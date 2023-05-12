Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty 50 end volatile session off day's low led by financials, auto

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty 50 end volatile session off day's low led by financials, auto
Read Time1 Min(s) Read
By Asmita Pant  |  May 12, 2023 4:02 PM IST (Updated)
Summary

Share Market Highlights: Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 recovered from lows, and ended the last trading session of the week higher, making third straight weekly gains. The indices opened with minor cuts earlier in the session. Gains in financial and auto shares led the headline indices higher, while, metal and power shares ended in the red. Investors await more of financial results from India Inc for domestic cues, with Tata Motors  due to post its earnings later in the day. The indices ended marginally lower on Thursday following a volatile session.

Live Updates

Thank you, readers! That's all from CNBCTV18.com's live market coverage on May 12, 2023. Stay tuned for other updates on our website: CNBCTV18.com.

You can follow us on Twitter: @CNBCTV18Live @CNBCTV18News

And on Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram and Telegram

Download our mobile app for Android and iOS platforms

May 12, 2023 4:02 PM

Share Market Update | Geojit's Vinod Nair on market

"A slew of weak economic data points from the US and China hinting towards a slower pace of economic growth disturbed the mood of the Asian market. The risk of a recession in the US escalated as US jobless claims rose to their highest level since October 2021 while producer prices rose at a modest pace. Consequently, US Treasury yields reacted, indicating a potential halt in central bank rate hikes. The domestic market recovered in the second half as investors back home awaited the release of Indian inflation data that is expected to cool down below five percent," says Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

May 12, 2023 3:54 PM

Market This Week | Market gains for third straight week, Sensex, Nifty up over 1% each

Financials outperform, Nifty Bank rises 2.6 percent, Midcap ends one percent higher

Most sectoral indices post gains, auto gains the most while PSU Bank is top losing index

37 out of 50 Nifty stocks record gains, IndusInd, Tata Motors, Eicher top gainers

DRL, Hindalco, L&T, UPL, JSW Steel are top Nifty losers

Most Midcap stocks post gains, Jubilant Pharmova, Century Textiles, MGL top gainers

May 12, 2023 3:43 PM

Market At Close | Sensex, Nifty 50 end higher led by financials and auto sector in a volatile session

Broader markets underperform benchmarks with Midcap index ending in the red

Sensex rises 123 points to 62,028 and Nifty 18 points to 18,315

Nifty Bank is less than 400 points away from record high, closes 318 points higher at 43,793

Market breath favours declines as Midcaps underperform, index slips 133 points to 32,468

Nifty Bank continues the gaining momentum, most constituents close higher

Nifty Auto closes at record high, Eicher Motors, M&M, Tata Motors top Nifty gainers

Polycab and Siemens end at 52-week highs on strong financial results

Cipla ends three percent off lows after posting a mixed Q4 result

Metal stocks remain weak on falling prices, stocks down up to three percent. 

Intellect Design, South Indian Bank rises 13 percent and eight percent respectively after March quarter results

Manappuram Finance falls more than four percent, IGL ends in red ahead of March quarter results

GSPL sees profit booking, ends in the red after reporting March earnings

Market breadth favours declines, advance-decline ratio at 3:4

BSE companies gain market capitalisation of nearly Rs 35,000 crore on Friday

May 12, 2023 3:43 PM

Rupee Check | Rupee ends lower at 82.16 vs the US dollar 

May 12, 2023 3:39 PM

Share Market News | Vedanta reports Q4 results

Net profit down 56.3 percent at Rs 2,634 crore vs Rs 6027 crore (YoY)

Revenue down 5.4 percent at Rs 37,225 crore vs Rs 39,342 crore (YoY)

EBITDA down 33.4 percent at Rs 8,754 crore vs Rs 13,153 crore (YoY)

Margin at 23.5 percent vs 33.4 percent (YoY)

May 12, 2023 3:31 PM

Nifty 50 News | Cipla reports Jan-March quarter earnings

The company reports a net profit of Rs 526 crore against CNBC-TV18 poll of Rs 773.7 crore. 

  Q4FY23 Vs Estimate YoY Change
Profit (Rs crore) 526 -32% +45.3%
Revenue (Rs crore) 5,739.3 +1.4% +9.1%
EBITDA (Rs crore) 1,173.8 -3.4% -56.6%
Margin 20.5% -50 bps +620 bps
May 12, 2023 3:24 PM

India's retail inflation for April 2023 to be released today

The consumer price index (CPI) inflation figures for April will be released at 5:30 pm on Friday, May 12. Based on a CNBC-TV18 poll, the expected number is 4.79 percent, compared to March's figure of 5.66 percent. (Read more)

May 12, 2023 3:18 PM

Polycab Q4 Earnings | Here's how the numbers fared

  Q4FY23 Vs Estimates YoY Change
Profit (Rs crore) 428.4 +11% +31.8%
Revenue (Rs crore) 4,323.7 -0.1% +8.9%
EBITDA (Rs crore) 609.6 +11.4% +28.1%
Margin 14.1% +150 bps +210 bps
May 12, 2023 3:12 PM

Share Market News | Polycab reports March quarter earnings

The company reports a net profit of Rs 428.4 crore against the CNBC-TV18 poll estimate of Rs 386 crore. 

May 12, 2023 2:55 PM

BSE Sensex Update | Index gains 160 points

The Sensex is up 169.5 points or 0.3 percent at 62,074. 19 stocks in the 30-share index are trading with gains. HUL, Axis Bank and IndusInd Bank, up 1.5 to 1.7 percent, are the top index gainers. On the other hand, Powergrid, NTPC and L&T, down 2.8 to 1.3 percent, are the top index losers. 

May 12, 2023 2:02 PM

Nifty 50 Update | Half of the index stocks trade with gains

The Nifty index is at 18,326.95, up 29.95 points or 0.16 percent. 25 stocks in the 50-share index are trading with gains. Eicher Motors, HUL, IndusInd Bank, up 1.5 to 5.7 percent, are the top index gainers. On the other hand, Hindalco, BPCL, Powergrid, down 2.6 to 3.3 percent, are the top index losers. 

May 12, 2023 1:59 PM

Market Update | Markets recover from lows, Sensex up 100 points, Nifty 50 above 18,300 

The Sensex is up 112.2 points or 0.2 percent at 62,016.8, while Nifty 50 is at 18,317.7, up 20.7 points or 0.1 percent from its previous close. 

May 12, 2023 1:47 PM

Stock Market News | Top Stocks To Buy/Sell

Here are two recommendations by Hemen Kapadia of KRChoksey Securities:
Buy Ambuja Cements for a target of Rs 434 with a stop loss at Rs 398 
Buy Tata Power for a target of Rs 217 with a stop loss at Rs 199 

May 12, 2023 1:41 PM

Share Market News | Manappuram Finance to report March quarter earnings today

The NBFC is likely to report a nine percent year-on-year rise in NII at Rs 1,075.5 crore against Rs 986.5 crore posted last year, while the profit may grow by 45.3 percent. The company's gold tonnage may decline due to high gold prices. 

  CNBC-TV18 Poll Q4FY22
Profit (Rs crore) 394.1 271.2
NII (Rs crore) 1,075.5 986.5
May 12, 2023 1:33 PM