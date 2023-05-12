Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty 50 end volatile session off day's low led by financials, auto

Thank you, readers! That's all from CNBCTV18.com's live market coverage on May 12, 2023. Stay tuned for other updates on our website: CNBCTV18.com.
Share Market Update | Geojit's Vinod Nair on market
"A slew of weak economic data points from the US and China hinting towards a slower pace of economic growth disturbed the mood of the Asian market. The risk of a recession in the US escalated as US jobless claims rose to their highest level since October 2021 while producer prices rose at a modest pace. Consequently, US Treasury yields reacted, indicating a potential halt in central bank rate hikes. The domestic market recovered in the second half as investors back home awaited the release of Indian inflation data that is expected to cool down below five percent," says Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.
Market This Week | Market gains for third straight week, Sensex, Nifty up over 1% each
Financials outperform, Nifty Bank rises 2.6 percent, Midcap ends one percent higher
Most sectoral indices post gains, auto gains the most while PSU Bank is top losing index
37 out of 50 Nifty stocks record gains, IndusInd, Tata Motors, Eicher top gainers
DRL, Hindalco, L&T, UPL, JSW Steel are top Nifty losers
Most Midcap stocks post gains, Jubilant Pharmova, Century Textiles, MGL top gainers
Market At Close | Sensex, Nifty 50 end higher led by financials and auto sector in a volatile session
Broader markets underperform benchmarks with Midcap index ending in the red
Sensex rises 123 points to 62,028 and Nifty 18 points to 18,315
Nifty Bank is less than 400 points away from record high, closes 318 points higher at 43,793
Market breath favours declines as Midcaps underperform, index slips 133 points to 32,468
Nifty Bank continues the gaining momentum, most constituents close higher
Nifty Auto closes at record high, Eicher Motors, M&M, Tata Motors top Nifty gainers
Polycab and Siemens end at 52-week highs on strong financial results
Cipla ends three percent off lows after posting a mixed Q4 result
Metal stocks remain weak on falling prices, stocks down up to three percent.
Intellect Design, South Indian Bank rises 13 percent and eight percent respectively after March quarter results
Manappuram Finance falls more than four percent, IGL ends in red ahead of March quarter results
GSPL sees profit booking, ends in the red after reporting March earnings
Market breadth favours declines, advance-decline ratio at 3:4
BSE companies gain market capitalisation of nearly Rs 35,000 crore on Friday
Rupee Check | Rupee ends lower at 82.16 vs the US dollar
Share Market News | Vedanta reports Q4 results
Net profit down 56.3 percent at Rs 2,634 crore vs Rs 6027 crore (YoY)
Revenue down 5.4 percent at Rs 37,225 crore vs Rs 39,342 crore (YoY)
EBITDA down 33.4 percent at Rs 8,754 crore vs Rs 13,153 crore (YoY)
Margin at 23.5 percent vs 33.4 percent (YoY)
Nifty 50 News | Cipla reports Jan-March quarter earnings
The company reports a net profit of Rs 526 crore against CNBC-TV18 poll of Rs 773.7 crore.
|Q4FY23
|Vs Estimate
|YoY Change
|Profit (Rs crore)
|526
|-32%
|+45.3%
|Revenue (Rs crore)
|5,739.3
|+1.4%
|+9.1%
|EBITDA (Rs crore)
|1,173.8
|-3.4%
|-56.6%
|Margin
|20.5%
|-50 bps
|+620 bps
India's retail inflation for April 2023 to be released today
The consumer price index (CPI) inflation figures for April will be released at 5:30 pm on Friday, May 12. Based on a CNBC-TV18 poll, the expected number is 4.79 percent, compared to March's figure of 5.66 percent. (Read more)
Polycab Q4 Earnings | Here's how the numbers fared
|Q4FY23
|Vs Estimates
|YoY Change
|Profit (Rs crore)
|428.4
|+11%
|+31.8%
|Revenue (Rs crore)
|4,323.7
|-0.1%
|+8.9%
|EBITDA (Rs crore)
|609.6
|+11.4%
|+28.1%
|Margin
|14.1%
|+150 bps
|+210 bps
Share Market News | Polycab reports March quarter earnings
The company reports a net profit of Rs 428.4 crore against the CNBC-TV18 poll estimate of Rs 386 crore.
BSE Sensex Update | Index gains 160 points
The Sensex is up 169.5 points or 0.3 percent at 62,074. 19 stocks in the 30-share index are trading with gains. HUL, Axis Bank and IndusInd Bank, up 1.5 to 1.7 percent, are the top index gainers. On the other hand, Powergrid, NTPC and L&T, down 2.8 to 1.3 percent, are the top index losers.
Nifty 50 Update | Half of the index stocks trade with gains
The Nifty index is at 18,326.95, up 29.95 points or 0.16 percent. 25 stocks in the 50-share index are trading with gains. Eicher Motors, HUL, IndusInd Bank, up 1.5 to 5.7 percent, are the top index gainers. On the other hand, Hindalco, BPCL, Powergrid, down 2.6 to 3.3 percent, are the top index losers.
Market Update | Markets recover from lows, Sensex up 100 points, Nifty 50 above 18,300
The Sensex is up 112.2 points or 0.2 percent at 62,016.8, while Nifty 50 is at 18,317.7, up 20.7 points or 0.1 percent from its previous close.
Stock Market News | Top Stocks To Buy/Sell
Here are two recommendations by Hemen Kapadia of KRChoksey Securities:
Buy Ambuja Cements for a target of Rs 434 with a stop loss at Rs 398
Buy Tata Power for a target of Rs 217 with a stop loss at Rs 199
Share Market News | Manappuram Finance to report March quarter earnings today
The NBFC is likely to report a nine percent year-on-year rise in NII at Rs 1,075.5 crore against Rs 986.5 crore posted last year, while the profit may grow by 45.3 percent. The company's gold tonnage may decline due to high gold prices.
|CNBC-TV18 Poll
|Q4FY22
|Profit (Rs crore)
|394.1
|271.2
|NII (Rs crore)
|1,075.5
|986.5