S&P 500 posted its 4th straight week of gains last week
on friday US markets ended flat as traders awaited Fed meeting outcome and inflation data this week
- Nifty down 71 points on Friday, closed below the 18600 mark
- Foreign investors sold 308 crore in cash on Friday while DIIs bought 1,245 crore in cash
- Midcaps in focus: CLSA says can see further 13 percent increase in midcap index after recent break out
- April IIP and the May CPI data to be released at 5:30pm today
Global Market Cue | Asian markets mixed after strong handover from Wall Street
Asian markets trade mixed following a higher close on Wall Street. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan is down 0.2 percent at this hour.
- Japan's Nikkei 225: up 0.7 percent
- Hong Kong's Hang Seng: down 0.3 percent
- China's Shanghai Composite: down 0.2 percent