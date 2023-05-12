Stock Market Live: Sensex down 200 points, Nifty 50 below 18,250, Eicher jumps 6%

Nifty 50 News | Analysts worry over rising competition despite Asian Paints' strong quarter
Nearly equal number of analysts who track Asian Paints Ltd. have a buy and sell recommendation respectively, despite the company reporting strong results for the March quarter. (Read more)
Stock Market Update | Zee Entertainment shares slide 4%
The shares of Zee Entertainment are down 4.4 percent at Rs 183.7 at this hour. The falls comes after the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) directed BSE and NSE to inform NCLT about the order passed on Essel Group's Shirpur Gold Refinery. In April, SEBI issued an interim order against the company, former chairman Amit Goenka, promoter Jayneer Infrapower and Multiventures, and five others for alleged siphoning off funds.
Market tech analysts, Mitessh Thakkar, Shrikant Chouhan and F&O analyst Chandan Taparia have these recommendations for Friday's trading session.
Stock Market Update | Max Healthcare shares gain 4% on MSCI exclusion
The shares of Max Healthcare are trading 4.1 percent higher at this hour. The shares rose as much as six percent earlier in the session to hit a 52-week high of Rs 513.25. The MSCI Inc, on Thursday, announced the inclusion of the company in the MSCI India index.
Nifty 50 Update | Barring autos, all sectors contributing to index downside
IT shares are contributing 22.4 points to the Nifty 50 downside.
Oil and gas shares are contributing 16.6 points to the Nifty 50 downside.
Financial shares are contributing 15.7 points to the Nifty 50 downside.
Nifty 50 Update | Shares of Eicher Motors surge 6%
The shares of the auto company are up 6.6 percent at Rs 3,629. The company reported its earnings for the Jan-March 2023 quarter on Thursday. The consolidated net profit after tax jumped 48 percent to Rs 905.6 crore. (Read more on Tata Motors Q4)
Adani Group Update | Adani Total Gas, Adani Transmission fall 5% on MSCI exclusion
The shares of the Adani Group company's are trading five percent lower each. The MSCI Inc said on Thursday that Adani Total Gas and Adani Transmission will be excluded from the MSCI India index with effect from the close of trading on May 31.
Market Open | Sensex marginally lower, Nifty below 18,300
The Sensex is down 46.8 points or 0.1 percent lower at 61,857.7, while Nifty 50 is at 18,246, down 51 points or 0.3 percent.
Stock Market Update | Nifty 50 looks to end the week above key levels
Market will react to the MSCI changes, earnings from Eicher Motors. Colgate-Palmolive, HPCL, IGL, Polycab will also report their Jan-March quarter numbers today. (Trade setup for May 12)
Stock Market News | Friday's top brokerage calls
Jefferies has maintained a 'buy' rating on Eicher Motors with a target of Rs 4,000 per share, while Macquarie has maintained an 'outperform' rating on Asian Paints with a target of Rs 3,700 per share.
Editor's Take: Anuj Singhal's View On The Market
FRIDAY IS HERE!
Market testing patience of bulls close to new highs
Good week so far, indices up 1-2%
Nifty, Bank Nifty, IT, Midcap all have gained this week
Only Nifty PSU Bank is a loser this week, down 4.5%
Auto up 3.5%, Pvt Bank up 2.7%, Fin Svcs up 2%
Nifty Midcap exactly 1% away from 52-w high
GOOD DOMESTIC RESULTS CONTINUE
Eicher Motors posts spectacular numbers
Siemens nos show strength in cap goods
Asian Paints delivered very strong volume growth
NIFTY OUTLOOK
First support zone: 18,200-18,250
Major support zone: 18,100-18,150
First resistance zone: 18,300-18,350
Big resistance zone: 18,350-18,400
BANK NIFTY OUTLOOK
First resistance zone: 43,533-43,588
Big resistance zone: 43,700-43,800
First support zone: 43,100-43,300
Major support zone: 42,800-42,900
Trade remains “Buy on dips”
Stock Market News | Max Healthcare, Sona BLW, HAL are now part of the MSCI India Standard Index
Max Healthcare, Sona BLW Precision Forgings, and Hindustan Aeronautics will now be included in the MSCI India Standard Index, while Indus Towers, Adani Transmission, and Adani Total Gas will be excluded. (Read more)
Stocks to Watch | Adani Group stocks, Bharti Airtel, Eicher Motors, Siemens and more
Shares of Adani Group stocks, Eicher Motors, South Indian Bank, Aditya Birla Capital among others to be in focus today. Here are the top stocks to watch out for in trade on May 12
Global Market Cue | Crude slides, gold prices fall to $2,010/oz
US 10-year yield slips to 3.37 percent and two-year yield to 3.87 percent on wholesale prices data.
European markets close largely lower on Bank of England hike, DAX slips 0.4 percent, CAC rises 0.3 percent.
Crude slides as US debt-celling talks stoke recession jitters, brent below $75/bbl
Gold prices fall to $2,010/oz as dollar index rises on US weekly jobless claims.
Global Market Cue | Wall Street indices ended lower on Thursday
--S&P 500: down 0.2 percent
--Dow Jones Industrial Average: down 0.7 percent
--Nasdaq Composite: up 0.2 percent