Stock Market Live: Nifty 50, Sensex trade flat, Ultratech, Adani Enterprises gain, Tech Mahindra, Infosys drag

Share Market Update | Motilal Oswal Financial Services' Siddhartha Khemka On Monsoon Stocks
"I think the onset of monsoon should be good for agriculture and very important for the rural sector where we have seen that demand is yet to pick up. So sectors which are linked to rural for example, agrochemicals, fertilizers, rural consumption stocks, that should do well. So for the next few months to play this theme, we've created a basket of monsoon stocks. So first is Finolex Industries, which is mainly into the agricultural pipes. We believe that company should benefit with the agri sector doing well. M&M Finance is the second stock in that basket, where we believe the company is doing well with the tractors financing doing well. Coromandel, Bata India and Tata Consumer are the other three stocks in the basket," says Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research at Motilal Oswal Financial Services.
Stock Market Update | Control Print shares up 60% in 2023 so far
Seasoned investor Dolly Khanna holds 170,207 Control Print shares, which is 1.04 percent of total paid-up capital of the company, according to the March 2023 shareholding pattern. The shares have gained six percent in the last five trading sessions. Should you buy
KEC International Management Commentary | Have
-There is tremendous scope for Kavach (TCAS), awaiting more tenders
-FY24 margin guidance is at 7%, 6% in H1 & 8% in H2
-Had debt of $50 m in Brazilian ops, have refinanced $25-30 m of that debt
Share Market Update | Top Stocks To Buy/Sell
Here are two recommendations by Sudarshan Sukhani:
Buy Grasim with a stop loss at Rs 1,700
Buy Ashok Leyland with a stop loss at Rs 146
Sell BPCL with a stop loss at Rs 362
Buy PI Industries with a stop loss at Rs 3,485
Stock Market Update | Top Stocks To Buy/Sell
Here are two recommendations by Shrikant Chouhan of Kotak Securities:
Buy Infosys for a target of Rs 1,350-1,360 with a stop loss at Rs 1,290
Buy PVR Inox for a target of Rs 1,500 with a stop loss at Rs 1,380
Share Market Update | Tuesday's Top Brokerage Calls
Nomura has maintained a 'reduce'rating on BHEL with a target of Rs 61 per share, while Morgan Stanley has maintained an 'overweight'rating on Delhivery with a target of Rs 415 per share.
Stock Market Update | Nearly half of the Nifty 50 constituents still trade at a discount to their historical average
Most private lenders like HDFC Bank and Axis Bank, auto stocks like Maruti and M&M are among the 22 Nifty 50 constituents that are still trading at a discount to their 10-year average valuations, according to the latest report by brokerage firm Motilal Oswal.
Stocks To Watch | Eicher Motors, GCPL, IEX and more to be in focus today
Editor's Take | Anuj Singhal's View On Market
Index in supply zone
- Both Nifty and Bank Nifty in supply zone
- Market has not shown any signs of weakness
- FII selling picking up, need to keep an eye
- HDFC twins have fallen eight percent from 52-week highs
- Reliance has been trading around 200 DMA consistently
- RBI’s MPC starts today, policy on Thursday
- Fin Nifty expiry today, may drag Bank Nifty today
52-week high/low
Group Highs Lows
A 59 0
B 89 2
Others 96 50
Total 244 52
- Market bottoms at 52-week low of 500-600
- Market normally tops when 52-week high is 500-600
- Broader market has some more room to go
Editor's Take | Prashant Nair's Market Outlook
- Markets continue to tease us with high levels, but not quite there
- US markets see a quiet and consolidative session overnight
- SPX down 0.2 percent, Nasdaq down 0.1 percent, Russell 2000 down 1.3 percent
- US ISM services dovish, but key CPI data next week
- For the Nifty, swing low of 18,464 important level on the way down
- Bank Nifty is neither breaking up nor breaking down
- Bank Nifty must defend the swing low of 43,706
- Breaking above recent high of 44,499 will bring more upsides
Editor's Take | Nigel Dsouza's View On Market
Indices in FY 24
Nifty +6.7%
Midcap +13.3%
Small Cap +15.2%
Nifty continues to remain in the 18,450-18,670 range
Shorts being missed by Bulls
Institutional flows
FIIs yet to buy in June 2023 post big inflows in May 2023
FII average net sell at 700cr/day for past 2 sessions
FII in FNO
a. Index Futures: Added 6k Longs, Long:Short at 50 percent each
b. Bought 1 lakh Puts and Calls each
c. Wrote 1.3 lakh puts, more puts than calls
Nifty Options Data
Strike Change in OI Premium
18,600 Put +34 lakh shares 56
Nifty Support: 18,475-18,530
Nifty Financial Services Index Range: 19,375-19,550